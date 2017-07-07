Mets Sign David Peterson

12:16pm: The Mets announced the signing. Peterson has been assigned to Class-A Brooklyn.

11:33am: With less than five hours until the signing deadline, the Mets have agreed to terms with top pick David Peterson, reports MLB.com’s Jim Callis (on Twitter). A left-hander out of Oregon, Peterson will receive the full slot value of his No. 20 overall selection: a bonus of $2,994,500.

Opinions on Peterson varied a bit entering the draft, as Eric Longenhagen of Fangraphs ranked him as the sixth-best prospect in the draft, while ESPN’s Keith Law had him considerably further down his board at No. 34. Baseball America and MLB.com were right in the middle, ranking him 17th and 19th, respectively.

The 21-year-old Peterson is listed at 6’6″ and 240 pounds and drew headlines in late April when he racked up 20 strikeouts in a complete game shutout of Arizona State. Scouting reports agree that his stuff took a step forward in 2017, elevating him to a first-round talent. He has a fastball in the 89-93 mph range that has touched 94 early in starts in addition to good control and ground-ball tendencies. Peterson features slider earns the most praise among his secondary offerings, though Longenhagen calls his changeup “excellent” but notes that it is seldom used. Other reports peg the changeup from average to above-average.