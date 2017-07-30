Mets Designate Josh Edgin

The Mets have designated lefty Josh Edgin for assignment, per a club announcement. His roster spot will go to just-acquired righty AJ Ramos.

Edgin, 30, mostly functions as a lefty specialist; he could still end up landing with a contender in such a function, either by trade or by claim. He is earning just $675K for the 2017 season, with two more years of arb control remaining after the current campaign.

Though he maintains a 3.75 ERA, Edgin’s peripherals aren’t quite as rosy,with 6.6 K/9 to go with 4.4 BB/9 and a 47.4% groundball rate. His average velocity has never recovered from the 1.5 mph or so he lost upon returning from Tommy John surgery. And he has allowed a .280/.372/.400 batting line to left-handed hitters on the year, which is not optimal for a situation southpaw.

That said, Edgin has performed much better historically against same-handed hitters. And his swinging-strike rate still sits at 9.7%, the same as it was last year when he managed 11 strikeouts in his 10 1/3 innings. On the whole, particularly given the salary considerations, it seems reasonable to anticipate that Edgin will land on a MLB roster before his period of DFA limbo expires.