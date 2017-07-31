Jeremy Guthrie Announces Retirement

Veteran righty Jeremy Guthrie has announced his retirement from the game in a piece for the Player’s Tribune. The 38-year-old will hang up his spikes after parts of 13 years in the majors.

It’s hardly surprising to learn that Guthrie will formally end his career, as he had indicated back in May that he would not be pursuing another contract. But the sturdy righty waited until the trade deadline to make it official. This marks the first time that Guthrie has featured so prominently on deadline day itself, though he was twice traded — first in the offseason and later just in advance of the 2012 deadline.

It was that second swap that brought Guthrie to the Royals, where he enjoyed his second lengthy run with a single organization. During parts of four seasons in Kansas City, Guthrie compiled 653 2/3 innings of 4.38 ERA ball. He did much the same during his prior five-year stint with the Orioles, over which he maintained a 4.12 ERA in 983 1/3 frames.

Shorter terms with the Indians (where he started), the Rockies, and most recently the Nationals weren’t as fruitful, but all told it was a successful career for the former first-rounder out of Stanford. Guthrie averaged better than 200 frames annually from 2008 through 2014 and compiled 20.4 RA9-WAR over his career.

Beyond his steady contributions on the field, Guthrie has always been a positive and engaging figure in the game, and no doubt will continue to be in his future ventures. We at MLBTR wish him nothing but the best moving forward — and preemptively pardon him for upstaging today’s deadline news with his announcement.