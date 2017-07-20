Headlines

Mariners Nearing Trade For Reliever

By | at

1:02am: Seattle “had been working on” a scenario involving David Phelps of the Marlins, Feinsand tweets, though it’s not yet clear if he’s the player that is currently nearing a uniform swap.

12:37am: The Mariners are closing in on a trade to pick up a relief arm, according to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand (via Twitter). It’s unclear at this point just who could be heading to Seattle, or even whether it’s a significant trade.

With a victory today, the M’s have pulled back to .500 and are firmly in the Wild Card hunt — though the AL West is still a one-horse race. While the club arguably is most in need of rotation upgrades, rare is the team that couldn’t improve by adding another piece to the bullpen.

In Seattle’s case, the current unit has produced middle-of-the pack overall results (4.07 collective ERA), though the metrics suggest that the true performance hasn’t been quite that good overall. Closer Edwin Diaz has had his peaks and valleys, though he has been firmly on the upswing during a dominant July. Indeed, that holds true of the entire relief corps.

The youthful Diaz could be bumped into a roving role if GM Jerry Dipoto aimed big. Setup man Nick Vincent has been the team’s best reliever, but perhaps could stand to be paired with another quality late-inning arm in front of Diaz. It’s conceivable that a big lefty would make sense. Southpaws James Pazos and Marc Rzepczynski have generated good results in the earned run department, but the former has been knocked around of late and the latter has increasingly shown worrying control issues.

Or, of course, the M’s could simply be bolstering their depth with a relatively insignificant addition. Given Dipoto’s sometimes frenzied trading history, it’s anyone’s guess just what this apparently pending transaction might represent.

  1. I mean I understand you guys don’t know anything yet, but as of now, there is no point in this article.

    0
    0

    • Just better not trade O’Neil or Neidert unless it’s for someone really good like Hand.

      0
      0

      • Agree 100% with you on that. Can’t go all in for the possibility of a second wc spot

        0
        0

        • The only way I would trade O’Neil or Neidert as Lewis is untouchable, is for a young controllable starter like Cole, Gray or Teheran that can help in the future.

          0
          0

        • Bruh we don’t have a good enough farm for Cole or Gray

          0
          0

        • Definitely not. 1 current blue chip prospect in Lewis who won’t get traded. Not trading Carlson or Evan White, so basically we have O’niell who could net a fair pitcher back and Neidart who has a ceiling of a No. 2 or 3 starter in the MLB. Your crazy if you think that would bet a return for an ace like Cole after what the Cubs gave up for Quintana

          0
          0

        • Well I’m not looking at 1 for 1 swap, of course you would have to trade either Lewis and O’Neil, or Lewis and Neidert. And then add in some guys like Brayan Hernandez and Joe Rizzo.

          0
          0

      • We have a ton of OF depth. Giving up O’Neil wouldn’t deplete the farm. The M’s window is NOW. We have to give up value to get value. I totally trust JD to get creative and go for it. Anything can happen in a one game playoff and in a division series the Ms could absolutely win.

        0
        0

      • Both for hand?
        Shame they’re both outfielders lol
        Shame no short stops

        0
        0

        • Well id have to check but I think we have one in Brigman that’s top 10 in our system, and Torres is 15, but I doubt either would be top 20 in Padres system.

          0
          0

        • Top 25 consist of overall 50 or higher and there are more 50s not on the list plus recent drafties

          0
          0

    • I mean, if Feinsand had said “Mariners are looking around at bullpen options,” I’d have just possibly noted it in a notes post. But he says there’s something nearing completion, which in industry lingo typically means we’re on the verge of a trade (hammering out final details, doing medicals) that will go down in the very near term. Figured our readers would like to be aware of that strong possibility and begin considering the potential implications.

      4
      0

      • I diddnt really mean no point in writing it as more info will come out, but there’s not much to get out of it as everyone knows the Mariners are going be trying to acquire a reliever.

        0
        0

        • He couldn’t if he tried we don’t have good enough prospects

          0
          0

        • We have plenty, it’s just not worth trading them at this point unless it’s for a controllable young starter.

          0
          0

      • Don’t think so, verdugo and beuller r said to be untouchable by Freidman and one should be required in a Britton deal

        0
        0

    • That would be great but it seems a bit early for Britton to be traded.

      0
      0

  4. Well they were just linked to the padres
    But that was for rotation help

    0
    0

    • That would be absolute robbery, unless the Mets system is just absolutely terrible, neither of those guys would be top 10 in their system.

      0
      0

      • Reed is a FA end of season, so not going to get a haul for him. I just took a quick glance at SEA prospects, Povse is the kind of pitcher the Mets like,
        Big (6’8″) inning-eaters,
        Rizzo is a 3b with good contact rate and the Mets have a need there and very few prospects at the position.
        Mets farm has been depleted in the last 2 years with alot of players moving to the majors. Merely speculation, just for fun.

        0
        0

        • If the Mets take it, I’d be more than happy.

          0
          0

  11. Neshek would be dope! Rock em Jerry. Give them something to talk/ worry about.

    0
    0

  12. in the words of judge smails…well we are waiting!

    0
    0

  13. Hope we don’t give up big.
    I can tolerate giving up Poogwell, Vogelbach, Martin, and Burgman for a decent reliver but not giving up more than those.

    0
    0

