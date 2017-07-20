Mariners Nearing Trade For Reliever

1:02am: Seattle “had been working on” a scenario involving David Phelps of the Marlins, Feinsand tweets, though it’s not yet clear if he’s the player that is currently nearing a uniform swap.
12:37am: The Mariners are closing in on a trade to pick up a relief arm, according to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand (via Twitter). It’s unclear at this point just who could be heading to Seattle, or even whether it’s a significant trade.
With a victory today, the M’s have pulled back to .500 and are firmly in the Wild Card hunt — though the AL West is still a one-horse race. While the club arguably is most in need of rotation upgrades, rare is the team that couldn’t improve by adding another piece to the bullpen.
In Seattle’s case, the current unit has produced middle-of-the pack overall results (4.07 collective ERA), though the metrics suggest that the true performance hasn’t been quite that good overall. Closer Edwin Diaz has had his peaks and valleys, though he has been firmly on the upswing during a dominant July. Indeed, that holds true of the entire relief corps.
The youthful Diaz could be bumped into a roving role if GM Jerry Dipoto aimed big. Setup man Nick Vincent has been the team’s best reliever, but perhaps could stand to be paired with another quality late-inning arm in front of Diaz. It’s conceivable that a big lefty would make sense. Southpaws James Pazos and Marc Rzepczynski have generated good results in the earned run department, but the former has been knocked around of late and the latter has increasingly shown worrying control issues.
Or, of course, the M’s could simply be bolstering their depth with a relatively insignificant addition. Given Dipoto’s sometimes frenzied trading history, it’s anyone’s guess just what this apparently pending transaction might represent.
Comments
24TheKid
I mean I understand you guys don’t know anything yet, but as of now, there is no point in this article.
24TheKid
Just better not trade O’Neil or Neidert unless it’s for someone really good like Hand.
craiglambert50
Agree 100% with you on that. Can’t go all in for the possibility of a second wc spot
24TheKid
The only way I would trade O’Neil or Neidert as Lewis is untouchable, is for a young controllable starter like Cole, Gray or Teheran that can help in the future.
jakeperrow
Bruh we don’t have a good enough farm for Cole or Gray
24TheKid
Actually we do.
jakeperrow
Definitely not. 1 current blue chip prospect in Lewis who won’t get traded. Not trading Carlson or Evan White, so basically we have O’niell who could net a fair pitcher back and Neidart who has a ceiling of a No. 2 or 3 starter in the MLB. Your crazy if you think that would bet a return for an ace like Cole after what the Cubs gave up for Quintana
24TheKid
Well I’m not looking at 1 for 1 swap, of course you would have to trade either Lewis and O’Neil, or Lewis and Neidert. And then add in some guys like Brayan Hernandez and Joe Rizzo.
Twingo
We have a ton of OF depth. Giving up O’Neil wouldn’t deplete the farm. The M’s window is NOW. We have to give up value to get value. I totally trust JD to get creative and go for it. Anything can happen in a one game playoff and in a division series the Ms could absolutely win.
padresfan
Both for hand?
Shame they’re both outfielders lol
Shame no short stops
24TheKid
Well id have to check but I think we have one in Brigman that’s top 10 in our system, and Torres is 15, but I doubt either would be top 20 in Padres system.
padresfan
Top 25 consist of overall 50 or higher and there are more 50s not on the list plus recent drafties
Jeff Todd
I mean, if Feinsand had said “Mariners are looking around at bullpen options,” I’d have just possibly noted it in a notes post. But he says there’s something nearing completion, which in industry lingo typically means we’re on the verge of a trade (hammering out final details, doing medicals) that will go down in the very near term. Figured our readers would like to be aware of that strong possibility and begin considering the potential implications.
24TheKid
I diddnt really mean no point in writing it as more info will come out, but there’s not much to get out of it as everyone knows the Mariners are going be trying to acquire a reliever.
brockbartels
Please be Zach Britton
jakeperrow
It’s not
24TheKid
If it is, you can say by to the future.
brockbartels
Jerry D has done crazier things
jakeperrow
He couldn’t if he tried we don’t have good enough prospects
24TheKid
We have plenty, it’s just not worth trading them at this point unless it’s for a controllable young starter.
corey5kersh22
Zach britton to the dodgers right?
TheGreatTwigog
Don’t think so, verdugo and beuller r said to be untouchable by Freidman and one should be required in a Britton deal
Twingo
That would be great but it seems a bit early for Britton to be traded.
satan
Justin Wilson to the mariners
padresfan
Well they were just linked to the padres
But that was for rotation help
Phillies7459
Neshek
Bullet
Dellin Betances. possibly?
Twingo
I wish.
24TheKid
After the Yankees kid made a trade showing they are buyers?
24TheKid
Meant just, not kid, don’t know what happened.
Bullet
Well, he’s not really needed now.
sportsfan
I wonder if it Arodys Vizcaíno?
Twingo
David Phelps
padresfan
Phelps
Wildboyz
Addison Reed
For
Max Povse
Joe Rizzo
24TheKid
That would be absolute robbery, unless the Mets system is just absolutely terrible, neither of those guys would be top 10 in their system.
Wildboyz
Reed is a FA end of season, so not going to get a haul for him. I just took a quick glance at SEA prospects, Povse is the kind of pitcher the Mets like,
Big (6’8″) inning-eaters,
Rizzo is a 3b with good contact rate and the Mets have a need there and very few prospects at the position.
Mets farm has been depleted in the last 2 years with alot of players moving to the majors. Merely speculation, just for fun.
24TheKid
If the Mets take it, I’d be more than happy.
abmarinerjv
Neshek would be dope! Rock em Jerry. Give them something to talk/ worry about.
gilly
in the words of judge smails…well we are waiting!
Ichiros
Hope we don’t give up big.
I can tolerate giving up Poogwell, Vogelbach, Martin, and Burgman for a decent reliver but not giving up more than those.
24TheKid
Well with that package we will be lucky to get back Fernando Rodney.
Twingo
Truth.
Bullet
Phelps, Nice.