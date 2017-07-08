Indians Release Chris Colabello

Here are the latest minor league moves from around baseball, with the newest transactions at the top of the post…

The Indians have released first baseman Chris Colabello from his minor league deal, the club announced. Colabello inked his deal with the Tribe in the offseason and hit .225/.324/.333 with six homers over 296 plate appearances at the Triple-A level. It was less than two years ago that Colabello emerged to help the Blue Jays win the 2015 AL East title, though a failed PED test in April 2016 put a sour twist on that breakout season. After the subsequent 80-game suspension, Colabello didn’t return to the Jays’ MLB roster and he managed just a .547 OPS over 173 minor league PA last year.