Joe Ross To Have Tommy John Surgery

Nationals starter Joe Ross will have Tommy John surgery on Wednesday in Texas, Jorge Castillo of the Washington Post tweets. The Nats pulled Ross from his most recent start, then placed him on the DL with what the team first described as triceps discomfort and then as an elbow sprain.
Ross will, obviously, miss the rest of the season. The loss leaves the Nationals with a lack of good rotation depth — they have an enviable front four in Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg, Gio Gonzalez and Tanner Roark, but there’s a considerable dropoff after that. Potential short-term options include A.J. Cole, Jacob Turner, Austin Voth and Edwin Jackson, none of whom have done much this season to inspire confidence. Prospect Erick Fedde has fared well this year, but he only recently reached the Triple-A level.
The Nationals could, then, enter the trade market for starting pitching. As Jeff Todd pointed out yesterday, the Nats don’t necessarily need an extra starter for the playoffs, and they have a comfortable 9.5-game lead in the NL East. But the addition of another starter would likely give their bullpen a degree of comfort while also insuring themselves against the possibility of another injury to a starting pitcher.
The 24-year-old Ross had a 5.01 ERA in 73 2/3 innings this season, largely because of his 16 home runs allowed in that span. He posted 8.3 K/9, 2.4 BB/9 and a 37.5 GB% that had fallen off sharply from the 49.8% rate he posted as a rookie in 2015.
Comments
bush5104
1st comment. Joe Who?
jklaus37
That just hurt the nationals
Solaris611
Add the Nats to the list of teams interested in Sonny Gray
jklaus37
I think they’re still better off going after relievers than a starter who will cost a lot. Pretty much if they go after gray, they can’t go after Robertson or someone else
ThePriceWasRight
first Tyson now Joe. like the Burdi brothers. wonder if teams will start to consider that arm or elbow injuries could also be genetic in nature.
bringinthereliefpitcher
Unfortunately, the Nats dont have enough to acquire Gray and any notable relief pitching.
If they acquire Gray theyll have to go cheap on relief pitching
If they acquire 2 or 3 relief guys they will have to bargain shop for starters.
Sounds more and more like the Padres and Nationals line up as good partners with Hand and Cahill in one package.
paulnewman
The upside with Cahill is the Nats can move him to bullpen in postseason.
Priggs89
The Nats have plenty to acquire Gray and a top notch reliever. Robles + Fedde easily gets Gray. Soto or Kieboom can easily bring back a top reliever. It’s not a matter of “if” they have enough; it’s a matter of what are they willing to give up?
SixFlagsMagicPadres
I’ve been speculating that Hand could be a possible piece they could add to the bullpen, but now with Ross going down, things between the Padres and Nationals could potentially get a lot more interesting.
padresfan
Hmm
Well the padres won that half the trade. Hope he gets a smooth recovery, and as far away from dusty baker as possible
bleacherbum
No the Padres didn’t.
Trea Turner is still a win straight up for Wil Myers. The revolving door at SS could have ended in San Diego but instead it still continues.. and Jake Bauers who was sent to Tampa in that 3-way trade, he could have stepped in and played first base. Turner, Ross and Bauers was a steep price to pay for Wil Myers.
friar19
Although Cahill is coming off a stint on the DL, I’m curious to see what inerest the Nats have for a Caill/Hand package.
I understand Cahill is nt the second coming, but fills a need.
bbatardo
Cahill is intriguing for the Nats since he has relief experience too. Could start until playoff time and be long man in pen
max
1) There’s only room for 4 starters in the playoffs, and with their lead and how bad the rest of the division is, they will cruise to the division title even if they fill Ross’ roster spot with fill in from the terrible AAA team. So, wasting what minimal prospects this organization has left after the Eaton deal, for basically what is a useless fill in, is really not smart.
2) Relief pitching is more of a concern for Rizzo, and the fact they should acquire more than one reliever and not just one they’ll put all their eggs in that basket.
3) With the injuries to Turner at SS, Taylor & Eaton in CF, and Werth’s slow and nagging rehab IF Rizzo does something else besides adding a reliever, it’ll be for one of these positions, and I could see Rizzo doing a package deal: Maybe a Cozart/Reds bullpen arm, Aybar & Hand/Mauer from the Padres, or what I’ve been pushing ever since Eaton got hurt a Herrera/Cain package from the Royals.
armsiderun14
Cardinals could also be a potential match (if STL decides to sell). Could offer Lynn and Rosenthal/Oh for a prospect package.
kaido24
Agreed, Rosenthal and Lynn would probably be cheaper than some of the other options available out there.
Medias Blancas
The Nats could pick up any of these 3: James Shields, Derek Holland or Miguel Gonzalez along with Robertson in a trade with the White Sox. Not that any of them are great, but they could fill a 5th starters role for the rest of the season. Come playoff time they won’t need a #5.
mike.gordon34
Verlander and Wilson would be preferred
leprechaun
With all the great young prospects in the minors would the White Sox consider moving Rondon with Robertson if it got them Robles +