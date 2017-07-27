Looking For A Match In A Justin Verlander Trade

In recent seasons, the veteran-laden Tigers have frequently headed into the summer as trade deadline buyers, but with a 45-55 record this year and J.D. Martinez already out the door, 2017 looks like a different story. One star who could be on the move is Justin Verlander, who joins a starting pitching market that also includes Sonny Gray and Yu Darvish. The Tigers have a variety of other players potentially available, including Ian Kinsler, Justin Wilson and Alex Avila, and they’ve reportedly discussed package deals, so if the Tigers trade Verlander, it could be along with one or more of his teammates.
That’s not to say a Verlander trade would be easy. It’s impossible to discuss the righty’s potential market without noting his contract — he’s making $28MM per season through 2019, plus a $22MM vesting option for 2020. That option contains no buyout and only vests if Verlander finishes in the top five in Cy Young voting in 2019, but the $66MM or so remaining on Verlander’s contract is still a significant obstacle. At last check, the Tigers did not appear willing to take on a significant portion of Verlander’s deal, though they reportedly would pay the remainder of his 2017 salary. His full no-trade clause could present another potential problem.
And then there’s Verlander’s performance — he finished second in AL Cy Young balloting just last season but has taken a big step backwards this year, with a 4.50 ERA and 8.7 K/9 over 124 innings, plus a 4.1 BB/9 that’s almost twice as high as it was in 2016. At 34, that’s a serious concern, particularly when considered alongside his hefty contract. That means the Tigers might not get much if they trade him. Also, his star status in Detroit might not ordinarily be an impediment, but it might be in this case, since, as MLBTR’s Steve Adams recently pointed out, fans might react poorly to a Verlander deal for a limited return.
With all that in mind, here are a few potential landing spots for Verlander.
Cubs: Even after acquiring Jose Quintana, the Cubs are known to have interest in starting pitching, and Verlander would give them another veteran arm to help them manage the possible losses of Jake Arrieta and John Lackey to free agency next winter. They’ve reportedly scouted Verlander and have discussed him with the Tigers, and they’re one of only a handful of teams who clearly could afford him. They’re also reportedly interested in acquiring a catcher, so perhaps there could be a deal involving both Verlander and Avila, particularly since Avila makes a mere $2MM and has been productive this season. The intensity of the Cubs’ interest in Verlander is unclear, and as with all teams, his contract will be an obstacle.
Astros: Houston has been connected to Verlander, along with Wilson, although the Detroit Free Press’ Anthony Fenech characterized the Astros’ level of involvement in Verlander trade talks as “minimal.” The team’s recent return to health, with Collin McHugh returning from injury and Dallas Keuchel set to come back this week, might make the Astros more likely to pursue top-end starters rather than innings eaters, since they currently have enough reliable arms to fill out their rotation. Their interest in Verlander, then, might depend on whether they still see him as an ace-type pitcher. Verlander’s contract would of course be a factor as well, although the Astros do appear to have the payroll flexibility to add him, particularly if the Tigers are willing to pay what’s left of his 2017 salary.
Yankees: The Yankees have been connected to a variety of rotation possibilities and could potentially afford Verlander, although their luxury-tax bill is a concern. They haven’t recently been connected to Verlander in particular, though, and based on published reports, seem to have greater interest in Gray. They also have a clear need for another A’s veteran, Yonder Alonso, which might give them further incentive to continue talking with Oakland. Verlander could, however, represent an interesting alternative to Gray whose acquisition likely wouldn’t cost the Yankees top prospects.
Dodgers: L.A. has repeatedly been connected to Darvish, while there haven’t been many indications they’re seriously interested in Verlander. Still, they have an injured ace (Clayton Kershaw), and their seemingly wide-open wallet would give them a big advantage if they decided they had serious interest.
Nationals: The Nats haven’t been strongly connected to Verlander, and FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal recently indicated that they aren’t in on Gray or Darvish. Injuries to Stephen Strasburg and Joe Ross have left them with some rotation questions, however, and they generally aren’t shy about adding big-name players. They’ve also been connected to Wilson.
Brewers: Milwaukee has reportedly shown interest in Verlander, along with other rotation options. The Brewers have also been connected to Wilson and Kinsler, again raising the possibility the Tigers could strike some sort of package deal. And the Brewers under owner Mark Attanasio have never been shy about adding big-name pitching as they’ve prepared for past stretch runs, adding CC Sabathia and Zack Greinke in past seasons in which they contended. All that written, it seems especially unlikely that they would consummate a deal for Verlander. His age and salary could potentially pose big problems for a generally budget-conscious organization (although one with few long-term commitments at the moment). And the Brewers’ 2017 run at the NL Central title, while impressive, has if anything been a pleasant surprise from a team that seemed to be rebuilding. They recently fell into second place, behind the Cubs, and their fade might make them less likely to make a big move.
Rockies: Acquiring Verlander would be a break from the Rockies’ M.O., but they’ve shown interest in rotation upgrades and have limited payroll obligations beyond 2017, so Verlander could theoretically be a fit. They have enough interesting young arms to fill out their rotation, but could potentially benefit from a veteran anchor. Of course, it’s not clear that Verlander is the right veteran anchor for them, given his contract, fly-ball tendencies and sketchy 2017 performance thus far. It’s also unclear whether Verlander would accept a deal that would place him in Coors Field, a stadium that could potentially hurt his future earning power.
Diamondbacks: The Diamondbacks have already swung one big trade with the Tigers, and there have at least been whispers about the possibility they could look to improve their rotation. Most current rumors about the Snakes focus on other areas, however, and all five of their current starters have performed capably this year.
Red Sox: Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski is no stranger to headline-grabbing trades, and he was general manager of the Tigers when Detroit drafted Verlander in 2004. With Eduardo Rodriguez’s recent return to health, though, the Red Sox five healthy starting pitchers who each could potentially pitch well for the remainder of the season, and most rumors about the team since their acquisition of infielder Eduardo Nunez have pertained to relievers, not starters.
Mariners: The M’s have been connected to Gray, and the odds that Jerry Dipoto will find a way to insert them into a significant trade can never fully be discounted. They are, however, below .500 at this point and already have big salaries for Felix Hernandez, Robinson Cano, Kyle Seager and Nelson Cruz on the books for 2018.
Royals: Kansas City has been on the lookout for starting pitching, although the Royals have mostly been connected to lower-tier options like Francisco Liriano, Marco Estrada and Jaime Garcia (plus Trevor Cahill, who they already acquired). It would seem extremely unlikely that they’d take on Verlander’s contract, given their uncertain future as an organization and the fact that their 2017 payroll is already the highest they’ve ever had.
Indians: The back of the Indians’ rotation has struggled, although Danny Salazar’s recent return to health helps them in that regard, and trading for a pitcher with Verlander’s salary would be out of character for them.
Braves: The Braves look like longshots at best to acquire Verlander at the deadline, since they aren’t contending, and they recently traded a veteran arm in Garcia. It’s also unclear whether Verlander would be willing to accept a trade to a below-.500 team. If the Braves do acquire someone of Verlander’s ilk, that might be more likely to happen in the offseason. They’ve been connected to a variety of controllable veteran starters, however, and have enough money coming off the books next year that they could theoretically afford him.
Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images.
Comments
Giants51
Since the big contract he’s not the same pitcher anymore.
Sokane
except last year when he should have won the CY… and his basically all of July this year….
start_wearing_purple
Last year in the AL there was no clear winner for the Cy Young award. Between Verlander, Porcello,and Kluber there was no player you could point to as the definite winner. Even just coming down to Verlander versus Porcello, every argument could be matched by a different one. Watch: Verlander had a better ERA, WHIP and more K’s… but Porcello had a better ERA +, less walks, and less home runs allowed. Frankly Porcello won because he was the least worst option which is part of the point of a voting system based on point valued ranking.
So please, stop the complaining. It’s officially ancient since both are having lousy seasons.
TraderRyan9
What does walks and hr allowed have to do with porcelain winning? Verlander walked more and allowed more hr and still had a better era. Meaning he let less gus score. That’s wayyy more significant than rick porcellos walk bs.
Rick sucks. Dombrowski didn’t even wanna give rick that big contract so he traded him to boston..he knew rick wasn’t worth 20 million a year and he isnt.
Rick is an a little above average and never should have won a Cy young. That is laughabLe
Bruin1012
The funny thing is they have mirrored each other in terms of WAR he last two years Rick and Justin lol.
start_wearing_purple
A single piece of data does not explain everything. You’re touting ERA but: 1) That’s a single stat, basing an entire argument on that is just silly. 2) Their ERAs were, I believe, 0.06 points apart making the ERA argument alone weak. 3) As I said, Porcello had a higher ERA+ which takes into account park factors and league factors suggesting Porcello did better under his conditions than Verlander did.
Now, that’s just on ERA, which is part of my overall point. There was no clear winner last year in the AL. Thus the reason for a voting system based on ranking. If you’re really think this award is injustice then I’d suggest you go through the history of baseball. You’ll find far more contentious points than the Porcello/Verlander argument of 2016. This one doesn’t even break the top 1,000.
Eat'EmUpTigers
Since the big contract? JV has had a big contract for quite some time now hoss
piedmontblues
A lot of miles on the odometer. Even the HOFers wear down eventually.
hiflew
Yeah Nolan Ryan was a shell of himself after 27 years.
Eat'EmUpTigers
Al Avila, you better not f-this up. You have a chance to shed a lot of JVs salary for the next 2+ years. Don’t get greedy like my fellow Tiger fans and think you can an elite prospect for him unless you’re picking up a serious portion of that bloated deal.
heathz917
Thank you for being realistic. As much as I’ve loved watching Verlander over the years, he’s not worth a Verdugo or a Kyle Tucker. I’d love to see Avila pick up more than half of Verlander’s contract, package him with Wilson and pick up 2-3 prospects for them.
TraderRyan9
Covering half of his contract? You’d certainly get at least 1 top 100 player return. What are you smoking?
TraderRyan9
What’s the point of shedding payroll? They aren’t gonna spend it
pseudostats
And they won’t be dropping ticket prices next year.
Eat'EmUpTigers
Because for years the Tigers have overspent their market so to speak and now that Mr I isn’t around anymore to blindly throw bad contracts at players, this is the opportunity they have needed to press reset as much as they can. Deal JV. Deal Kinsler. Deal Alex Avila. Deal jwilson. Hope that j-up opts out. Etc. you get the drift. 200 million payroll for a Detroit baseball team is absurd.
TraderRyan9
Uh, ok. There is no salary cap buddy. Do you know what tigers revenue is?
You just wanna dump.a good player to get rid of his salary?
And how exactly does that help the tigers win?
TraderRyan9
Diehard tigers fan that wants to trade a good player to dump salary and then is left with crap on the roster???
Again, how does dumping salary help the tigers win?
It simply doesnt, unless you’re going to go out and spend it in free agency
Eat'EmUpTigers
If you think the Tigers have a chance to win in the next 5 years you’re delusional. They have the 25th ranked farm system and their most valuable trade asset at the ML level outside of Fulmer is a left handed relief pitcher. Why pay JV when the organization has no chance of winning certainly in the next 2+ years of his deal. And if money isn’t a concern like you think it is because I guess the Tigers print money, then why are the Tigers shedding payroll to begin with. For the hell of it? And please don’t call me buddy.
TraderRyan9
Why get rid of a good player for nothing?
Doesn’t matter if they don’t have a chance at winning. You dont give things with value away with nothing to back it up.
Btw, the tigers have 42 million coming off books after this year. That’s plenty.
Maybe they need a new owner if all they wanna do is dump salary, get nothing back for a good player, and are terrible.
You simply don’t give a good player away for salary dunp. It’s foolish
TraderRyan9
Shed payroll and let verhagen pitch….that’s the plan?
Hahaha. You’re an idiot
TraderRyan9
Why not cover part of verlanders contract and get some good prospects back?
There..issue is now solved and tigers have a better future
Use your head
Eat'EmUpTigers
Part of JVs value or lack thereof is his age, the season he’s having overall and his bloated contract. You act like the guy has a Chris sale contract with #s to match. He doesn’t. To question me being a die hard because I want to see this roster imploded is insulting. This team has a shaky rotation after Fulmer, a Jekyll and Hyde bullpen and boring everyday lineup of guys who play spotty D and are terrible baserunners. That’s what I’ve seen this team become. Do you watch this tigers team play?
Eat'EmUpTigers
Why the insults. Are you a 12 year old. I haven’t insulted you just disagreed with you and gave you my reasoning why.
TraderRyan9
Uh, of tigers cover half of his contract they’ll get good young players in return and can rebuild faster.
Giving him away ain’t happening. If it was, cubs, astros, or dodgers would already have traded for him if all it took was to cover his contract.
The tigers arent just trying to dump salary.
Eat'EmUpTigers
Read my post earlier on this thread “buddy”
TraderRyan9
Btw, if you’ve watched tigers you’d know verlander is still very good.
Eat'EmUpTigers
And the Tigers have no choice but to eat some of his deal or A) they won’t deal him or B) if they do, they’re not getting anything if significance in return
Eat'EmUpTigers
Still very good? Ehhhh. Why? Oh because his velocity is at it highest in years. Let’s ignore his walk rate is over 4 lol. his command and secondary pitches have been abysmal this year. Numbers don’t lie.
Bruin1012
It would have to be quite a bit of the contract.
TraderRyan9
Tigers aren’t getting anything for avila or kinsler. Nothing thay good anyways.
Justin wilson should bring back something good. Verlander would if tigers would eat salary on his contract.
Btw, if they cover half.of his contract, they only have to cover it for 2 years. Then they’ll have cheaper guys for 4-6 years. Covering half would mean the team that gets him only pays 14m per year for 2 years. Good luck getting something better on free agent market.
It’s a net win and offers you a shot at rebuilding faster.
But, yeah, just give him away…..
Just foolish.
TraderRyan9
2.77 era over last 4 starts.
Also, he knows hes playing on a non contending team. Why kill himself? I mean, his financial incentive Is gone. Only reason to pitch great is to win, and he knows he has no shot this year in detroit. In fact, all the tigers players had this in their heads since winter.
Eat'EmUpTigers
When did I ever say give him away. I said trade him. They aren’t winning the next 2+ seasons.
Eat'EmUpTigers
4 game sample size. Nuff said. If it was just that easy he’d already be a cub or dodger etc. you doin like most of these douche Tiger fans who didn’t show up til 2006 and just expect mgmt to fire up a blank check book. News flash, it ain’t happening anymore. Their owner died.
TraderRyan9
Yeah. Trade him. How do you suppose they do this? If you don’t cover a nice chunk of his contract yoI’ll get some crappy a A ball player that won’t see the major roster in 20 lifetimes
Mr Pike
Here’s a number for you. Out of 150 MLB starters he is tied for 21st ,in quality starts, ahead of Grienke who is making $34MM That is not horrible performance or a bloated contract. It falls within the standard deviation of elite pitchers over their careers. Nobody performs at Cy Young level every month of every year. He had three terrible starts that skewed his averages. If you don’t get a really good return, keep him until you do. Why pay a bunch of money for a great pitcher to not pitch for you?
bradthebluefish
Agreed. Eat the contract and restock your farm. You are essentially buying prospects through trades rather buying veterans on the market.
Eat'EmUpTigers
If any rumor is true about rumors linking Wilson with a kinsler or JV then we know this team only wants to shed payroll. I’d like some nice prospects in return but this organization hasn’t produced a stud position player since Granderson. And no one in Detroit trusts Al Avila to make the correct moves to start the rebuild.
TraderRyan9
Exactly. You’re buying prospects that you’ll have control over for more years than you’re covering verlanders contract.
If the tigers owner is that stupid and cheap, then they need a new one.
Eat'EmUpTigers
At the end of the day why spend the payroll you save on more overpriced old vets. That’s what got the tigers into this mess to begin with. They are the AL version of the Phillies from a few years back minus the WS title
TraderRyan9
Linking wilson and kinsler would not kill Wilson’s trade value. Kinsler is still good and only has 1 more cheap option year on his deal. Lumping in verlander would be stupid and avila should be fired, unless they get something good back.
Eat'EmUpTigers
They’re owner just died this off season. Do u even know that?
TraderRyan9
Exactly what I’m saying. Best would be to trade verlander and cover a chunk of his salary. That will allow you to get some good prospects back. Basically in this case you’re buying young players
Eat'EmUpTigers
Avila should be fired anyways he botched the JD trade. He coulda gotten that same deal on July 31 yet felt the need to do it on July 21. And don’t get me started abt the free agents he signed 2 off seasons ago. J-Up, Zimmermann, Lowe and Pelfrey. Only thing of substance he did was get Wilson off the NYY.
TraderRyan9
Mike wasn’t really running day-to-day stuff anyways. His family was, and that’s who is running it now. Let’s just say, if they make a bad move here, I doubt they will have support of detroit fans in the new red wings arena.
Eat'EmUpTigers
My entire point is they need to start over. Ain’t nobody worth a damn on this roster outside of Fulmer.
Eat'EmUpTigers
Hockey and MLB are apples and oranges. Example 1A: tv deals
TraderRyan9
Mahtook. Castellanos. Shane greene. Betting upton opts out.
Eat'EmUpTigers
And yes Mr I wasn’t running the day to day but who do you think green lighter the MASSIVE contract they gave J-Up? It was still HIS money. Now it’s how kids money and the days of out of control payrolls are gone for the near future.
TraderRyan9
I’m just saying most tiger fans are wings fans..if they see tugers just dumping payroll that won’t sit well with fan base
Eat'EmUpTigers
What about mahtook nick and Greene? Those guys are role players lol. Those are your 2-4 best players so to speak?? Cmon man
TraderRyan9
Well, yes, at this pointo they won’t be spending big because you’re throwing good money at bad money. After they get a young nucleus intac, if they need a key free agent to win the world series I’d bet they’d go get one
Eat'EmUpTigers
They don’t care as long as the Wings win. And that could be awhile because they’re a train wreck too
Eat'EmUpTigers
Most rebuilds take longer than a few years. Especially when the Tigers literally have no position player ready for the bigs. christin Stewart is the best and he’s at Erie right now
TraderRyan9
You don’t think those fans care if the tigers win or not? JudgING by how upset you are that the tigers aren’t winning this season, I’d bet tigers fans are as disgusted as you
TraderRyan9
Guys go from AA to MLB all the time and can do well
Eat'EmUpTigers
Name me a tiger who has done that. I’ll wait. And I don’t watch the wings. That’s a stupid comment to make. Wings fans root for hockey and yes I’m sure there’s a good number of them that are Tigers fans. When the Tigers stunk for so long while the wings were good there was no red wing fan backlash. Are you from Michigan at all or just assume you know everything in the area related to sports because some of your comments frighten me
lagoon22
There is no way the Tigers would ever trade Verlander to a division rival, ever.
stymeedone
I sincerely doubt any other team in the division can afford him.
stretch123
He should be a Yankee come July 31. I think 2 years at around 28 million each isnt a bad investment for the Yanks. Although he’s struggling this year, i think he’ll be good for them and not to mention, shouldnt cost too much prospect wise.
912boy
I hope Braves pass and just sign a free agent. He needs to go to a contender and win a ring he’s done well enough he deserves it
southi
If the Braves and Tigers work out something that brings BOTH Verlander and Fulmer to Atlanta then I can live with it.
Gogerty
What about a similar tradeto what Atlanta did with Bourn/Swish/Johnson?
Verlander for Kemp and Markakis
In the end Atlanta only takes on 9 more million. I know it probably sounds stupid and most will push for more.
BigPhan
I feel the same for the Phillies. Use the payroll room to secure young A+ talent and bring a seasoned, experienced pro to a staff desperate for leadership.
pplama
Not going anywhere. Nobody wants him enough.. And they shouldn’t.
Johhos
If Detroit wants to unload a significant amount of his salary, Philly would be interested if they include a real prospect as well. Odubel for cash Verlander and low level but significant prospect .
johnsilver
Don’t you think Philly got burned bad enoug giving out enormous contracts to finished Bucholz and Hellickson? You really think they will try for a trifecta anve far more to Verlander? The city of brotherly love will riot in the streets and burn management at the stake when verlander further implodes while raking in 56m the next 2 seasons.. it would be sheer madness to take him on after those last 2 failures.
BigPhan
I disagree. I think most fans would understand spending money on V so long as we get top notch talent too. V is still a very good pitcher and brings leadership to a young staff. One thing Philly has right now is payroll space.
bigjack
How about price ,boegarts ,and jacky Bradley jr for kindler,verlander and Cabrera to Red Sox blow the whole thing up
Eat'EmUpTigers
That’s insane on every level and I’m a die hard Tiger fan. I want what your smoking homey. Or you’re just trolling big time.
thegreatcerealfamine
Kindler plays soccer for South Africa.
baseball365
Can’t see the Red Sox. I think Verlander and Eck have a good relationship, so that immediately rules that option out. Surprised that wasn’t considered in the description above.
Smoltzy16
It’s clear Tigers need to shed some payroll. They’ll pay Fielder & K-Rod 8 mil next yr not to play for them.
Now lets consider they’ll pay Sanchez & Kinsler not to play for them also, another 10mil.
So, 18mil for players not on the roster. Then take Upton & Zimmerman, another 45mil. You’ve got close to 70mil for a bad starting pitcher and an aging of.
If you can’t afford to bring in FA’s then you’ll need to bring up prospects. However, their farm system stinks.
So what can you do? You sale, try to recoup some building blocks and spend some of what you save on cheaper FA’s to float until the farm rebuilds.
Tigers fans think too highly of themselves if they believe there’s another championship in the next 3-4yrs. Sit down and let the Indians dominate for a few yrs, then try to contend with the Whitesox in 4yrs.
Mr Pike
That’s just not true. They don’t owe KRod anything after this year. Pelfrey, Lowe, Sanchez, Avila and JD Martinez also all come off after this year. It’s around $42 MM coming off if they do nothing.