Long List Of Teams Interested In AJ Ramos

The Diamondbacks, Rockies, Rays, Red Sox, Cubs, Brewers and others all have interest in Marlins closer AJ Ramos, FanRag’s Jon Heyman tweets. ESPN’s Jerry Crasnick and others tweeted earlier this week that the Marlins were taking calls on Ramos.
The Marlins, of course, recently traded reliever David Phelps to Seattle for a package including outfield prospect Brayan Hernandez, and Ramos could potentially be an even more desirable trade target. The 30-year-old has a 4.08 ERA and 4.8 BB/9 this season, but with a strong 11.5 K/9. He also has 89 career saves and a long history of success in the ninth inning, making him a strong late-inning option for a contender. (Of course, many clubs on Heyman’s list of interested teams, including the Rockies, Red Sox, Cubs and Brewers, appear set at closer, but that wouldn’t preclude them from having interest in another good late-inning arm.) Ramos can be controlled through 2018 via the arbitration process.
With Phelps gone, the Marlins are expected to lean harder on Junichi Tazawa, as MLB.com’s Joe Frisaro recently explained. Tazawa has pitched nine scoreless innings this month. The team also has Kyle Barraclough, Nick Wittgren and Dustin McGowan to pitch in the late innings. It’s not yet clear, however, who would take over the closer role should Ramos depart.
Comments
SLCBravesFan
Seems like Drew Steckenrider will take on more roles with the Marlins should Ramos get traded.
greg91305
Pirates could sure use Ramos. NH should be on the phone with Miami today.
dlevin11
Red Sox could use Ramos too depending on the asking price.
yankeeaddiction
It would be foolish for the Cubs to continue to try and salvage what is a lost season. The Cubs will not be in the playoff this year. They should be looking to make whatever trades they can to restock the farm.
WhiteSox4ever
Hope your right !
braves25
You do realize they are only 1 game behind the Brewers for the central? That race has gotten pretty tight over the last week to 10 days. Brewers slumping with the Cubs, Pirates, and Cards getting hot. The Cubs are still likely the favorite to win the central.
yankeeaddiction
All the matters is the final standings and it is clear the Cubs do not have enough this year. They will not have one of the top 5 records in the NL. 2017 is just noth their year. Brewers NL champs, Rockies and D-backs will be Wild cards. The Cubs will be watching the playoffs from home.
judd031582
The Cubs are only 1 game back in their division. They could still easily make the playoffs.
Ully
I think your addiction has started to interfere with you rational thoughts. The Cubs are right back in the race and are finally playing consistent enough to push through the playoffs. I think not having a bunch of players in the ASG has and will continue to payoff as far as rest for the players.
jacobsigel1025
Ramos could go to Boston for CJ Chatham and Travis Lakins. Ramos has 1 1/2 years left and Chatham could be a potential successor to Hechavarria at Shortstop and Lakins has decent potential and they are the Sox number 6 and 7 prospects I’m pretty sure
jmn0419
Hech is in Tampa now lol JT Riddle is the SS now