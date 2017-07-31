Mets To Promote Amed Rosario

The Mets will promote top prospect Amed Rosario for tomorrow’s game against the Rockies, general manager told reporters this afternoon (Twitter link via Newsday’s Marc Carig). He’ll play shortstop at Coors Field in his Major League debut. Tyler Kepner of the New York Times tweets that the GM said first base prospect Dominic Smith is “not far behind.”
Rosario, 21, was ranked by ESPN’s Keith Law as the No. 1 prospect in baseball in his midseason update of the game’s 50 best prospects. He rated fourth on Baseball America’s midseason Top 100 and second on the midseason top 100 over at MLB.com.
Thus far, Rosario has slashed an impressive .328/.367/466 with seven homers, 19 doubles and seven triples in 425 plate appearances while playing in the hitter-friendly Triple-A Pacific Coast League (specifically, in a favorable Las Vegas setting). He’s also swiped 19 bases in 26 tries, showing off the wheels that have earned him plus ratings in many scouting reports.
Rosario is regarded as a plus defender at shortstop with a plus hit tool and some potentially emerging power. (His seven home runs are already a career-high.) Scouting reports agree that he’s a slam dunk to stay at shortstop where he should provide the Mets with anywhere from above-average to superlative defense for the next several years.
While the Mets’ somewhat crowded infield picture still features veterans Jose Reyes, Asdrubal Cabrera and Neil Walker, it seems all but certain that Rosario will be given the chance to play on a daily basis in the Majors. Walker and Cabrera are definite August trade candidates via the trade waiver process. However, even if that pair remains in Queens for a good portion of the month — or even all of the month — it’s in the Mets’ best interest to ensure that Rosario takes the field at shortstop on an everyday basis as opposed to navigating the difficulties of inconsistent playing time as a part of a time share.
Even if Rosario is in the Majors for the remainder of the 2017 season, the most service time he can accrue will be 62 days. That’ll leave him well short of Super Two trajectory and will put him on pace to reach arbitration eligibility following the 2020 season and free agency upon completion of the 2023 season.
Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images.
Comments
Howard-NY13
Asdrubal will be leaving
a1544
Sims should be getting called up for the braves tomorrow too. It got lost in all the trade stuff that just happened
craiglambert50
Have both on my fantasy team
SheaGoodbye
At first glance I read this as “Mets to Trade Amed Rosario”. Thank you trade deadline for nearly giving me a heart attack.
dave1775
Rey Ordonez all over. Lol
majorflaw
Silliness. Another brief but impressively trollish comment. LOL.
thecrown24
This dude is a closet Mets fan I swear to god. His team gets a solid pitcher at the deadline and he still has to knock the Mets. You are a clown and I bet wishing he was their prospect instead of some clown who needs tommy John from sliding into a base lmfaooo. Dude get back to your own teams threads. You are an absolute clown and a joke at best. Rosario is going to become a bigger star then your TJ Arm Torres. Go troll somewhere else. It’s fans like you that make me wish you really lived in Ny or Long Island for that part.
thegreatcerealfamine
Your team signs and promotes Tim Tebow and you’re insulting the Yanks..lol The Mets from the ownership,Training,Staff,FO,and the Manager are a CLOWN organization!!
Joe Kerr
“a pus hit tool” whatever that is, it sounds wrong.
lesterdnightfly
A “pus hit tool” means that he really blisters the ball…..
Reflect
Lmao
dust44
Does that mean he can hit?
RunDMC
A reason to return to Citi!
thegreatcerealfamine
When’s Timmay getting the call?
GRob78
Still looking forward to that Tim Tebow September call up for the Mets.
tim815
#JerseySales
imindless
Studs. Keep your heads up mets fans, your time is coming. Looking forward nats will start to decline once they lose Harper and are locked in with huge back loaded contracts that will cripple them. Biggest competition is braves and they have a lot of what ifs right now.