Mets Designate Neil Ramirez

The Mets announced that they’ve activated left-hander Josh Smoker from the disabled list and designated right-hander Neil Ramirez for assignment in order to clear a spot on the roster.
The 28-year-old Ramirez has bounced between the Giants, Blue Jays and Mets organizations this year, though the majority of his season has been spent in Queens. In 21 innings with the Mets, he’s struggled to a 6.43 ERA with an impressive 26 strikeouts but also a troubling 17 walks. Overall, Ramirez has a 7.18 ERA with 12.6 K/9 against 6.0 BB/9 in 31 1/3 innings between the Giants and Mets this year.
Comments
kyleschwarbersmom
I wonder what the record is for most teams played for in two years. Neil is up to five and he was up with Toronto for a few days but did not get into a game.
BrookeRamirez
I bet that’s 5 more teams then you have been on. Obviously those teams saw something in him. Everyone has their struggles negative vibes aren’t needed.
pepesilvia
I’m not surprised I watched him a couple times this year and frankly I wasn’t impressed.
tropicaldelivery
Really it took this long to dfa him
jimmertee
New Ramirez has a great arm, he’s a good good guy, but has terrible control, hence the DFA and moving from team to team. I hope and pray he could harness that amazing arm.