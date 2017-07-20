Brewers Have Interest In Justin Verlander

The Brewers have interest in Tigers right-hander Justin Verlander, reports Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press (Twitter links). Milwaukee has been linked on multiple occasions to rotation pieces that it can control beyond the 2017 season, though there’s yet to be much of a serious connection to the longtime Detroit ace. Notably, Fenech adds that the Cubs are still monitoring Verlander and further reports that while the Astros have interest, their involvement in talks “has been minimal.”
Milwaukee is currently trailing the division-rival Pirates in today’s game and has seen its lead on the NL Central dwindle to 1.5 games with both the Cubs and Pirates on winning streaks. The Brewers have had a top-heavy rotation for much of the season, and that only became a truer statement when Chase Anderson, their second-best starter in 2017, landed on the disabled list with an oblique strain that is likely to sideline him into the month of August.
The obstacles standing in the way of a Verlander trade (to any club) are notable. Verlander is owed about $67MM through the end of the 2019 season and has a full no-trade clause that allows him to veto any trade scenario with which the Tigers approach him. He’s also in the midst of one of his worst big league seasons, although he’s been sharper over his past three outings, which may at least present scouts with some confidence that he’s rounding into form.
Whether that’s enough of a sample to convince any team — let alone a fairly low-payroll club like the Brewers — to take on a significant chunk of his remaining contract remains to be seen. The Tigers are reportedly willing to include “some” cash in a trade to help enhance the return they’d get, but they’d likely have to pay down a major chunk of the contract in order to both find a taker and receive meaningful prospects in return. The Brewers have a fairly clean slate when it comes to their long-term payroll outlook, with only Ryan Braun and Eric Thames on guaranteed contracts beyond the current season, but they do have quite a few important players up for arbitration raises this winter (including Jimmy Nelson, Chase Anderson, Jonathan Villar, Hernan Perez and Carlos Torres).
While it’s certainly possible that there’s some gamesmanship at play here — it’d behoove the Tigers to play up the interest of two closely competing division rivals, after all — the Brewers have been linked to controllable rotation help frequently enough that it’d almost be a surprise if they didn’t check in on the Verlander market and gauge the asking price. As for the Cubs, they’ve already acquired Jose Quintana from the White Sox, but there have been indications since that time that they’re still on the lookout for pitching help, and for a team with considerable payroll capacity and questions in their long-term rotation, the notion of acquiring Verlander and having some of his $28MM salary in 2018-19 offset undoubtedly holds appeal.
The Astros were said, as of this morning, to still be in the market for Verlander, though there have also been reports that talks between Houston and Oakland regarding Sonny Gray have begun to intensify. The Brewers and Astros have both also been linked to Tigers lefty Justin Wilson, meanwhile, as each team looks to upgrade its bullpen.
Comments
bleacherbum
Knee jerk move because they are struggling and the Cubs are gaining ground? Don’t think taking on Verlander’s contract makes sense for a club that is still technically rebuilding.
MILWBrewersFan
The only way it makes sense is if the Tigers eat 20MM of his remaining 67MM. Most clubs don’t have the room to take on 40+MM in salary like the Brewers. Also taking on that money would allow the Brewers to give up lesser talent from the farm
heathz917
He’d be a good guy to help mentor their young and incoming pitchers, he can easily help with that rebuild process.
Todda1
I think Verlander is not a Tiger after July 31st.
halos101
It seems tough to move him at this point. Probably going to have to wait until offseason
STLShadows
I don’t think the Brewers will stay in first very long, if they lose today they will be 2-5 to start the second half and with the Pirates, Cardinals, and Cubs all within less than 5 games. So is getting rid of some future talent for Verlander worth it?
tim815
Their top four or five relievers are getting far overused. Knebel on track for over 73 innings. Papelbon never went over 70, which he hit once. After a few years of going over 60.
ahtigers
Not sure what I’d ask for from Milwaukee or Houston
heathz917
I’d want Luis Ortiz for sure if we were willing to eat some cash for a top prospect, guy is going to be a stud. Only 22 years old.
ThePriceWasRight
sure they would part with Lewis Brinson.
sss847
i don’t think mke would do it, but it doesn’t hurt to ask
heathz917
Yeah I think that’s who Avila should shoot for. Tigers need a CF and Brinson can cover all that ground in Comerica Park.
MakeATLGreatAgain
I don’t see JV accepting a trade to Milwaukee.
justinept
As a Cubs fan, I don’t want Verlander. If the Cubs keep playing like this and find their way into October, they’ll deploy a rotation of Lester, Quintana, Arrieta, Hendricks. Since no team uses a 5th starter in the playoffs, Verlander would either be left out of the rotation or he’d bump Hendricks. Is that really worth the prospect/cash investment?
sure, the Cubs still need to find another starter for 2018 since they’ll be losing Arrieta and Lackey, but the Cubs could sign Yu Darvish for the money they’d be paying Verlander, and they’d only lose a single draft pick as opposed to multiple prospects.
thegreatcerealfamine
Look at Lesters and Hendricks performances compared to last year. Let’s see how they do against the Central.
tim815
All depends on how the trade is worded.
Sign all the Cubans
Queue all the Verlander fanboys who expect the Brewers to empty their system for this guy because “he shoulda won the 2016 Cy Young.”
thegreatcerealfamine
I used Que to start a sentence one time and people freaked. I got learn how to spell,I think you meant cue..no that’s what I meant and Sign All the Cubans you used it right. Now that’s out of the way..they may just want Kate in their city.
TraderRyan9
Watched verlanders starts all year. Still throws 100 and has good off speed stuff. Don’t understand why he was getting hit as much as he was early in the season. He’s been really good lately.
One thing is he isn’t using his change at all this season and he used to use it a lot more, according to fangraphs. Don’t know why.
He is still really goof and the brewers should feel comfortable taking him.on if deteoit would cover about 25-30 mill of the deal.
Saying that, brewers would have to give up something like hader, diplan, ray
Or ortiz, diplan, ray
Tigers won’t give him up for nothing as hes still good and franchise guy for years. Won’t be giving away for peanuts like they did jd mart
pdubs2907
Brewers aren’t giving up Hader or Brinson for him. Maybe Ray.
srechter
“I award you no points, and may God have mercy on your soul.”
GareBear
To be fair, if you trade for Verlander you also get Kate Upton which would make the haul much more worth it haha.
padreforlife
She’s overrated
Michael Birks
Dude, have you seen the cat daddy video? That alone is worth a future first round pick
bobbleheadguru
Other than “East Coast Uniform” and fewer “Wins”… name ONE category where Porcello was better than Verlander.
I know its only Detroit and East Coasters don’t really care about “flyover country”, but is it fair that TWO Tampa Writers left his name off the ballot last year? COMPLETELY OFF. That is why he lost.
TraderRyan9
Rick is overpaid
maxwell honeycutt
verlander aint no jabroni ….he still legit !
skip
Hahaha
pdubs2907
This wouldn’t make much sense for the Crew. I’m not buying it. Probably just the Tigers trying to create the image that there’s a market for him.
TraderRyan9
Diplan
Ortiz or Hader
And an OF prospect
For jv
davbee
Dream on, you’ll get salary relief and fringe prospects, just like you got for Martinez.
bobbleheadguru
Then there will be NO DEAL. Tigers are not an Organ Donor to other teams.
baumer16
It’s always funny to listen to people talk on here like they’re the actual GM and have any idea of what the team is really looking for, “then there will be NO deal,” ahahah. If the Brewers were looking to do a deal like that why wouldn’t they just add a little more and go get Sonny Gray since he’s way cheaper and been way better this year?
TraderRyan9
And verlander was the Cy young winner last year while sonny gray was a piece of dog crap
bobbleheadguru
According to DavBee, they will only get JD Martinez return… So you are saying that Sonny Gray is worth slightly more than than 3 prospects, none in the Top 100? YES or NO?
baumer16
Even Heyman came out and said a week or so ago Tigers can’t expect to get any top of the line guys for Verlander. Granted he’s not the best person to ask but he had Verlander going to the Cubs and them not giving up even one of their top 5 prospects. So Detroit would more than likely have to pay a huge chunk of that contract off to get a high value prospect.
Stat_head
Gray has not been ‘way better’ this year. JV’s stats are distorted by some really hideous outings against Cleveland and an overall uneven year. Unlike Sonny Gray’s 2 post season appearances (both against JV with a loss & ND), JV has 98 post season IP and has been in 2 WS. Rookie squads with no post season experience generally don’t fare well. JV can easily be the veteran leader for a young staff in the post season.
bobbleheadguru
And you said…. Sonny Gray is worth slightly more.
TraderRyan9
Verlander won’t accept tra de to brewers, don’t worry
TraderRyan9
Nope. Martinez was a rental. TIgers fans would not accept anything else. The deal woNT be dine unless at least 2 of those guys are involved.
Tigers better off keeping verlander as he is still a top.pitcher.
Brewers can dreat on as well if they doNT wanna make a fair deal.
Stat_head
Martinez was gone at the end of the season. No way for the Tigers to extend or re-sign him with Upton’s contract. JV is already baked into their projections going forward. Tigers committed salary also decreases to $138MM next year so they will be under the cap even with arbitration, etc. A JV and/or Wilson trade will be focused on getting high quality prospects to replace Kinsler (2B), JD (RF), and additional pitching. They are willing to pay to get quality prospects.
bleacherbum
Lol okay bro. Go back to playing MLB the show and try fleecing the computer GM’s in franchise mode with that terrible trade proposition.
pdubs2907
DEFINITELY not Hader. Maybe Diplan
TraderRyan9
Have to be ortiz, diplan, and an OF prospect. Otherwise a deal ain’t happening. I know this 100.percent
Crewfan620
lol
gormanthomasrules
Fine with me. Enjoy watching him turn into Matt Cain. Were I Phelps, I offer you Monte Harrison and take on the full contract and nothing more..
TraderRyan9
Ha. Verlander won’t ever matt POS cain. He’s too competitive and prideful to turn to a POS like that guy. I’ll be happy watching verlander finish his career in detroit. And brewers can have fun trying to make.playoffs with a garbage rotation
Crewfan620
Because the Detroit rotation is awesome this year? I don’t understand your thought process that Justin Verlander is the only good pitcher the Brewers could trade for. Not saying you wouldn’t get significant prospect talent, but probably not as good as you think unless you eat the whole contract. If you don’t believe me, just go look at other historical trades for pitchers with huge amounts of money owed on their contracts.
TraderRyan9
Then propose something….but im betting I’d rather have verlander.
They aren’t itching to get rid of him
JDGoat
Wait even if the Brewers rotation was garbage, how does Verlander make it any less garbage?
TraderRyan9
It’s been better of late and believe it or not detroit is gonna make a run for the central
Even if they make trades
Crewfan620
And that’s exactly why almost every report on this site says that he probably wont get traded. Interest is just interest. Doesn’t mean they even got to exchanging names. If I were GM, I’m not sure what I would feel comfortable giving up for him. All you can hope for is that Detroit makes a decision that’s not middle of the road. If you trade him, eat the money to get good prospects. Otherwise keep him and try to put together a team to make a run over the next 2 years before his contract is up
gormanthomasrules
I did. Monte Harrison, plus we take on the entire contract. I can’t see you doing a hell of a lot better than that. Maybe we throw in Wily Peralta if you need a starter back.
gormanthomasrules
After the Cubs just emptied out their system, Harrison would probably be a top-5 guy for them at this point. This is certainly a better offer than whatever the Cubs can put forth.
TraderRyan9
Lay off the vodka
bobbleheadguru
JV should not be judged by his age.
He should be what coaches show kids in terms of a near perfect delivery.
Few moving parts, elbow is up as he steps forward. He does not have an “inverted w” (look like a scarecrow).
No reason he cannot pitch until age 40.
Tigers should simply agree to pitch in $20MM and get the best possible offer with 5 minutes left to the trade deadline. If no acceptable offer… wait until 2 minutes left… still no great deal? HOLD HIM and wait to the offseason.
Logan7122
The Brewers are not going to win the World Series or even make it close to it. So I see no need to trade there stellar farm system.
JDGoat
All you have to do is get into the postseason in baseball. The best team hardly ever wins. Saying that, I don’t think Verlander is going to tip their scales too drastically so giving up a lot of resources for him is kind of foolish
TraderRyan9
Too many people value prospects too much.
Example: lucas giolito top prospect in all if baseball can’t even make it outta AAA ball. It’s hard to be a MLB player.
bobbleheadguru
Which is why I have some respect for Al Avila in getting guys he knows, even if they are lower rated.
Luckybrew
The Brewers will not give Brinson or Hader for a 34 year old player. They are not ready to seriously compete with L.A. or Washington there is no one player that gets them there so don’t give up the future for a prayer to make the playoffs.
fisher40
It’s the Brewers playing mind games with the Cubs. No way do the Brewers take on verlanders salary.
halos101
can’t imagine this happening. Brewers probably don’t want to give up top prospects and that’s the only way the tigers are going to eat a bunch of cash to move him. Brewers also probably don’t have financial resources to take on his salary for less of a haul. Tough to make this work