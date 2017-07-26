Mets Rumors: Bruce, Rivera, Rosario, Familia

With less than a week until the non-waiver deadline, Mets right fielder Jay Bruce has yet to attract any serious attention on the trade market, according to Newsday’s Marc Carig. The $4.83MM remaining on Bruce’s contract this season might be enough to allow Bruce to clear waivers in August, Carig notes (that sum would be down to about $4.4MM on Aug. 1), but at present all reports seemingly indicate that interest in Bruce is tepid. Most of the Mets’ trade conversations to date have focused on closer Addison Reed, Carig adds.
A few more notes on the Mets…
- There’s somewhat of a market for backup catcher Rene Rivera, tweets Mike Puma of the New York Post, and the Cubs are among the clubs with interest. Chicago has been linked to multiple catchers, most prominently Alex Avila, as the team looks to find a more experienced backup to Willson Contreras. Rivera fits the bill, and while he’s not a great hitter, the 33-year-old’s .245/.291/.395 batting line and six homers in 158 plate appearances are passable for a backup option. Plus, Rivera is regarded as an excellent defender and has halted 38 percent of stolen base attempts this season while maintaining his characteristically strong framing numbers. A free agent at season’s end, Rivera is earning a reasonable $1.75MM salary, with about $650K remaining on that deal.
- Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News writes that most within the Mets organization expect top prospect Amed Rosario to be recalled shortly after the non-waiver trade deadline. FanRag’s Jon Heyman tweets the same. The 21-year-old entered play today hitting .329/.367/.473 with seven homers, 18 doubles, seven triples and 17 steals through 398 plate appearances in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League.
- Meanwhile, closer Jeurys Familia is readying to begin throwing from a mound as he continues to work back from surgery to address a blood clot in his shoulder, Carig was among those to report. While a timeline remains uncertain, manager Terry Collins did indicate that the hope is Familia will return at some point in the current season. That won’t likely change the fate of the club for the current season, but perhaps will allow them to get a read on his status entering the offseason.
Comments
meinhardt1992
What would it cost the Cubs for Rivera?
Chasssooo
A bag of pop corn.
jackt
Top-10 org prospect and maybe a throw in should get it done
2016Chccahmps
You must be on the good stuff, but it’s too early for that.
zclee06
Nothing. Maybe a Corey Abbot at the most
gneedoba
20 pizzas the next time the Mets come to town
gameofdegroms
Is Rivera even really worth trading? He has a pretty good rep with the pitching staff and the return probably wouldn’t be much.
He’s also not blocking any prospects or limiting anyone’s playing time.
Todda1
Does anyone even care about this team? They have a couple nice starters, a few solid outfielders and one nice bullpen piece, nothing else. Say what you want about them they’re going nowhere fast.
matteste187
Just Bc YOU don’t care about them doesn’t mean others don’t. And, all they have been doing is getting better after a tough start. It’s rough for any team to lose one of their best SPs, their closer, and one of their best position players for an extended period of time and still remain relevant.
Going nowhere fast is an ignorant statement.
Loyal till the last out. LGM!
gneedoba
I don’t think the article is suggesting the Mets are good
frankthetank1985
If you don’t care, why are you following them on this? And second, they have been beat silly with the injury bug. Not to say they didn’t have holes coming into the season,but when any team loses their MVP caliber outfielder, their 2b, their ss multiple times, their allstar closer, their Ct young caliber starter, and all other starters minus degrom, you kinda can’t expect much from them. Any team that went through this would be “going nowhere fast” as you put it. They have decent options for other teams and we will see how this week plays out. If he Mets take on some of the money on the contracts, if not all (since the plan was to
Pay them and make the playoffs anyway) they may be able to get a few good prospects in return. A conciliation for the agony of 2017 injury plagued season.
Build up knowledge of what they have for
Next year by getting familia Harvey and Noah back and maybe try others in different positions to see if they are worth while for next year too (if said players are not traded this week).
Also, bring up Rosario and smith and let the future for the everyday player side of the ball take shape with potential cornerstones set at 1b ss and wherever Conforto ends up.
cubsfan24
Rivera would cost a lot less then Avila and is solid defensively. The real question is how much will Rivera and Reed cost
forwhomjoshbelltolls
Jay Bruce would be a nice fit in Pittsburgh.
But there are so many sellers this year relative to buyers, anyone who waits to the last minute is going to be able to do some serious bargain shopping.
You could probably fill multiple holes without giving up a Top 30 org prospect. Just a bunch of cash and/or PTBNL’s.
bigdaddyk
NH you said you were going to use the money saved from Kang and Marte offer to take that Bruce contract. He is better than the Jaso Osuna and Frazier combo.
Maybe you get Reed cheaper prospects wise doing this.
redsfan48
I feel like the only way the Mets trade Rivera is if they package him with another player for a team that needs to fill multiple holes. Could package him with Bruce, Grandy, Reed, etc. to get a little better return. Rivera on his own though wouldn’t return much.