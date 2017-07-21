Mariners Acquire Marco Gonzales From Cardinals For Tyler O’Neill

The Mariners have acquired left-hander Marco Gonzales from the Cardinals in exchange for minor league outfielder Tyler O’Neill, as per a Mariners press release.
The 25-year-old Gonzales is only just making his way back from a pair of injury-plagued seasons. Gonzales missed a good chunk of 2015 due to shoulder problems and then all of 2016 due to Tommy John surgery. The southpaw posted a 2.90 ERA, 3.35 K/BB rate and 7.5 K/9 over 11 starts and 68 1/3 IP at the Triple-A level this season, and Gonzales made it back to the big leagues for one start this season, a 3 1/3-inning outing on June 13.
St. Louis drafted Gonzales 19th overall in 2013 and both Baseball America and Baseball Prospectus ranked him as one of the top 52 prospects in the sport prior to the 2015 season. BA ranked him as the #1 prospect in the Cardinals’ farm system that year, giving particular praise to Gonzales’ outstanding changeup. The Cardinals thought enough of Gonzales that they promoted him to the majors barely a year after drafting him, and the lefty even made the Cards’ postseason roster in 2014, not allowing a run in five of his six outings in the playoffs.
Seattle was known to be looking for young pitching, and while Gonzales doesn’t project as an immediate upgrade for the current M’s rotation, he still possesses quite a bit of upside. Beyond his potential on the mound, Gonzales also offers over five remaining years of team control; he isn’t eligible for arbitration until after the 2019 season, and won’t be a free agent until after 2022. With Drew Smyly scheduled to miss most or all of 2018 recovering from Tommy John surgery and Hisashi Iwakuma and Yovani Gallardo both questionable to have their club options exercised for next season, Gonzales projects to be an important rotation piece for the 2018 Mariners.
Comments
a37H
Why? I feel like Dipoto is doing this on purpose
RiverCatsFilms
Interesting…
Hiro
Keep the trades coming!
nmendoza44
I loved O’Neill, why.
mikeycards05
Don’t know anything about him, what does he bring to the table?
Marco is a nice lefty, went to Gonzaga right? Closer to home?
Brixton
O’Neill is a slugging corner outfielder that prospect gurus love. Hes top 30 (albeit on an outdated) on MLB’s list.
Gonzales is meh and injured all the time
emo2002
This makes zero sense unless Cards are staging to get rid of higher upside outfield depth.
cardsfan1988
Why, they have so many pitching prospects who are better than Marco. You can’t keep all of them and power outfield prospects is something St. Louis is lacking
Brixton
“hey.. lets trade a top 50 overall prospect for a pitcher who has thrown 5 big league innings in 4 years, and at best is a #3 with injury concerns”
I dont get what the Mariners see here
halos101
o’neill wasn’t on baseball americas top 100 mid season rankings… he’s fallen off
cardsfan1988
Idk what Seattle was thinking, but as a Cardinals fan I’ll take it.
Just Another Fan
A 22 year old OF who’s currently a consensus top 36-53 guy for a 25 coming off TJ who hasn’t made any lists since 2015 when he made 2 of 3 as a top 50ish guy and has a career 5.71 FIP in 40 IP in MLB.
Seems like a bad trade for SEA.
STLShadows
Yes I love this as a Cards fan
EndinStealth
I’ll love it even more if it means Grichuk is going soon.
bross16
I watched Gonzales play in Gonzaga and he was good, but now I don’t think he’ll amount to much. I’ve also seen O’Neill with Langley and he was unreal. IMO bad deal for Seattle
taesamlee
NNOOOOOOO!!!!!!
Just Another Fan
NOOOOOO I LOVE TYLER!!!!!
Just Another Fan
What? How can there be multiple accounts with the same user
Teddyballgame13
Cards GM being charged with burglery! As a Cubs, hate this deal, smh Seattle.
jake wood
looks like Theo isn’t the only GM who can pull off a decent trade
MathTeacherSDSUAlumni619
Jerry Dipoto has lost his F’N MIND!
mp9
Dipoto does it again!! thanks 4 nothing jackass
Jkolti
As bad as this looks, dipito has to have some angle here. No MLB GM is blatantly stupid like this seems.
Triteon
Agreed. I remember the Cards trading can’t-miss prospect Brett Wallace for rental-bat Matt Holliday and the BFIB going nuts. I’ll reserve my opinion for when I see O’Neill in the bigs and hitting well.
marinersblue96
What the hell? There has to be another piece coming to Seattle.
prf999
Agree….more news coming
embehr
That was my initial reaction as well but I just looked up the press releases from both the Cards and the Mariners. They both report the trade as done, so it seems like a one-for-one.
mb05
I like it. Nice return for the Cards for an excess piece.
francys08
I like this move, I hope that he preforms well with the Cardinals. Welcome to the St Louis Cardinals
CompanyAssassin
Is Mozeliak collecting decent minor league outfielders so we have no where to put them because the organization has an odd fascination with Randal Grichuk?
slide
girsh
cards4141
The Mariners must know something about O’Neil that the Cardinals don’t. That’s the only way this makes sense. Marco is good, but I was pretty sure his consensus ceiling is a #3. O’Neil’s numbers are great and he’s young for AAA and still having an alright season. It’s very exciting for the Cardinals until Mabry gets ahold of him and ruins him
tim815
Might be my favorite post of the day.
After all, the sting is in the tail.
whereslou
I don’t know anything about the pitcher but O’Neill is blocked in Seattle. With Gamel Hanniger Heredia and Lewis coming up soon he was a trade piece. I thought he might go to Detroit for Verrlander but I guess not. Hate to see him go but hopefully this works out better than the Smyly trade.
Sean
Another outfielder. K then