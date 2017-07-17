Marlins Place Martin Prado On 10-Day DL

The Marlins have placed third baseman Martin Prado on the 10-day DL with a right knee sprain, per a team announcement. He’ll be replaced by infielder Miguel Rojas on the active roster.

That’s a new malady for Prado, who has hit the DL twice previously with hamstring problems. And it comes at a poor moment for Miami, which has reportedly been working on potential trade scenarios for the veteran.

Prado, 33, has struggled when healthy this year. Through 145 trips to the plate, he owns a .254/.283/.362 slash with a pair of home runs. And he’s hardly cheap, with an $11.5MM salary this year and $28.5MM still to go over the coming two seasons.

Still, it’s not surprising to see interest from organizations such as the Red Sox and Yankees. The respected veteran has long provided solid production, with a slightly above-average bat and quality glovework. He also has some defensive versatility, with plenty of time at second and left field in his past — though he has played third almost exclusively over the past several campaigns.

Prado is a clear August trade candidate given his contract. But teams hunting a third baseman will be motivated to explore all their options before the non-waiver deadline on July 31st. Whether Prado can return to the active roster before that date remains to be seen, though he’d only have a few potential games of action to show he’s back at full health.

The injury could help boost the market for the remaining third basemen that could be available. There are quite a few possibilities, though several may or may not be available. Pending free agents Todd Frazier and Eduardo Nunez both still appear to be the likeliest candidates to end up on the move.