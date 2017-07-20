Mets Designate Neil Ramirez

The Mets announced that they’ve activated left-hander Josh Smoker from the disabled list and designated right-hander Neil Ramirez for assignment in order to clear a spot on the roster.

The 28-year-old Ramirez has bounced between the Giants, Blue Jays and Mets organizations this year, though the majority of his season has been spent in Queens. In 21 innings with the Mets, he’s struggled to a 6.43 ERA with an impressive 26 strikeouts but also a troubling 17 walks. Overall, Ramirez has a 7.18 ERA with 12.6 K/9 against 6.0 BB/9 in 31 1/3 innings between the Giants and Mets this year.