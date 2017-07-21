Headlines

Mariners Acquire Marco Gonzales From Cardinals For Tyler O’Neill

By | at

The Mariners have acquired left-hander Marco Gonzales from the Cardinals in exchange for minor league outfielder Tyler O’Neill, as per a Mariners press release.

The 25-year-old Gonzales is only just making his way back from a pair of injury-plagued seasons.  Gonzales missed a good chunk of 2015 due to shoulder problems and then all of 2016 due to Tommy John surgery.  The southpaw posted a 2.90 ERA, 3.35 K/BB rate and 7.5 K/9 over 11 starts and 68 1/3 IP at the Triple-A level this season, and Gonzales made it back to the big leagues for one start this season, a 3 1/3-inning outing on June 13.

St. Louis drafted Gonzales 19th overall in 2013 and both Baseball America and Baseball Prospectus ranked him as one of the top 52 prospects in the sport prior to the 2015 season.  BA ranked him as the #1 prospect in the Cardinals’ farm system that year, giving particular praise to Gonzales’ outstanding changeup.  The Cardinals thought enough of Gonzales that they promoted him to the majors barely a year after drafting him, and the lefty even made the Cards’ postseason roster in 2014, not allowing a run in five of his six outings in the playoffs.

Seattle was known to be looking for young pitching, and while Gonzales doesn’t project as an immediate upgrade for the current M’s rotation, he still possesses quite a bit of upside.  Beyond his potential on the mound, Gonzales also offers over five remaining years of team control; he isn’t eligible for arbitration until after the 2019 season, and won’t be a free agent until after 2022.  With Drew Smyly scheduled to miss most or all of 2018 recovering from Tommy John surgery and Hisashi Iwakuma and Yovani Gallardo both questionable to have their club options exercised for next season, Gonzales projects to be an important rotation piece for the 2018 Mariners.

    • Don’t know anything about him, what does he bring to the table?

      Marco is a nice lefty, went to Gonzaga right? Closer to home?

      • O’Neill is a slugging corner outfielder that prospect gurus love. Hes top 30 (albeit on an outdated) on MLB’s list.
        Gonzales is meh and injured all the time

  5. This makes zero sense unless Cards are staging to get rid of higher upside outfield depth.

    • Why, they have so many pitching prospects who are better than Marco. You can’t keep all of them and power outfield prospects is something St. Louis is lacking

  6. “hey.. lets trade a top 50 overall prospect for a pitcher who has thrown 5 big league innings in 4 years, and at best is a #3 with injury concerns”

    I dont get what the Mariners see here

    • o’neill wasn’t on baseball americas top 100 mid season rankings… he’s fallen off

  7. Idk what Seattle was thinking, but as a Cardinals fan I’ll take it.

  8. A 22 year old OF who’s currently a consensus top 36-53 guy for a 25 coming off TJ who hasn’t made any lists since 2015 when he made 2 of 3 as a top 50ish guy and has a career 5.71 FIP in 40 IP in MLB.

    Seems like a bad trade for SEA.

    • I’ll love it even more if it means Grichuk is going soon.

  10. I watched Gonzales play in Gonzaga and he was good, but now I don’t think he’ll amount to much. I’ve also seen O’Neill with Langley and he was unreal. IMO bad deal for Seattle

    • What? How can there be multiple accounts with the same user

  13. Cards GM being charged with burglery! As a Cubs, hate this deal, smh Seattle.

    • looks like Theo isn’t the only GM who can pull off a decent trade :)

  14. Jerry Dipoto has lost his F’N MIND!

  16. As bad as this looks, dipito has to have some angle here. No MLB GM is blatantly stupid like this seems.

    • Agreed. I remember the Cards trading can’t-miss prospect Brett Wallace for rental-bat Matt Holliday and the BFIB going nuts. I’ll reserve my opinion for when I see O’Neill in the bigs and hitting well.

  17. What the hell? There has to be another piece coming to Seattle.

    • That was my initial reaction as well but I just looked up the press releases from both the Cards and the Mariners. They both report the trade as done, so it seems like a one-for-one.

  18. I like it. Nice return for the Cards for an excess piece.

  19. I like this move, I hope that he preforms well with the Cardinals. Welcome to the St Louis Cardinals

  20. Is Mozeliak collecting decent minor league outfielders so we have no where to put them because the organization has an odd fascination with Randal Grichuk?

  21. The Mariners must know something about O’Neil that the Cardinals don’t. That’s the only way this makes sense. Marco is good, but I was pretty sure his consensus ceiling is a #3. O’Neil’s numbers are great and he’s young for AAA and still having an alright season. It’s very exciting for the Cardinals until Mabry gets ahold of him and ruins him

  22. I don’t know anything about the pitcher but O’Neill is blocked in Seattle. With Gamel Hanniger Heredia and Lewis coming up soon he was a trade piece. I thought he might go to Detroit for Verrlander but I guess not. Hate to see him go but hopefully this works out better than the Smyly trade.

