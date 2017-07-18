Latest On Marlins’ Sale And Deadline Plans

As discussions on the possible sale of the Marlins continue to drag on, it’s beginning to seem questionable whether any resolution will be found before the deadline. New reports suggest ongoing uncertainty as to just who will end up buying the team, and cast new doubt as to whether the organization will make any major deadline moves with that situation still open.
Jorge Mas had emerged recently as the possible favorite to land the Fish. But that now seems in doubt. Charles Gasparino of FOX Business reported yesterday (Twitter link) that the league is concerned Mas may even drop out of the bidding. As Dave Hyde of the Sun Sentinel and Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald further explore, the team may be expecting just that result.
Mas is said to be frustrated by the unwillingness of current owner Jeffrey Loria to agree to an exclusive bargaining window. For his part, Loria seems to be holding open the possibility that further competition will boost the offers to his current price of $1.2B. But the constant stream of information, frequently pointing in different directions, seemingly poses its own risks to the club’s efforts.
With that backdrop, the Marlins are not presently interested in considering trade proposals for their three most interesting possible trade pieces, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today (via Twitter). Talks on outfielders Giancarlo Stanton, Christian Yelich, and Marcell Ozuna will need to wait for the offseason, per the report. MLB.com’s Joe Frisaro hears much the same, noting on Twitter that other controllable players such as J.T. Realmuto and Dan Straily remain off limits at present.
In some regards, that’s not a new development. Prior reports — see here and here — have said as much. But it has seemed at times that the stance could conceivably change in advance of the deadline, particularly if some of those assets could help the club free itself of some other contracts. Miami is said to be weighing offers on its relievers, with an apparent willingness to move infielders Martin Prado (who’s now on the DL) and Dee Gordon, so there’s still business to be done — and, perhaps, still time for the club to reconsider its stance on the players noted above.
CubsRule08
MLB needs to kick that f***ing clown Loria out of baseball…can’t wait for him to be out of the sport
William
Thank Bud for this Dude !
southi
Loria has got to be one of the worst owners in the last 50 years (in my memory the worst). The sooner baseball is rid of him the better.
vtadave
Frank McCourt would like a word.
walls17
Loria cant even sell his team without messing it up
tealmarlin
I hope the team sells and they don’t trade our core players.
RedSoxFan2017
I can’t see any team want to take on Stanton’s mammoth contract.
Dwalt
Stantons contract won’t look that bad, after Harper and Machado sign..
moe
In 5 years his contract will seem average
William
Phillies, Dodgers and Giants will make a play for Stanton , I ‘ll say he ends up in LA
DodgerBlueForLife
I would want Stanton and we could trade Puig while his value is at his highest
DodgerBlueForLife
Well Loria has at least one WS championship under his belt…….thats one more than my Dodgers since 88, so not totally hating on him
kyleschwarbersmom
That’s a reason to hate him right there.
TheMissing18thBanner
Two. 97/03
rayrayner
You can hate H. Wayne Huizenga for ’97. Yes, the
Marlins won a couple of crapshoots..
DodgerBlueForLife
Loria didn’t own the Marlins until 2002……so its one 2003
EverlastingDave
That team was built by Dave Dombrowski. Loria showed up after the three way franchise swap, signed Pudge, and since then has believed he knows how to build a winning baseball team. He does not. We’ve paid for that championship for the past 14 years.
mike156
Maybe there’s no deal to be made. Don’t forget Loria was supposedly asking up to $1.7B a few months ago. And if I recall, he has to cut in the taxpayers for 5% of the “profits” if it closed before April 2018. MLB forced sales (McCourt in particular comes to mind) in the past, and Loria has been a drain, but I’m not sure what external forces would come to bear on him. For this sale, it looked like Manfred was a cheerleader, so I doubt there would be any open pressure on Loria.
agentx
Interesting wrinkle there, mike156. I had not heard or read anywhere about potential profit sharing with the taxpayers, but that could definitely factor into the timing of a sale if it meant Loria getting to keep that 5%.
IronBallsMcGinty
It’s a shame too because the team has a decent history in their short time in the league.
kyleschwarbersmom
Sigh, 2003…
bucketbrew35
Miami tax payers should sue Loria as soon as the sale is complete.
William
Go after him , with every legal ave they have ,at least make his life miserable !
agentx
Unfortunately, the history of Miami politics suggests that graft and corruption are endemic and that suing the Marlins would probably just open the door to a whole other set of grifters, cons, and “special interests” that would steal anything the taxpayers were able to “win back” from Loria.
kyleschwarbersmom
Jeter, Pitbull, and Dave Stewart should have a Mexican standoff. Last man standing has a cage match with Loria for control of the Marlins.
wkkortas
Someone is frustrated by their dealings with Jeffrey Loria? Inconceivable!
CJ81
Will ozuna take that much to get? He’s a free agent at the end of the year. I would think something like Flaherty and bader from the cardinals plus another top 10 organization guy would be enough for a player who’s leaving you anyway. Not a top 40 prospect, but roughly 2 top 100 prospects plus another decent guy.
agentx
Ozuna is eligible for arbitration for two more years and therefore won’t reach free agency until after the 2019 season. Thus all the speculation on his value.