Headlines

Go To Hoops Rumors
Go To Pro Football Rumors
Go To Hoops Rumors
Go To Pro Football Rumors

Indians Release Chris Colabello

By | at

Here are the latest minor league moves from around baseball, with the newest transactions at the top of the post…

  • The Indians have released first baseman Chris Colabello from his minor league deal, the club announced.  Colabello inked his deal with the Tribe in the offseason and hit .225/.324/.333 with six homers over 296 plate appearances at the Triple-A level.  It was less than two years ago that Colabello emerged to help the Blue Jays win the 2015 AL East title, though a failed PED test in April 2016 put a sour twist on that breakout season.  After the subsequent 80-game suspension, Colabello didn’t return to the Jays’ MLB roster and he managed just a .547 OPS over 173 minor league PA last year.
newest oldest

Comments

    • Except he’s not getting paid an insane amount of $$ for rotting in the minors

      0
      0

  2. Back to the Strike Zone or maybe The Bravehearts, you can juice there Chris

    0
    0

  3. Chris is agood guy, loves the game. Too bad he couldn’t make it [naturally] back to the big leagues.

    0
    0

Leave a Reply

MLB Trade Rumors is not affiliated with Major League Baseball, MLB or MLB.com

hide arrowsFOX Sports Engage Networkscroll to top