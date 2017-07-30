Rockies, Rangers Discussing Jonathan Lucroy

The Rockies appear to be in talks with the Rangers about a trade that would send catcher Jonathan Lucroy to Colorado, as Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram tweets that “Lucroy to Rockies has legs.” MLB.com’s T.R. Sullivan tweets that he, too, hears there’s a possibility that the Rockies will add Lucroy.
Sullivan reported last week that the Rockies had expressed interest in Lucroy, and reports since Colorado picked up Pat Neshek from the Phillies have indicated that acquiring a catcher remains a focus for the team.
Lucroy, 31, is in the midst of the worst offensive season of his career, hitting just .242/.297/.338 with four homers through 306 plate appearances. Those struggles, however, come on the heels of a brilliant .292/.355/.500 slash and a career-high 24 homers in 2016. Lucroy has caught 30 percent of those that have attempted to steal against him, but he’s also seen his once-vaunted framing numbers deteriorate to the point that Baseball Prospectus ranks him as one of the league’s worst pitch framers. He’s earning a highly affordable $5.25MM salary this season, with about $1.84MM of that sum still owed to him through season’s end.
Rockies catchers have batted a combined .233/.313/.307 this season, as Tony Wolters has struggled at the dish while serving as the team’s primary catcher. Ryan Hanigan, Dustin Garneau and Tom Murphy have all seen time behind the plate as well, though none of that trio has been effective.
Comments
