Latest On Yankees’ Search For Starting Pitching

The Yankees had a scout on hand to watch Rangers ace Yu Darvish’s eight-inning, 12-strikeout performance in Tampa Bay on Friday, leading to speculation that the Bombers have interest in the right-hander. That is indeed the case, per FanRag’s Jon Heyman, who reports that the Yankees have reached out to the Rangers about Darvish. They’ve also been in contact with the Athletics regarding righty Sonny Gray and the Braves concerning southpaw Jaime Garcia.
The connection to Gray isn’t anything new, as Heyman reported earlier this week that the Athletics have “named their price” for the 27-year-old in discussions with New York. The A’s want “top guys” in exchange for Gray, while the same applies to the Rangers if they’re going to trade Darvish, writes Heyman. Darvish is only a rental, whereas Gray’s controllable through 2019, but the former’s track record suggests he’d make the greater impact down the stretch. His presence would obviously benefit the Yankees, who hold a wild-card spot in the American League, but they’re not eager to part with the best prospects in their well-regarded system, relays Heyman, who suggests that outfielder Clint Frazier, infielder Gleyber Torres and lefty Justus Sheffield aren’t going anywhere. The Yankees “probably” won’t move righty James Kaprielian, either, tweets Heyman. It’s an open question, then, whether they’d be able to put together an appealing enough offer for the coveted Darvish.
While Garcia would undoubtedly bring back the worst return among this trio, he’s nonetheless garnering plenty of interest. The 31-year-old impending free agent wouldn’t provide the Yankees with another front-of-the-rotation presence to complement No. 1 starter Luis Severino. However, Garcia would help make up for the loss of Michael Pineda, who underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery earlier this month, and give the team a credible back-end option to slot in behind Severino, Masahiro Tanaka, CC Sabathia and Jordan Montgomery.
Comments
YankeeMan3099
Need to get Gray
rbisingle
Need to be willing to give up a “top guy” to do that, aka Frazier or Torres.
YankeeMan3099
Mateo is a top prospect he’s just as good as Torres and I’d trade Sheffield. Mateo, Sheffield, and 2 lower level guys for Gray and Alonso that’s more than enough.
BAINES03
Mateo is “just as good as Torres”.
I’m sick of delusional Yankees fans. If he is just as good then you’d have no problem trading Torres..
YankeeMan3099
Cashman is the one who said he thinks Mateo is better than Torres in a interview he did with WFAN I heard the entire interview get a clue when you post a comment.
tenman85
Mateo has a lot of potential, but he hasn’t shown it. He’s hitting great after being promoted, but wasn’t before then. He’s not Torres.
eceretti
Lmao!!
JFisnasty
Mateo isnt anywhere near the same level as Torres. His stock has fallen a lot
BAINES03
the guy dropped out of the top 100 prospect list and you’re using the GM of the team that would be trying to trade him as your proof? to quote you… “get a clue”.
nadsmasher
Cash men was and is posturing to enhance his value
forwhomjoshbelltolls
How often has he gone on WFAN and said “there is no way anyone would trade for that bum of ours, he’s terrible”?
yankeeaddiction
If you can get Gray for Andujar and Mateo then you have to make that trade. Under no circumstances do you trade Frazier, Torres or Adams.
Sibert18
It’ll take a lot more than that to get Gray.
atyusko
I agree. I feel like I’d be fine if they dealt Sheffield for Gray. Most of the scouts I’ve read don’t project him as a front of the rotation starter anyway. But what do I know. I’d love to snag Yu though.
hodor
Good on Cashman for being unlikely to trade any of those guys.
jbigz12
So according to this article the Yankees top trade chip will be chance Adams….
tenman85
Mateo, Florial, and Fowler are also top 100-ish prospects.
Sibert18
Top 100-ish doesn’t net you a rental ace or a controllable TORP
Cuso
Meh
tenman85
I don’t think they want a rental, but may end up doing that because of the cost. I don’t think the A’s are going to get what they want from any other team right now. Maybe their demands will change closer to the deadline.
YankeeMan3099
Yanks acquire Gray and Alonso
A’s acquire Mateo, Sheffield, 2 minor lower level prospects.
Good trade for both teams.
tenman85
I like Sheffield, but I’d be good with that trade. It seems like Gray’s health and decline in velocity may cause the price to be a little lower.
YankeeMan3099
I still think somehow the Yanks get Gray without giving up Torres or Frazier.
johnsilver
Not correct. Gray still throws mid 90’s, just like he has since he 1st came up. I believe his problems came up with an injury and command of his secondaries last season, tho oakland fans may elaborate more on this and he’s had problems more with so called 1st division teams over the coarse of his career and eaten alive weaker teams.
steelerbravenation
Would you do that deal for Teheran & Adams ?
bravosfan4life
Braves will let garcia go for Judge
Howard-NY13
Yea you’re funny. Yankees wouldn’t trade judge for stanton
Remms12
To people griping what prospects are worth in a trade, get a life let the gm’s do their job and move on. You have no clue what the real value is and saying “we need blank in return” or “we would never give up blank” is just ignorant and stupid.
steelerbravenation
Garcia, Adams & Teheran for Betances & Romine
skinneren
Nnnnfffppptttt….
atyusko
What/who would the Yanks seriously need to deal to get Yu? I know he’s an ace with a relatively small salary. But the Ranger can only get a pick after the 2nd round if Yu declines a QO. Wouldn’t that deflate his value some? It’s hard for me to imagine it costing what some on here are saying. Thoughts?
yankeeaddiction
Gray makes the most sense. Pineda is done and CC is a free agent. You really don’t know what Tanaka is at this point. The Yankees need a starter they can pencil in for next year no matter what. There are no internal solutions other then Adams for what will likely be two spots. I don’t see Sabathia coming back after the year he is having. I think he will find a 3 year deal the Yankees will not match. To quote Epstein “if not now when?”. The Yankees have to find a starter for the rest of the year and beyond. The asking price in the winter will be more then it is now. I think if you can get Gray without giving up Frazier, Torres or Adams then you make the deal.
Again, the Cubs are finished. They will not be in the playoffs this year.
atyusko
Well wouldn’t it make sense to snag Yu and give him a half a year in the clubhouse with Tanaka to hopefully be able to sign him this offseason. Helps now and would have to be cheaper then trading for Gray.
JDGoat
Not only was that last part unnesasary, it is completely idiotic. They’re one game out of a playoff spot and are probably a better team than the Brewers both on the field and on paper.
Mikel Grady
Are you serious???? Not the Cubs won’t repeat but they won’t make playoffs? Just stop. 66 games left and Cubs have one less loss than brewers. Cubs gained Quintana while rest of division has done nothing. Cubs are finished. Funny.
yankeeaddiction
If the season ended today would the Cubs qualify for the playoffs? The answer is no.
nadsmasher
No on Darvish unless he agrees to a contract. Put Tanaka on ice for the remainder of the season and maybe he ops out
mattgarcia2324
I believe if that Yanks could acquire Yu Darvish it he could be huge down the stretch but i think he could also spark Tanaka to pitch a little better. These guys have history from Japan.