Matt Shoemaker Receives Cortisone Shot, Halts Rehab

The Angels got some bad news on key righty Matt Shoemaker, announcing that he has been diagnosed with “posterior interosseous nerve syndrome.” Shoemaker received a cortisone shot for treatment and was “formally returned from his rehab assignment,” per the club’s statement.
We’ll have to wait to learn more about the outlook — clearly, that’s not a run of the mill injury diagnosis — but the team did say Shoemaker will not pick up a baseball for at least the next seven to ten days. “Once his symptoms subside,” says the club, “he will be cleared to begin a throwing progression.”
Shoemaker has already missed about three weeks with a forearm strain, and it seems this newer development will extend his absence. Even assuming he’s able to begin working back at the earliest possible time, it seems reasonable to anticipate that Shoemaker won’t be back in the majors “for at least 3-4 weeks,” Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register tweets.
With the Halos’ rotation already dealing with numerous long-term injuries and vast uncertainty, this is most unwelcome news. On the other hand, it likely doesn’t substantially impact the organization’s approach to the trade deadline. Bolstering the staff was and is a priority, no doubt, but it’s also still rather difficult to see a path for the organization to line up a major trade involving the rotation. Greater uncertainty surrounding Shoemaker does increase the rotation need, but also downgrades the team’s outlook somewhat. But the key considerations here — thin prospect talent, big long-term contract commitments, and the upside of only a Wild Card berth — remain unaffected.
Comments
chaseturrentine
Can the Halos catch a break? We have a whole starting rotation on the shelf for the majority of the season with Richards, Heaney, Shoe, Skaggs, and Trop all out. Someone get Jobu a chicken!
halos101
this is crazy. Have some mercy on the poor angels pitchers my goodness.
KillahAC
Is there any moves the LAA can make? I know their farm is crap and they have no money.
angels fan
They do have money
roadapple
Their farm system improved. They demoted Blake Parker to AAA.
AngelsintheTroutfield
Hopefully this finally triggers an alarm to the front office that we need to sell at the deadline. I love the team but we are not a strong contender to earn wildcard spot. In the off chance that we do sneak in we will probably be on the road and definitely facing an ace (to which we have no counter).
It also helps that our trade chips are mostly in positions of depth. Trading Bud/Hernandez/Petit/Street won’t hurt much with Bedrock/Keynan/Parker and others waiting in the wings. Valbuena can cover 3B if we end up shipping Escobar out (with Cron or Marte at 1B). Maybin is the only guy who creates a hole and we can always try for him in the off-season.
Seems like a clear seller to me.
SashaBanksFan
Agree! Take it as a blessing because this may convince them to sell any and all commodities. Please don’t trade for anyone. It takes years to develop a farm system as barren as the angels. You can’t keep giving away your best talent. Its time to sell and take advantage of other teams like they took advantage of the angels. With all the teams in contention, demand should be high even for middle of the road players
angelsfan4life
No one will trade for Street. I would keep the arms in the bullpen. Move Escobar Revere Cron Pennington and if anyone would take him Espinosa. With all the injuries with the pitching including the bullpen, unless someone over pays keep them. Let Cawart play second Valbueno at third and Cahoun at first.
SashaBanksFan
Yes, i think someone will overpayfor a bullpen arm. They are very unreliable from year to year so next season some may have down years.
I’ve been asking the same question about Cowart. Let him play. It’s been long enough. I imagine he could hit better than espinosa, possibly valbuena. Need to see what you have and give him real chance to succeed or fail. But you need to at leastfind out
sprado1065
You clearly don’t be watching the angel games. Honestly the angels can make the wild card spot. I say the angels trade maybin for pitching if they can? Erick young jr and Revere can handle LF together once TROUT comes back. Angels are going back to what made them great in the early 2000’s hit and run stealing bases going first to third things like that. The angels bullpen is getting the job done. If Richards can come back and stay healthy watch out for this Angels team in the postseason.
Ironman_4life
I watched quite a few Angels games. They’re winning a lot of close games and they’re doing very well for what they have. But Maybin has been the one guy you do not want to trade. I don’t think they have a chance of a wild card but I think they have a chance of finishing the season over 500.
AngelsintheTroutfield
Watching games is precisely what has me down on our playoff chances. Why spin our wheels when we can retool and prep for 2018, our true competitive window.
AngelFan69
Trade Maybin? RU guys out of your mind? He and Cole are the spark plugs of the team… If the front office trade Maybin, they will disrupt the dynamics of the team and they are still kakabrainiacs… if we can hang in the and get ine of two guys from the ones we have in the shelves .. I’m confident we can sneak in a WC spot and then whom knows….