Injury Notes: Kipnis, Braun, Guerra, Nate Jones, E-Rod

The Indians placed second baseman Jason Kipnis on the 10-day disabled list due to a strained right hamstring, the team announced. This is Kipnis’ second DL stint of the year, as he sprained his right shoulder’s rotator cuff during Spring Training and didn’t take the field until April 21. These injury problems could explain Kipnis’ uncharacteristically poor numbers — the two-time former All-Star is hitting just .232/.292/.402 over 283 plate appearances.
Here are some more injury updates from around the league…
- Ryan Braun is again dealing with calf problems, and the Brewers slugger missed Sunday’s game to rest the injury. Milwaukee skipper Craig Counsell told MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy and other media that the team is hopeful Braun will be able to play in the Brewers’ second-half opener. The former NL MVP has hit very well (.259/.342/.545 with 10 home runs) when he has been able to play, though Braun has been limited to just 40 games and 161 PA due to two DL stints.
- The Brewers announced that Junior Guerra has been placed on the 10-day DL with a shin contusion. The assignment is backdated to yesterday, so Guerra is eligible to return for the Brewers’ fifth game after the All-Star break and he may not wind up missing so much as a start. Guerra suffered the injury on Friday when he was struck by an Austin Romine line drive. The righty was a surprise breakout star for Milwaukee’s rotation last season but has struggled to a 4.78 ERA thanks primarily to home runs (13 allowed in just 49 IP) and walks (5.7 BB/9), plus he missed almost all of April and May recovering from a calf strain.
- White Sox reliever Nate Jones felt discomfort in his right elbow during a flat-ground throwing session on Friday and will be re-evaluated during the All-Star break, Chicago manager Rick Renteria told reporters, including MLB.com’s Scott Merkin. Jones pitched just 11 2/3 IP out of Chicago’s bullpen this season before going on the DL in late April with right elbow neuritis. His rehab has already been interrupted by one shutdown in June, and should this latest setback require more time off from throwing, time may be running out for Jones to return to the mound this season.
- Eduardo Rodriguez pitched well in his final rehab start and is lined up to the Red Sox rotation next Monday, manager John Farrell told the Boston Herald’s Stephen Hewitt and other reporters. That would make it six and a half weeks after Rodriguez hit the DL after suffering a partial dislocation of his right kneecap. The southpaw has a strong 3.54 ERA, 9.6 K/9 and 3.10 K/BB rate over 61 innings for the Sox this year.
Comments
padresfan
How much longer is Bruans contract?
William
Braun needs a good two Weeks off to get completely well, Brewers keep rushing him back ,before he Completely Healed . He not 21 any more , it take more time the older you get !
Polish Hammer
Kipnis will be out 3-4 weeks.