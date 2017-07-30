Mariners Designate D.J. Peterson For Assignment

The Mariners announced that former top prospect D.J. Peterson has been designated for assignment. His roster spot goes to Leonys Martin, who is back with the Mariners after having his contract selected. The M’s also added Erasmo Ramirez to the active roster following the recent trade with the Rays, placed Mitch Haniger on the 10-day DL with a facial laceration and optioned Cody Martin to Triple-A Tacoma.

Peterson, 25, was selected by the Mariners with the 12th overall pick in the 2013 draft and was considered to be among the game’s top 100 prospects in the 2013-14 and 2014-15 offseasons. However, his glovework at third base was never considered to be especially strong — he’s split his time between both corner infield spots in recent years — and his bat has stalled at the Triple-A level. In parts of three seasons with Seattle’s affiliate in Tacoma, he’s posted a pedestrian .260/.316/.418 batting line. While those numbers aren’t terrible, they’re fairly light for a bat-first prospect that will turn 26 years old this winter.

Peterson does still have a pair of option years remaining beyond the 2017 season, so clubs that are light on upper-level bats could either claim him on waivers or work out a trade with always-active GM Jerry Dipoto prior to his placement on waivers.