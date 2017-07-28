11:00am: Seattle has announced the transaction.
10:02am: The Marines are closing in on a deal to add righty Erasmo Ramirez from the Rays, according to Jon Morosi of MLB.com (via Twitter). Right-handed reliever Steve Cishek would head to Tampa Bay in return, per MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand (Twitter link), with Bob Dutton of the Tacoma News Tribune suggesting on Twitter that the swap has been agreed to.
Seattle will also send $1MM to Tampa Bay to help account for the differences in the salaries of the two players, per ESPN.com’s Jerry Crasnick (Twitter links). Cishek is earning $6MM this year before reaching free agency, while Ramirez carries a $3.125MM annual salary and can be controlled for two more years via arbitration.
Both teams are pressing for a postseason berth — indeed, they could end up fighting one another for Wild Card position in the American League. This deal, then, appears mostly to be a lateral move designed to meet the particular needs of each organization.
Ramirez, 27, has functioned as a swingman for the Rays since coming over from Seattle before the 2015 season. Now, he’ll head back to his original organization to provide another rotation option. He’ll also represent a potential part of the staff through 2019.
While Ramirez carries only a 4.80 ERA on the year, and has worked mostly from the pen over the past two campaigns, he has mostly been himself in 2017. The positive areas (7.1 K/9, 2.1 BB/9, 48.6% groundball rate) are on par with Ramirez’s career figures, and the problems (1.30 HR/9) are familiar. His velocity and swinging-strike rate sit right at career averages.
If and when his 63.8% strand rate normalizes, Ramirez will likely settle back into being a useful back-end starter or solid long-relief arm. And that’s what the M’s will need from him to stay in contention down the stretch. Seattle has cycled through starters for much of the year and still has an uncertain rotation mix. It’ll be interesting to see whether the club continues exploring the market for starters.
Of course, that came at a cost, as the Mariners will sacrifice a solid late-inning option in Cishek. That’s just what the Rays have been searching for, with the team perhaps more willing to part with Ramirez with a variety of rotation options at or near the MLB level.
Since returning from hip surgery, Cishek has given the Mariners twenty frames of 3.15 ERA ball. But there are some worrying signs when you look below the surface. Cishek has managed just 6.8 K/9 on a career-low 7.5% swinging-strike rate. His velocity has dropped significantly. And he’s permitting 1.35 homers per nine on a 23.1% HR/FB rate.
Despite the concerns, the Rays will hope that Cishek can continue to be a force against right-handed hitters. He has always been less effective against southpaws, and perhaps now more than ever will be best utilized situationally, but the Rays have enough late-inning options that they won’t need to use Cishek in a strictly defined role.
ThePriceWasRight
Erasmo going back home.
have to wonder though if this is a prelude to Honeywell coming up in the pen.
ThePriceWasRight
wonder if Seattle stretches him back out for the rotation. at the very least it’s good cause they need a multi inning piece.
unsaturatedmatz
Honeywell should by no means go to the pen. He should be in the rotation, taking over Austin Pruitt’a spot (tonight’s starter). He will have a Matt Moore type impact down the stretch
Michael Chaney
I think his suggestion would be as a way of protecting innings…David Price had an impact out of the bullpen in 2008
skrockij89
Just another mediocre pitcher we don’t need and one we don’t need back after trading him a few seasons ago.
Joe Kerr
Yeah I don’t get the love for him either.
unsaturatedmatz
Interesting. Concept of contenders trading with each other seldom occurs but can really be effective. Maybe we’re looking at Erasmo Ramirez and Tim Beckham/Brad Miller for a bullpen piece
WubbaLubbaDubDub
The Marines? Didn’t realize they were fielding an MLB club this year. Exciting!
Joe Kerr
lol nice catch
metseventually
Rikki tikki tavi, biiiiiiiatch!!
ZoinksScoob
Please… someone stop DiPoto before he strikes again. He’s in full Trade-DHD mode now, and can’t stop. Erasmo is only good as a multi-inning reliever; if Gallardo or Moore is on the mound, the M’s now have a “partner” since neither gives a lot of length, especially Gallardo. But it does NOT solve the M’s biggest problem: the rotation. They need 1, if not 2, GOOD starters, Controllable is one thing, GOOD is another, and DiPoto seems to fail to realize that his window of opportunity is shrinking. He already wasted one of his best trade chips in O’Neill to get a “controllable” pitcher in Gonzales (consensus on him is: #5 or #6 starter now), instead of using him to get a legit #2-#4 starter for the M’s rotation. This is another “what the… ?” trade, The new ownership in Seattle had better put a leash on this puppy; he’s liable to trade the bat boy next…
ducksnort69
I’m trying to understand how Cishek is worth Erasmo. You seem to dislike this. I know nothing of Cishek, he seems mediocre and his innings are few. Is he good?
ZoinksScoob
Cishek can be VERY good at times, especially because he has a sidearm/underarm delivery that can be very deceptive. He was the M’s closer for the first half of 2016, until he lost his control and Edwin Diaz stepped in. Cishek missed time at the beginning of this season due to a hip problem (which seems to be endemic for sidearmers because of the unique delivery), but has been effective when used early in the game (6th/7th innings.)
Erasmo was a Mariners farmhand for a long time. He came up through the system as an elite-level control pitcher; he barely walked anyone during his time in the minors. But he was never able to duplicate that success in the bigs with the M’s, so when he was out of options, the M’s traded him to the Rays for another out-of-options pitcher, Mike Montgomery. See “Trade-DHD” for what happened to Montgomery (Dan Vogelbach… more like VogelBLECCCH.)
Cishek is a free agent at the end of the season, Ramirez is still arbitration eligible. That’s really the crux of this deal. DiPoto keeps going for “controllable” over “good”, which may be irrelevant, as he may not be around to “control” these pitchers after the fact, given his current level of performance.
This trade is equivalent to shuffling the deck chairs on the Titanic; looks nice, but the ship is still going to sink. DiPoto can claim all he wants that this trade will help the team, but until he addresses the primary need, it’s a waste of his time and the fans’ money.
SegiFeeesh
Explain how the window is shrinking. Almost all of our offensive assets (Gamel, Heredia, Haniger, Seager, Segura & Cano) are locked up for at least six years. Felix & Cruz are the only guys hitting free agency in the next 1-2 years. I think our window is more like 6 seasons.
ZoinksScoob
Cano is 34. Cruz is 36, going on 37, and is a free agent after next season. Seager and Segura are decent anchor pieces, but those 2 are really the “heart” of the team’s production, and when they are gone/less effective (coming up quick), the M’s don’t have any real depth on the major league or minor league rosters to replace them. The 3 outfielders are “nice”, but none is going to hit 25+ HR’s at the major league level. This kid Evan White that they drafted to be the future 1B is the second coming of Dustin Ackley, and a poor fit given his position. The National League style of play doesn’t work in a division with the power-laden Astros and Rangers. Anyone notice that the M’s surge last year coincided with the fact that they added POWER HITTERS to the lineup? They let Lind, Lee, Smith, and Gutierrez without replacing the power. And now they are sub-.500. That’s not a coincidence.
As for the pitching, Paxton is the only sure thing we have, though he always misses 4-6 weeks with some nagging injury; he needs to figure out a way to stay healthy. Felix must adapt to his velocity loss (something he has had a lot of problems with) or he’s toast. Iwakuma will probably never pitch for the Mariners again. Same for Smyly. Miranda has done an admirable job filling in with all the injuries, but he’s worn down and been exposed; he’s a gopher-ball pitcher with extreme home-road splits. Gallardo was a horrible trade to begin with. Moore and Gaviglio and Bergman are below-replacement level pitchers at this point; for all his talk about “depth”, we had none when we needed it. And there’s no immediate help coming from the farm. Mr. DiPoto has completely eschewed the free agent market (he only signed TWO major league free agents last winter: Rzepczynski and Fien), so who knows how he will fill those gaps next year.
The minor league cupboard is basically barren. Kyle Lewis is all we really have, and he’ll probably go in the next 4 days to get a mediocre starting pitcher that won’t help us get to the Wild Card this year.
In other words, this team HAS to win in this season or next or, like in Game of Thrones, Winter is Coming… and it will be VERY VERY cold for a long time.
MarinersLifer
Trading pending free agent for control. Nothing else to see here.
unsaturatedmatz
Cishek for Ramirez is a done deal. Looks good for both sides. Could see the Dodgers doing something like this with Brandon Morrow for a lefty reliever
LADreamin
Morrow stays, he’s a stud that throws 100 mph gas. We have a deep farm and a lot of blocked positions, so we can use those chips.
A-A-Ron
Cishek is making 6 million and fallen behind Diaz Phelps Scrabble Pazos and Zych in the bullpen hierarchy. He’s currently worse than Pagan as well. He’s shaky at best, TB better not hope for him to be mr 8th inning lockdown. That being said, Erasmo sucks.
ducksnort69
Erasmo is valuable. He can be a solid #5. Could be a good addition.
martevious
Erasmo is better than Gallardo
martevious
If we could only get someone to take him off our hands….
alexgordonbeckham
Rays have been busy.
matthew102402
They really aren’t sacrificing a solid late inning option though. He is solid, but in the late innings we have Phelps, Zych (2.14 ERA), Vincent (1.91 ERA) and then Diaz obviously.
Armaday
He enlisted in the Marines?
Ichiros
Umm, Dipoto. We need a decent SP. Moore and Gallardo are the 4th and 5th starters, but they are inconsistent, and Gallardo looks much better pitching in the BP.
I know Mr. Stanton is so cheap, but he promised us the fans playoffs this year, win-now mode! So let him keep his word and get us a real decent SP, please!
TJECK109
I’ll give it to DiPoto he makes trades like it’s fantasy baseball. Hope they all work out eventually.
martevious
The M’s save money, and get a live arm. Not much more to it than that. Doesn’t make the team better or worse.