Marlins Notes: Jeter, Cruz, Gordon, Ziegler, Ichiro, Rojas, Riddle

Here are a handful of notes on the Marlins, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.
- Marlins bidders Jorge Mas and Derek Jeter won’t be joining forces, Jackson writes. Mas, the Miami billionaire, contacted Jeter weeks ago and asked him to join Mas’ ownership group (as Fan Rag’s Jon Heyman also recently noted). Jeter refused, however, because he wants to control both the baseball and business sides of the team despite only contributing a relatively modest $25MM of his own money. Jeter’s desire to control all parts of the team’s operations were also an issue when Jeter was previously part of a bidding group that included Jeb Bush.
- An earlier report indicated union executive (and former big-league outfielder) Jose Cruz Jr. would be part of the Mas group. Jackson indicates that no specific role has been outlined for Cruz, but that Mas and his group do favor him.
- The Marlins aren’t actively looking to trade Dee Gordon, but might deal him for the right return, Jackson suggests. A recent report from Heyman named the Royals, Angels and Blue Jays as potential bidders for Gordon, but indicated that the $41MM left on Gordon’s current deal might be a sticking point. Gordon is batting .291/.338/.353 in 380 plate appearances this season.
- Neither righty Brad Ziegler nor outfielder Ichiro Suzuki plan to retire after the season, Jackson writes. Ziegler considered retiring before signing with Miami last winter, Jackson indicates. It’s not surprising that those retirement plans are no more, however, since he’s signed for $9MM next season. The 37-year-old is, however, in the midst of a terrible year, with a 6.52 ERA, 5.3 K/9 and 4.0 BB/9 over 29 innings. Ichiro would play in 2018 at the age of 44 and has a .220/.267/.294 line this year; Jackson suggests that Ichiro is unlikely to return to the Marlins next season, despite his plans to play.
- Infielder Miguel Rojas is set to return soon from a thumb injury, and manager Don Mattingly says he’s open to having Rojas compete with rookie JT Riddle for the starting shortstop job. Mattingly indicates, though, that he liked using Rojas in a utility role instead. Rojas has played all four infield positions with the Marlins this season.
Jeter sounds like a control freak.
davidcoonce74
I think he’s just a very shrewd and calculating businessman, especially when it comes to controlling his public image. His magazine thing seems to be successful at the very niche market it’s aimed at. It seems like it would be good to have him in the game but running both sides seems like a recipe for failure.
Just Another Fan
Hes not going to date you, dude.
Hahaha
Niche market being Athletes and fans.
From a business point of view, I can understand. Not really the best way for him to go about it if he’s only putting up $25mm. He needs a silent investor to fund it for him and let him run it, but with those amount of dollars, it’s probably not going to happen.
I think he should start w/ one side of the business, but I think he’d be better for the business side vs personnel side.
Or the other partners are control freaks and want to run areas they have no business running. Any ownership group with a former long time Major Leaguer attached to it should let said former player run the baseball side of things. Otherwise you just have too many hands in the cookie jar and people who don’t know what they’re doing. Sounds a lot like the way several big businesses are being run today.
You’re assuming former players are automatically better at running a business? Just because they used to play baseball doesn’t mean they can run a team.
Exactly. Just ask Arizona fans if being a former player made Dave Stewart necessarily better at making baseball business decisions.
If I was Pitbull’s next baby mama, would our love child be better at rapping or hitting? And before you say Kyle sucks at hitting, his OPS is over 1.000 since his return from Iowa. I think I answered my own question because Pitbull sucks at rapping. Dale!
Congratulations for making the most asinine comment of all time on here. Schwarber is beyond overrated. Get over the obsession already
Mothers always like to brag about their sons.
Ichiro is going to be one of those ,that as long as someone hires him, he’ll play. He loves the game. He has little to nothing to prove at this point and doesn’t add much anymore. He just doesn’t know when to say goodbye.
This whole Marlins sale feels like a 6 month WWE script: bidders are constantly changing factions, working with one another one week, then against the next.
trump presidency*
Lol
I wouldn’t mind Vince Mcmahon buying the marlins at this point. the marlins could become a wrestling program
$25MM? That’s it? If Jeter expects to have a controlling interest in a team, he should focus on growing his wealth for the next 10-20 years. He’ll need at least a $250MM up front investment to be taken seriously in that regard.
What sports franchises are you invested in?
