Pirates Acquire Joaquin Benoit

The Pirates acquired veteran reliever Joaquin Benoit and cash considerations from the Phillies for right-handed relief prospect Seth McGarry, according to a team announcement.
Benoit, 40, has a 4.07 ERA, 9.2 K/9, 3.4 BB/9, 1.07 HR/9, and 31.5% groundball rate in 42 innings this year, missing ten days in June with a knee sprain. The Pirates will be the eighth team for which Benoit has pitched. As a long shot for the playoffs, the Pirates wouldn’t appear to have a strong need for a rental like Benoit, who has about $2.6MM left on his contract this year. But perhaps Benoit is meant to replace Tony Watson, who the Pirates sent to the Dodgers earlier today.
McGarry, 23, was drafted by the Pirates in the eighth round in 2015 out of Florida Atlantic University. This year in High-A, he owns a 1.34 ERA, 8.5 K/9, and 3.1 BB/9 with just one home run allowed in 40 1/3 innings.
Comments
gamemusic3
Dodgers?
SimplyAmazin91
They’d be in a roll
SimplyAmazin91
On*
thor would look better in red
exciting last sec news…
Cubshoops5
To the Pirates is the report
mitt24
Astros
kaehlaone
I’m betting Astros
greg91305
To the Pirates
SF_Giants
Benoit replaces Watson as Pirates closer?
TL
Watson hasn’t been the closer for a few months. He did recover nicely back in his former role though.
GoRockies
Watson was Traded
kehoet83
Felipe Rivero is the Pirates closer
pghbill200
rivero is the closer
steelcitybucc0s
Cool… get a crap outfielder to be a filler and call it a day then I will be 100 percent on pirates trade deadline
-deal Watson
-get bullpen piece
-get outfielder
TJECK109
What do you want the Pirates to do? You don’t believe this team is a contender do you? Now that would be funny
steelcitybucc0s
I want the pirates to do exactly what they did… stand pat… do nothing much at all..
I actually have a great feeling bout this upcoming homestand… plus waiver trades would be better for the buccos if they get hot
wkkortas
Why bother?
steelparrot
Just patching the bullpen hole they just made. with the Watson trade.
firstbleed
Pirates are in a tough place, some great pieces but not enough to make up a overall great team. This offseason they either need to go all in or think about a rebuild. Mediocrity for years can be a fan killer.