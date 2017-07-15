Headlines

Indians Interested In Sonny Gray

By | at

The Indians are “evaluating” Athletics starter Sonny Gray, ESPN’s Buster Olney tweets. The extent of the Indians’ interest isn’t yet known.

Gray is in the midst of a strong season with Oakland, with a 3.69 ERA, 8.4 K/9 and 2.8 BB/9 over 84 2/3 innings. Unsurprisingly, a large number of teams have been connected to Gray lately, including the Astros, Yankees, Red Sox, Dodgers, Blue Jays, Cubs and Brewers.

The Indians’ rotation boasts a strong one-two punch this season in the form of Corey Kluber and Carlos Carrasco, and Mike Clevinger has fared reasonably well in 11 starts this year. The rest of its starting corps, though, has been uneven — Trevor Bauer’s results have lagged behind his peripherals, and both he and Josh Tomlin have ERAs over five. Danny Salazar, meanwhile, is on a rehab assignment after missing time due to a shoulder issue.

Comments

  1. Yeah, and we get who? Prospects, try again. lol

    0
    2

      • That’s how it works. What’d be the point of swapping veteran studs?

        0
        0

    • Yes, prospects because that’s how it works. The A’s aren’t going to the postseason any time soon so you either bet on the future or let the contracts expire and get nothing. They’re not gonna trade him for a star with a big contract, and other teams aren’t interested in moving high talent low money contracts.

      1
      0

    • Ok no prospects sure. you can have Austin Jackson and Erik Gonzales then

      0
      0

    • methinks you don’t understand how trading typically works in the MLB.

      0
      0

  2. Hopefully they wouldn’t have to give up Meija.

    0
    0

  3. I’d say Sonny Gray for Schwarber or Happ

    0
    2

    • I think the cubs can pull off the trade without trading Happ or Schwarber

      0
      0

      • not gonna happen unless it’s those two, Cubs depleted their farm system already. Check the story on cbs, and one just right now on MLBTR on Happ for Gray.

        0
        0

      • Who would the cubs trade then? Their farm system isn’t good enough now.

        0
        0

        • Happ or Schwarbs according to multiple sources. (cbs, sbn, mlb, and ect.)

          0
          0

    • When did Schwarber and Happ start playing for Cleveland?

      2
      0

  4. Cleveland is interested in Gray and so is every other contender

    0
    0

  6. No doubt they are interested after he just dominated them haha! Seems like a solid fit tho

    0
    0

  7. only way the Indians get Sonny is by getting Mejia/Naquin

    0
    0

  8. Which Gray do you get? The 5-11 with a 5.69 ERA from last year or the guy who went 14-7 with a 2.73 ERA the year before?

    0
    0

  10. I wonder if Bauer, Erik Gonzalez, Quentin Holmes, and Richie shaffer/Tyler naquin would do it.

    I’d hope they could figure something out without letting go of McKenzie and Mejia but I don’t see how, since the going rate for quality starting pitching seems to be top two prospects.

    0
    0

    • Maybe a combination of any of these guys: Cheng Chang, Aiken, Benson, Naquin, Urshela, Bradley, Holmes, Gonzalez?

      0
      0

  11. All these teams have interest in Gray, but according to many of the lumpenprole Commentariat here, supply and demand doesn’t matter and all Beane can expect for Gray is middling prospects.

    0
    0

  12. This just in…Padres, Giants, Reds, all interested in Gray.

    0
    0

  13. It looks like Sonny Gray is getting on a possible roll.
    Indians Recieve:
    Sonny Gray
    Athletics Recieve:
    #2 Triston Mckenzie RHP
    #6 Will Benson OF
    #15 Shawn Morimando RHP
    #28 Marco Gonzalez SS

    0
    0

