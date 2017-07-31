Indians Acquire Joe Smith

The Indians have acquired right-hander Joe Smith from the Blue Jays, The side-arming reliever, a free agent at season’s end, will return to Cleveland for his second stint with the Indians. Minor league lefty Thomas Pannone and shortstop Samad Taylor are going to the Jays to complete the deal.
The 33-year-old Smith enjoyed five excellent seasons in Cleveland, pitching to a 2.76 ERA in 271 innings there from 2009-13. Since that time, he’s produced quality results in both Anaheim and in Toronto, although his 2017 campaign has been slowed by a roughly month-long stay on the disabled list due to inflammation in his right shoulder.
That said, Smith has been outstanding, when healthy, thus far in 2017. Through 35 2/3 innings, he’s averaged 12.9 K/9 against 2.5 BB/9 with a 43.2 percent ground-ball rate. The resulting 3.28 ERA looks solid in its own right but is buoyed by even more impressive FIP (2.31), xFIP (2.46) and SIERA (2.42) marks — suggesting that there’s yet room for improvement down the stretch.
Smith is earning a modest $3MM in 2017, and he’s owed the balance of that figure — roughly $1.03MM — through the end of the year. In the interim, he’ll slot into a formidable Indians relief corps that is anchored by Andrew Miller and Cody Allen but also features a number of strong right-handed options, including Zach McAllister, Nick Goody, Dan Otero and Bryan Shaw.
tribefan48
DonKieballs
Really like this acquisition. Smith is having a very nice year and the more weapons you give Tito from the 6th inning on the better.
It’s pretty evident that they want to ride out their current rotation and add more bullpen pieces so SPs like Bauer and Tomlin can have shorter leashes.
I can’t imagine the Tribe gave up a whole lot to facilitate this deal.
soxfan1
Complacent no more
Michael Chaney
I see what you did there
theprofessor
Not the type of name to follow-up a “Sonny Gray to the Yankees” trade. Lol
basquiat
Now they’re ‘kicking the tires’ (so trite) on Lance Lynn. He’s been a disaster lately.
Cubguy13
Lynn has been a disaster lately?! He’s been very good lately
halos101
good for joe… gets to be by his sick mother
eonarashi
Damn, I’m mad that they gave up Pannone. He’s way better than prospect rankings indicate.
datrain021
Agreed, thought Indians could of gotten Smith for less than they did
Polish Hammer
You’re right, very good numbers and a lefty too, he might be one that comes back to haunt them in years to come.
sufferfortribe
Yep, the one thing we never have is LH starters, and now we give up a good one for the second year in a row.
Chewy must be fixated on having an all-righty rotation?
jimmertee
Jays need to do much more. The compensation for Smith is okay, I project one of the guys they got in return for Smith as a VG MLB level player. They other guy not so much.
With Shaprio and Atkins, it might be a while if ever before we see October baseball again, because they focus on draft and development and their history[Bourne, Swisher, Delliuci, Myers] shows their incapability of signing free agents needed to get a team over the top. During Shaprios reign the Indians didn’t reach the world series even once in 14 years, although they had a brief sniff at October baseball in 2007 and 2013.
I just don’t get why Shaprio and Atkins aren’t trading away everyone old on this Jays roster. This team will not compete next year. Have they misjudged the talent on this team so poorly? Let’s speed up this retool process to a full on rebuild. I’m not paying for a ticket to watch this current mess.
Polish Hammer
Really? They got decent prospects for a short reliever that barely gave them 30 innings this season and will walk at the end of it.
Momus
At this point I see the Jays as solidly behind the Red Sox and Yankees (sigh – feels like old times) and in desperate need of retooling.rebuilding. I’d be in favour of moving out all of Martin, Smoak, Tulo, Donaldson, Carrera, Bautista, Barney, Estrada, Happ, Loup, Leone, and Biagini, If Osuna doesn’t want to try starting (or the team doesn’t want to try him there) then I would be shopping him as well. Move the expensive vets and utility guys like Tulo, Barney and Carrera for what you can get. Trade Osuna and Donaldson for massive packages headlined by close to the majors elite prospects or young controllable players with star upside. Go all upside on the rest of the trades with an eye toward 2019. The Jays, as constructed just aren’t going to be competitive against the top teams anymore.
JDGoat
Shapiros Indians made the World Series last year. Threats the team he built
jimmertee
No that is not the team Shapiro built that made the playoffs last year. Gimme a break. First the Indians replacement regime had to get rid of Shapiro’s mistakes: Bourne, Swisher, Marmol, Johnson, Marcum, Floyd, etc etc.
Then they did what Shapiro’s group couldn’t do and has been never able to do succesffuly that is: trade or sign elite successful ballplayers to fill the holes left behind: Napoli, Miller, Goody, Crisp, Davis…etc etc.
Shaprio [and Atkins] are great, and I mean great at drafting and developing players, but on majority terrible at free agent signings. I don’t know if they are fearful or just listening to the wrong people or have this ridiculous long-term competative goal messing up their decisions, but the Jays need either a total rebuild or do the steps the Yankees and Dodgers took this year and go for it again while this core is old. This BlueJays team will be medicore and not have meaningful games at playoff time for years and years under this current regime unless there is a mindset change[or executive personnel.change].
I find it hard to watch the team when I know it can’t compete to win. This team will not win anything this year or nmext barring significant acquisitions.
Stormie
You don’t just dump everyone old for whatever scraps you can get because you ruin your leverage with other teams for future deals. They may not have traded everyone they could have, but they got nice returns for the guys they did move.
Momus
Gonna be honest – I had never heard of either of these guys before this trade. …which is about what you have to expect in a trade of a middling RP.
sufferfortribe
Taylor is a 2B at Rookie Level Mahoning Valley, and looks good. But with Haggerty playing the same position at High-A and producing even better, he was expendable.
Haggerty is a top-of-the-order bat, hits for a high average and already has 33 steals on the season.
Losing Pannone hurts, but someone has to go in trades.
Momus
Cool.. Thanks for the info man. Rooting for the Tribe to break through and win it all this season btw. Liked the team ever since watching Major League as a kid. 😉
sufferfortribe
I got the MiLB First Pitch app, that way I can follow everything minor league related. I check box scores and news daily, to see how the Tribe teams and prospects are doing.
Don’t know who you follow, but it’s a good way to keep tabs on prospects.