Indians Interested In Sonny Gray

The Indians are “evaluating” Athletics starter Sonny Gray, ESPN’s Buster Olney tweets. The extent of the Indians’ interest isn’t yet known.
Gray is in the midst of a strong season with Oakland, with a 3.69 ERA, 8.4 K/9 and 2.8 BB/9 over 84 2/3 innings. Unsurprisingly, a large number of teams have been connected to Gray lately, including the Astros, Yankees, Red Sox, Dodgers, Blue Jays, Cubs and Brewers.
The Indians’ rotation boasts a strong one-two punch this season in the form of Corey Kluber and Carlos Carrasco, and Mike Clevinger has fared reasonably well in 11 starts this year. The rest of its starting corps, though, has been uneven — Trevor Bauer’s results have lagged behind his peripherals, and both he and Josh Tomlin have ERAs over five. Danny Salazar, meanwhile, is on a rehab assignment after missing time due to a shoulder issue.
Comments
greenarrow1150
Yeah, and we get who? Prospects, try again. lol
halos101
the return for gray would be prospects…
butternugget
That’s how it works. What’d be the point of swapping veteran studs?
hswhitak
Yes, prospects because that’s how it works. The A’s aren’t going to the postseason any time soon so you either bet on the future or let the contracts expire and get nothing. They’re not gonna trade him for a star with a big contract, and other teams aren’t interested in moving high talent low money contracts.
EndinStealth
Lmao. What do you expect to get?
ThePriceWasRight
Ok no prospects sure. you can have Austin Jackson and Erik Gonzales then
Polish Hammer
Michael Martinez and a fungo bat….
sufferfortribe
Heck, throw in a bag of balls, too.
RytheStunner
methinks you don’t understand how trading typically works in the MLB.
JB Juiceman
Hopefully they wouldn’t have to give up Meija.
greenarrow1150
I’d say Sonny Gray for Schwarber or Happ
angelsfan4life412
I think the cubs can pull off the trade without trading Happ or Schwarber
greenarrow1150
not gonna happen unless it’s those two, Cubs depleted their farm system already. Check the story on cbs, and one just right now on MLBTR on Happ for Gray.
dodgerfan711
Who would the cubs trade then? Their farm system isn’t good enough now.
greenarrow1150
Happ or Schwarbs according to multiple sources. (cbs, sbn, mlb, and ect.)
ronnsnow
When did Schwarber and Happ start playing for Cleveland?
greenarrow1150
when did Cleveland become the only team in the MLB
Gavin
This article isn’t about the cubs.
trolofson
acarneglia
Cleveland is interested in Gray and so is every other contender
madmanTX
Everybody is interested…
aussiegiants53
No doubt they are interested after he just dominated them haha! Seems like a solid fit tho
greenarrow1150
only way the Indians get Sonny is by getting Mejia/Naquin
Polish Hammer
Which Gray do you get? The 5-11 with a 5.69 ERA from last year or the guy who went 14-7 with a 2.73 ERA the year before?
greenarrow1150
the gray that destroyed Cleveland last night lol
sufferfortribe
Either one is injury prone.
julyn82001
Want Gray!? entice A’s big time period!
mattl
I wonder if Bauer, Erik Gonzalez, Quentin Holmes, and Richie shaffer/Tyler naquin would do it.
I’d hope they could figure something out without letting go of McKenzie and Mejia but I don’t see how, since the going rate for quality starting pitching seems to be top two prospects.
sufferfortribe
Four players? That’s nuts.
JB Juiceman
Maybe a combination of any of these guys: Cheng Chang, Aiken, Benson, Naquin, Urshela, Bradley, Holmes, Gonzalez?
Henduland
All these teams have interest in Gray, but according to many of the lumpenprole Commentariat here, supply and demand doesn’t matter and all Beane can expect for Gray is middling prospects.
Bret O'Sullivan
This just in…Padres, Giants, Reds, all interested in Gray.
Mikeyz48
It looks like Sonny Gray is getting on a possible roll.
Indians Recieve:
Sonny Gray
Athletics Recieve:
#2 Triston Mckenzie RHP
#6 Will Benson OF
#15 Shawn Morimando RHP
#28 Marco Gonzalez SS