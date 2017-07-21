Mets Notes: Cabrera, M’s, Reed, Brewers, Szapucki

With several veterans for sale, the Mets will be one of the most closely-watched teams in baseball as we approach the trade deadline. Scouts from the Mariners, Indians, Cubs and Royals were on hand to see the Mets play on Thursday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports, and surely those teams and more will be checking in with GM Sandy Alderson in the days leading up to July 31. The latest from Citi Field…
- Reports seem to be mixed on Asdrubal Cabrera’s trade value. Puma reports that the veteran infielder has “several suitors” on the trade market, while Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News hears from an industry source that the Mets have received a “pretty light” amount of interest in Cabrera. That same source notes that the Red Sox, a team previously linked to Cabrera, had “yet to show any real interest.” It may be that Cabrera will need to show that he can handle playing third base before his market really takes off, or any clubs currently interested may have an eye on Cabrera at his usual shortstop position (or at second base).
- As cited in Puma’s report, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports that the Mariners are one of the teams interested in Cabrera. Since Seattle has Robinson Cano, Jean Segura and Kyle Seager entrenched in everyday roles, it would seem that the M’s would be looking at Cabrera as a multi-position bench option. Taylor Motter has filled that role for the Mariners this season, though Motter hasn’t delivered much at the plate and he lacks Cabrera’s track record of performance.
- The Brewers are one of a half-dozen teams who have asked the Mets about closer Addison Reed, Newsday’s Marc Carig reports. Reed is getting the most attention of any Mets player likely to be dealt prior to the deadline, with other reports linking the right-hander to the Red Sox and Yankees. While Reed would be a setup man for those teams with established closers, there’s at least a chance Reed could share the ninth-inning job with Corey Knebel, who has been dominant for much of the season but has blown two of his last five save chances. Milwaukee has been on the search for starting and relief pitching, with Brad Hand, Pat Neshek and Justin Wilson among the names known to be considered by the Brew Crew as bullpen upgrades.
- Left-handed pitching prospect Thomas Szapucki underwent Tommy John surgery on Wednesday, MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo and others reported. Szapucki, a fifth-round pick for the Mets in the 2015 draft, was rated by Baseball Prospectus as the 69th-best prospect in the sport in BP’s preseason rankings. MLB.com and Baseball America weren’t quite as bullish, though they still rated the southpaw as the fourth- and eighth-best prospect, respectively, in New York’s farm system. Given the surgery’s usual recovery timeline of 12-15 months, however, Szapucki is now in danger of missing the entire 2018 season.
Comments
TraderRyan9
Miguel cabrera sucks
fisher40
Lol Okay
seckert15
Thats nice. Too bad they are talking about Asdrubal Cabrera.
And Miguel Cabrera is a Hall of Famer.
TraderRyan9
He still sucks at this current time. Try Watchung him bat every night. He can’t even get his bat off his shoulder
tharrie0820
So edgy
TraderRyan9
You would be too if your team had to pay grandpa cabrera 30 million per year for the next 8 years
bobholl
Shut up no one wants your opinion so you can get over yourself and get your head out of your a**
Sheep8
So passionately uneducated
cubsfan2489
The kid is a troll. Don’t feed into his dumbness
chri
It isn’t the worst idea for the Mets to hold onto Cabrera if they don’t get a good offer for him.
There is still a decent enough bat in there to where he can be a utility infielder for the club next year (he has an option for 2018), although playing SS is basically no longer an option for him. This especially holds true when you consider the Mets are going to need a 2B and 3B for next year.
Kayrall
What are you talking about? David Wright will be ready by opening day and has that position locked down for years to come!
/sarcasm
hojostache
TJ Rivera can play 2B….who is younger, cheaper, and a better hitter than Cabrera. 3B is still a black hole bc of the Wright “situation”….which has been a 2+ yr train wreck.
John Anderson
Mets already have a cheaper younger Cabrera named Flores
SimplyAmazin91
What type of prospects could the Mets pick up for Cabrera?
maxwell honeycutt
dang, now i gotta see if i can return my szapucki jersey…i even gotta make two trips, one to walmart to return the shirt and one to hobby lobby to return the markers and bedazzle.
badaboom
sufferfortribe
My belief is that the Tribe is scouting Blevins and Reed.
rct
Word is that the Mets do not want to move Blevins.
brewcrewenthusiast
Brewers pen is really rough. They could use everyone they listed really
pdubs2907
But is it worth it when you’re not a contender anyway? I say no, even if they are controllable
rct
imo, the Mets should try to trade all of the following:
-Reed
-Granderson
-Bruce
-Duda
-Cabrera
-Neil Walker
-Reyes
Obviously, several of those guys won’t get much of anything in return, but they should be trying to move them regardless as they’re probably not in the Mets’ future plans (aside from maybe Duda or Reed, but those are their most valuable trade chips).
pdubs2907
Problem is those are worse than the Tigers chips. No one would want Grandy or Reyes and Walker is hurt. O think Reed, Bruce and maybe Duda get dealt and get them a nice return, specifically for Reed of course.
rct
I think they could move Grandy if they cover some salary. He had a good May and an excellent June, though his numbers in July aren’t good. I wouldn’t expect a good return, but they should push to move him.
Walker is supposedly back Monday, so he’ll have a week to prove he’s healthy.
Mikeyz48
Indians:
Jacob DeGrom
Jay Bruce
Mets:
#2 Triston McKenzie RHP
#3 Bobby Bradley 1B
#4 Brady Aiken LHP
#9 Yu-Cheng Chang SS
#15 Shawn Morimando LHP
pdubs2907
Mets would definitely not do that deal.
Mr. Slave's Gerbil
Doesn’t make sense for the Mets to trade DeGrom unless they plan on a full rebuild. I think the Mets should trade all the rentals for the best offer and use the prospects they acquire as trade bait for the offseason. The boost to the farm plus all of the money coming off the books this offseason Sandy should be able to build a competitor for 2018.
JDGoat
You forgot Zimmer, Mejia and Salazar