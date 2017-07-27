Looking For A Match In A Yu Darvish Trade

With next Monday’s 4 p.m. ET trade deadline looming, there’s a chance right-hander Yu Darvish’s start on Wednesday will go down as his last in a Rangers uniform. If that 3 2/3-inning, 10-earned run disaster against Miami does represent the impending free agent’s swan song in Texas, it’ll be a shame for both parties. Darvish has generally been masterful since signing a six-year, $56MM contract in 2012 to emigrate from Japan. The 30-year-old has pitched to a 3.42 ERA and totaled upward of 18 wins above replacement across nearly 800 innings, making his deal well worth the investment for Texas, even when including the $51.7MM posting fee.
Darvish’s pact is now on the verge of expiring, while the Rangers are the owners of a 49-52 record after their 22-10 drubbing at the Marlins’ hands. That uninspiring mark has helped make the Rangers irrelevant in the American League West, which the 67-34 Astros ran away with long ago, but they’re still a more manageable 4.5 games out in a parity-laden wild-card race.
With his team tenuously clutching to postseason hopes, Texas general manager Jon Daniels isn’t a lock to sell by Monday. Even if he does, Darvish might not go anywhere. Multiple reports this week have indicated that it would take a godfather offer for Daniels to part with Darvish, whom the Rangers would like to re-sign. And if the team keeps the four-time All-Star through season’s end but isn’t able to prevent him from testing free agency, it would surely make him a qualifying offer in order to receive compensation – a pick after the second round of next year’s draft – for his departure. That wouldn’t be much immediate consolation for the Rangers, but it’s among several factors that could influence them to retain Darvish past the deadline.
Although the Rangers may be content to ride it out with Darvish, pitcher-needy contenders have inquired about the Arlington ace in recent weeks and figure to continue doing so leading up to Monday. As such, there will be opportunities for clubs to pry Darvish away from the Rangers. The Cubs, Dodgers, Astros and Yankees come to the fore as potential landing spots, having already shown interest in Darvish.
In Chicago, Darvish would join Jon Lester, Jake Arrieta, Kyle Hendricks and the just-acquired Jose Quintana to comprise one of the Majors’ most proven rotations. That quintet would more than likely do enough to help the reigning World Series champions fend off the Brewers, Cardinals and Pirates in the National League Central. The Cubs aren’t exactly a flawless fit, though, given that they’re on Darvish’s limited no-trade list and also seem more inclined to chase a controllable starter (such as the Athletics’ Sonny Gray) than give up a prospect bounty for a rental.
As MLBTR’s Mark Polishuk pointed out last week, the Cubs are only a year removed from paying a heavy price for a free agent-to-be, closer Aroldis Chapman, whom they acquired from the Yankees in a deal that included standout infield prospect Gleyber Torres. Picking up Chapman helped the Cubs win their first championship in 108 years, but that doesn’t mean they should continue to deplete their farm system to acquire stopgaps. Further, should the Cubs reach the playoffs with their current rotation, they’d be in more-than-adequate shape, thereby lessening any need for Darvish. While all of Lester, Arrieta, Hendricks and Quintana have failed to replicate their 2016 numbers, that doesn’t make them weak links. The only significant disappointment has been John Lackey, who’s not going to factor into the Cubs’ rotation plans in the postseason.
Meanwhile, the Dodgers and Astros, who possess the two best records in baseball, aren’t hard up for starting help. Nevertheless, the Dodgers’ interest in Darvish was reportedly “serious” even before ace Clayton Kershaw suffered a back injury last Sunday that will keep him out until late August or early September. At an astounding 71-31, the Dodgers can cruise to the NL’s top seed even with Kershaw and Brandon McCarthy on the disabled list, and they still boast four decent to excellent healthy starters in Alex Wood, Rich Hill, Kenta Maeda and Hyun-Jin Ryu.
It’s true that there are durability concerns scattered throughout the Dodgers’ staff, yet Darvish still remains much more of a luxury than a need. Therefore, even with a World Series in their sights, it’s tough to imagine the Dodgers meeting the Rangers’ asking price for Darvish. Los Angeles would probably have to part with one of its most extolled prospects, whether it’s outfielder Alex Verdugo or a young righty in Walker Buehler or Yadier Alvarez, which doesn’t seem like something president Andrew Friedman and GM Farhan Zaidi would do in this instance.
The same applies to Astros GM Jeff Luhnow, who refused for months to budge in a standoff with the White Sox over Quintana. Unlike Darvish, Quintana is under team control at eminently affordable rates through 2020. Nevertheless, Luhnow wouldn’t deal a package including outfielder Kyle Tucker and righty Francis Martes for the southpaw over the winter. Keeping his team’s prospect pool together has worked out nicely for Luhnow, who has seen Houston establish itself as the premier unit in the AL this year.
The Astros have gotten ace-caliber performances along the way from Dallas Keuchel and Lance McCullers (the former has missed notable time with neck issues, though), while Charlie Morton, Brad Peacock and Mike Fiers have provided quality complementary work. The club also just welcomed back bona fide mid-rotation starter Collin McHugh from an elbow issue that kept him out for nearly the entire first four months of the season. All of that is to say there’s enough starting talent on hand to confidently rely on in a playoff series. Consequently, the Astros don’t seem like serious suitors for a couple months of Darvish, and Luhnow has indicated that he’s comfortable with his bevy of current options.
As for the Yankees, with Masahiro Tanaka in the midst of a mediocre to poor year and Michael Pineda having undergone season-ending Tommy John surgery this month, they do have obvious rotation issues. The problem for the Rangers, if you want to call it that, is New York’s eyes have been on Gray far more than Darvish. The only current Yankees starters who are surefire bets to be in their rotation next season are Luis Severino and Jordan Montgomery, as Tanaka could opt out of his deal (which looks improbable, granted) and CC Sabathia is set to become a free agent. Even though Darvish is arguably superior to Gray, then, the latter would perhaps be the more sensible acquisition for a Yankees team that needs to better their starting staff for both this year and the coming seasons.
Beyond those four squads, a match for Darvish is even more difficult to find. Most clubs either occupying wild-card spots or at least hanging around the league’s playoff races – the Royals, Rays, Mariners, Twins, Angels, Orioles, Diamondbacks, Rockies, Brewers, Cardinals and Pirates – don’t look like proper fits for various reasons (mainly weak farm systems and/or low playoff odds).
The Royals have been red hot and are in their last hurrah of contention with the core that helped deliver a championship in 2015, but their farm is lacking enough to impede a Darvish pursuit. Kansas City, which isn’t on Darvish’s no-trade list and has a flaw or two in its rotation, would otherwise be a logical destination.
The Rockies, who have a four-game lead on the NL’s second wild-card position, possess a middle-of-the-pack rotation that would certainly benefit from Darvish’s addition. However, even if Colorado were to make a serious run at Darvish, there’s a large roadblock in that it’s among the teams on his no-trade list. Whether he’d waive that right just to spend the stretch run of his contract year at Coors Field is questionable to say the least.
As first-place teams, the Red Sox, Nationals and Indians look like strong bets to earn playoff berths. They’re hardly clear-cut bedfellows for Darvish, though. Red Sox president Dave Dombrowski is never shy to make a daring move, but the club’s rotation is in fine shape as it is with Chris Sale, David Price, Rick Porcello, Drew Pomeranz and Eduardo Rodriguez in the equation.
Speculatively, the Nationals may have been been a big factor in the Darvish sweepstakes had Stephen Strasburg’s nerve injury been serious. Strasburg’s OK, according to the club, which isn’t in on Darvish. It’s interesting to imagine Darvish teaming with Strasburg and the great Max Scherzer as the Nats’ top three starters come October, but there’s nothing to suggest it’s going to happen.
Cleveland, another place on Darvish’s no-trade list, has come up as a potential suitor for Gray. The Indians have been the beneficiaries of Mike Clevinger’s breakout, but their rotation could still use a surer thing to complement Corey Kluber and Carlos Carrasco. Darvish would provide that, but again, it would mean waving goodbye to acclaimed farm talent for a Band-Aid. That’s something the Indians might not want to do 12 months after sending touted prospects Clint Frazier and Justus Sheffield to the Yankees for Andrew Miller.
Darvish’s next scheduled start is Aug. 1, the day after the deadline, and there’s a legitimate possibility that outing will come in a Rangers uniform. Barring an intrepid move from one of the imperfect fits highlighted above, it appears Darvish and the Rangers will continue their union for at least another two months. Regardless of whether that proves to be the case, the impending free agent will spend the rest of the year making an argument for a mega-deal. With a 4.01 ERA that looks pedestrian in comparison to his marvelous career production, it appears he has work to do on that front. Darvish remains a flamethrowing strikeout maven, though, which means some playoff-bound team could talk itself into paying a ransom for him in the coming days.
Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images.
Comments
Garza Nathan
Send darvish to the Astros for daz Cameron and alcala
madmanTX
Oh. Wait. You’re serious?
Michael Chaney
That’s too light. The Rangers need to add Odor and Mazara.
tobyharrah1977
You can have Odor. I’ll take a bag of balls and some popcorn in exchange
InvalidUserID
As much as I want the Yankees to grab him, I can’t see them sending top prospects for a rental when they need controllable starters. If all things were equal, Darvish > Gray.
madmanTX
Then no deal for the Yankees. Next
thegreatcerealfamine
If they’re going for it then Darvish>Gray
socalblake
Hill and Ryu are not even close to excellent health starters. I’d say more towards the other end of the spectrum.
dodgerfan711
It said they were healthy at the moment, and were decent starters.
socalblake
“and they still boast four decent to excellent healthy starters in Alex Wood, Rich Hill, Kenta Maeda and Hyun-Jin Ryu.” To me that means there’s a spectrum from decent to excellent in health. I can see it is somewhat ambiguous.
glassml
I agree. Decent starters, healthy at the moment but high risk for staying that way. Local SoCal writers believe the Dodgers look at Yu not as a rental but long term. This is just first step at getting him to LA.
michavez22
Alvarez and Calhoun from the dodgers. Toss in another second tier prospect if you’d like. Dodgers are playing for this year, not for three years down the road. I’m sure that’s when Alvarez will be ready to provide any contribution.
jackt
Brewers already relegated to low playoff odds. It was fun while it lasted boys!
madmanTX
Another article to get the fanboys offering up lowball offers and comments about how Darvish isn’t worth anything.
Bleedinblues
Darvish is the best Pitcher that is available to be traded but he is a rental. So he will get a decent return but I just don’t see him getting a Godfather offer. Which is why I see the Rangers holding on to him.
francys08
Last night, he had a bad outing but that will not affect the Rangers if they decide to trade him. The contending teams need to start presenting the best offers to acquire Darvish and then the Rangers will ask if they want a prospect in particular in the deal. In the American League one of my favorite teams is the Rangers, but the best for the team is to trade Darvish, Lucroy and Cashner. If it’s possible Gomez, Ross and possibly some relievers too. The Rangers have a great farm system, but they can make it better.
Poynter3434
Nap too
William
The Dodgers grab Darvish for two Type a Projects and two more Kids that are maybe’s !
rycm131
Adding Darvish is similar to adding Verlander. You’re paying for what they were, not for what they are. Why would a team give up anything significant for that? At best they are 3rd starters and more likely a 4 or 5
daniel_meraz
Darvish a 3rd or 4th starter?? He’s a 1st or 2nd in any rotation
gregn213
Dodgers’ management explained long ago that their goal is to assemble a team that can get into the playoffs every team for a long time. The game is being dominated now by youngsters. Anything can happen during the playoffs, bad hops, bad calls, average players having incredible streaks, injuries, etc. The Dodgers don’t want to end up like the Giants. One parade isn’t worth spending the next few years looking up from the cellar.
dodgerfan711
Exactly. Dodgers at least make the world series with cole hamels in 2015. They would have had to trade bellinger and urias which isnt worth 1 ring. The front office has created a window that is not closing any time soon
Baseball Lifer
Many would trade the entire farm, for a World Series ring. After all, you play the game to win it all, not to hoard prospects in effort to win Baseball America’s Top Farm Ranking.
Baseball Lifer
One parade is worth it…. Do you realize how hard it is to win the World Series??? THe Dodgers have not been to the WS since 1988. Thats 29 years. If you have a legit chance at the series, you do it. If that mean trading so high-caliber prospects you do it. After all, a prospect is just a prospect. 15-25% pan out, and a very small percentage of that amount to be all-star level players.
jleve618
It would be kind of funny if that was his last start as a ranger. Compare it to Hamels last start before becoming one, a no hitter.
pikeypike
Rangers need to start the rebuild for the new stadium- trade darvish , lucroy, Napoli, cashner , Gomez
daniel_meraz
not Gomez… he can stay and resign
Justin Hughes
Being a Rangers fan I’ve seen prospects come and go from trades. Prospects like Justin Smoak, Nick Williams, Lewis Brinson, CJ Edwards, Kyle Kendricks and many others. Like all the Dodger Yankee, and Astro fans I never wanted to see them go but in order to get something you have to give up something. If you think Darvish is a crap pitcher then do not trade for him but if you think Darvish will help your team advance or win a WS then you have to be willing to meet some of our demands in trades.
I would love to get either one of Buehler or Verdugo from the Dodgers. I would then add in 2 pitching prospects in the 10-20 range in their farm system and maybe a low level prospect that a scout loves. That would be like Buehler (1), Trevor Oaks (16), Brock Stewart (10), and Carlos Rincon (29).
I think that is a fair deal. The Rangers would love a mega package back but they won’t get 2 top 5 in any system prospects. The Dodgers just have to give up one elite prospect and they get Darvish to help their WS run.
dodgerfan711
There is no way the dodgers trade Walker Buehler for yu darvish alone. They are very high on him and wont give up his entire team control for 2 months of darvish. Let alone adding oaks and stewart in the deal. At this point Stewart has even earned the respect of no longer being some mid level prospect arm. He has been pitching extremely well at the MLB level for some time now. Dodgers could be willing to part with calhoun or alverez