Mariners Designate D.J. Peterson For Assignment

The Mariners announced that former top prospect D.J. Peterson has been designated for assignment. His roster spot goes to Leonys Martin, who is back with the Mariners after having his contract selected. The M’s also added Erasmo Ramirez to the active roster following the recent trade with the Rays, placed Mitch Haniger on the 10-day DL with a facial laceration and optioned Cody Martin to Triple-A Tacoma.
Peterson, 25, was selected by the Mariners with the 12th overall pick in the 2013 draft and was considered to be among the game’s top 100 prospects in the 2013-14 and 2014-15 offseasons. However, his glovework at third base was never considered to be especially strong — he’s split his time between both corner infield spots in recent years — and his bat has stalled at the Triple-A level. In parts of three seasons with Seattle’s affiliate in Tacoma, he’s posted a pedestrian .260/.316/.418 batting line. While those numbers aren’t terrible, they’re fairly light for a bat-first prospect that will turn 26 years old this winter.
Peterson does still have a pair of option years remaining beyond the 2017 season, so clubs that are light on upper-level bats could either claim him on waivers or work out a trade with always-active GM Jerry Dipoto prior to his placement on waivers.
Comments
yankees500
This is pretty surprising since Peterson was a highly regarded prospect not too long ago.
skrockij89
I’m sure some team will claim him.
matt41265
Wow this is surprising I don’t think he’ll make it through waivers
The Lou
He’s not a liability and is still developing as a player in AAA with middle of the road stats. I don’t get this move at all.
bringinthereliefpitcher
Nab him Padres.
abcrazy4dodgers
New term should be “Designated for Dodgers for 1-3 weeks”
jeremytk42
He’ll go to a system like the Dodgers that actually have coaches that know how develop talent. Said coaches will laugh at the Mariners joke of a system yet again.
Sheldon Bowen
Jack z left the minor leaguers in bad shape. We had a lot of over hyped guys and horrible development. Jerry is still cleaning up this dumpster fire in the minors. The Mariner’s roster is in good shape. Injuries hurt them early but now that Felix and Paxton are back things should improve. Losing all 5 sp to start a year it’s amazing they are at 500. Erasimo and Phelps hopefully sure up the bullpen and 3 SP can stabilize behind the top 2. I would say in a year or two the minors will be much inproved. Have some very young guys who should be high ranked prospects.
darkstar61
I get it in that he is a free-swinging, poor fielding now-1B whose only real upside (power) has diminished greatly as he rose the ranks… but surprising still.
Raw skill is there, and I imagine a couple teams are licking their chops at chance to adjust/fix the current issues. Can’t hurt trying afterall
Backatit
Could probably get another pitching prospect from the Braves for Peterson. I am thinking Huascar Ynoa recently obtained from the Twins for Jaime Garcia and Anthony Recker.
southi
No. DJ Peterson isn’t even the best prospect in his family. The Braves don’t have a logical spot for him in their organization. He might one day develop some power, but he is basically limited to first.
His younger brother, Dustin Peterson appears to be much more athletic than DJ. Dustin had a very nice spring until he was hit by a pitch and broke his hamate bone (which normally saps your power for a year or more). If DJ was more athletic then he’d be more in demand because you could at least move him to the outfield.
ReverieDays
Next up, Vogelbach.
Lovetron
Would love if the A’s claimed him and designated the ancient Chris Smith, even though we have some similar profiles in Olson/Healy… but I really believe in DJ Peterson. Whoever does claim him will have a solid, if unspectacular, CI for the next few years
DD martin
What on earth? I know Peterson hasn’t set the world on fire but we have now dropped 3 of our best prospects (in a really poor farm system) and don’t have a lot to show for it. That plus signing Santana and the Ramirez trade has me wondering what Dipito is doing.
prf999
Santana?? You mean Espinosa??
ZoinksScoob
Another knee-jerk move by DiPoto. Instead of Casey Lawrence or Cody Martin or Christian Bergman, he DFA’s a former first round pick who still possesses some raw talent. The M’s will regret letting Petersn go (and go he will; he’ll either be claimed off of waivers or spun into another useless trade.)
DiPoto has tried to completely purge the system of Jack Z’s prospects, even those who may still have a chance at success in the majors. Look at Alex Jackson; the Jack Z and the M’s drafted him and immediately made him change positions from C to OF (something the M’s do with far too much frequency.) Jackson predictably stumbled offensively as he tried to adjust to his new position. So DiPoto trades him to Atlanta for “depth”, and what do the Braves do? Immediately move him back to catcher. Know what he’s doing right now? Hitting .272/.333/.502 with 14 HR and 45 RBI in High-A.
Oh, and by the way, the M’s have been playing with an illegal 40-man roster for over a week now (unless they made a move a month ago and forgot to report it.) Check out their roster on MLB.com; 41 players on the 40-man. That includes all of the moves today. Shouldn’t they be fined for that? More front office stupidity.
jeremytk42
Yeah man that’s exactly what I said about Jackson as well. I forgot what Braves exec said it but when they got him he subtly slammed the Ms saying something like “we had zero idea why they moved him to the outfield”
I’m pretty sure he’d never played the OF in his life. Typical Mariner thing to do, make a dude completely learn a new position his first year or pro ball. Then deem him “uncoachable” . They should be deemed “Zero idea how to coach young talent”
Jared Gillingham
Really setting the world on fire with his .272 average in High-A. He strikes out a bunch and never walks. He’s 21 and the raw talent is there but I’m not too upset about that trade. Peterson may have an impact somewhere else as well but he’s just not hit well enough for Tacoma to warrant a call-up, especially since he would just sit on the bench behind either Valencia or Cruz
socalbum
seems like another opportunity for Dodgers and Mariners trade. Player like Trayce Thompson for Peterson, about same ages and both could use a change.