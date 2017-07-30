Mets Designate Josh Edgin

The Mets have designated lefty Josh Edgin for assignment, per a club announcement. His roster spot will go to just-acquired righty AJ Ramos.
Edgin, 30, mostly functions as a lefty specialist; he could still end up landing with a contender in such a function, either by trade or by claim. He is earning just $675K for the 2017 season, with two more years of arb control remaining after the current campaign.
Though he maintains a 3.75 ERA, Edgin’s peripherals aren’t quite as rosy,with 6.6 K/9 to go with 4.4 BB/9 and a 47.4% groundball rate. His average velocity has never recovered from the 1.5 mph or so he lost upon returning from Tommy John surgery. And he has allowed a .280/.372/.400 batting line to left-handed hitters on the year, which is not optimal for a situation southpaw.
That said, Edgin has performed much better historically against same-handed hitters. And his swinging-strike rate still sits at 9.7%, the same as it was last year when he managed 11 strikeouts in his 10 1/3 innings. On the whole, particularly given the salary considerations, it seems reasonable to anticipate that Edgin will land on a MLB roster before his period of DFA limbo expires.
Comments
matt41265
there’s so many other people who could’ve been designated
Matt Galvin
Or could of Trade Somebody off 25 man to do it like Reed,OF,IF.
SimplyAmazin91
Someone will pick him up, he’s decent. I wouldn’t surprise if the Mets worked out a trade for like a PTNL or cash.
seaver41
Edgin? He’s garbage. Can’t lefties nor righties out
dswaim
But Salas is far worse and a free agent
tim815
Edgin plus Rivera to the Cubs for something something.
dswaim
The Mets front office continues to baffle me with their roster management
Polish Hammer
I could see Cleveland grabbing him to fill in for Boone Logan.
ob32
Finally I hate josh edging he sucks
BobbyVwannabe
Meh. Doesn’t add much value because he’s pretty meh