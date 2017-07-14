Michael Pineda Has Torn UCL; Tommy John Surgery Recommended

Yankees GM Brian Cashman announced devastating injury news to reporters today, revealing that Michael Pineda has been diagnosed with a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow (Twitter link via the YES Network’s Jack Curry). He’s seeking a second opinion, but Tommy John surgery has already been recommended.
Suffice it to say, the timing of Pineda’s injury could hardly be worse for the Yankees or for the player himself. Already rumored to be on the lookout for rotation help, the Yankees will now be without a right-hander that was one of their most productive starters for the season’s first two months. Pineda, however, has logged a 6.14 ERA over his past seven starts. It’s not clear exactly when the discomfort in his elbow began, but Curry tweets that he didn’t mention it to the team until a couple of days after his most recent start. The 28-year-old was just two and a half months from reaching free agency at a relatively young age for a pitcher.
Even with that poor stretch, Pineda’s season ERA sits at a respectable 4.39, and he’s averaged 8.6 K/9 against just 2.0 BB/9 through 96 1/3 innings thus far in 2017. However, he’ll obviously miss the remainder of the season if he undergoes Tommy John surgery (as well as most of next year) and would still likely miss most of the remaining season if he undergoes an alternative treatment such as a stem cell procedure or platelet-rich plasma injection.
The best starter that was available on the trade market has already gone to the Cubs, as Jose Quintana was dealt in a surprising cross-city swap just yesterday. Sonny Gray is known to be available, and other options such as Gerrit Cole and Julio Teheran have been mentioned, though asking prices there figure to be extremely high. Rental options include names like Jaime Garcia, Trevor Cahill, Derek Holland and Jeremy Hellickson, though it’s possible that the Yankees simply stick with internal options as well. Cashman told reporters that top prospect Chance Adams “could be” an option in the rotation (via Curry), though for the time being they’ll call on Bryan Mitchell in Pineda’s spot and turn to Luis Cessa for their upcoming doubleheader.
Comments
chitown311
Uh oh. The cost of SP just got greater. One less SP on the market this offseason.
MB923
He woudlnt have brought back much at all. Assuming he was available.
chitown311
Not what I said. One less this OFFSEASON. FA pitching is at a premium and now there is one less good SP to bid on. But hold on to your “prospects” while giving up 6 runs a game(chuckles)
craiglambert50
And one more bidder for a SP at the deadline as well so the price should go up at the deadline as well
2014Giants
CUETO!!
mikep
What the heck
Just Another Fan
Sonny Gray for Frazier goes down now.
billysbballz
I think there’s less of a chance that Yanks make any big moves now!
Hey “just another fanboy”
I’ll trade you my Rudy May for your Ricky Henderson!
Deal?
Just Another Fan
lol sure why not, theyre both like 60 now?
arc89
Yanks would need to go on a big win streak before they go after Gray. They are very hesitant in trading their good prospects. According to yank fans Gray is worthless so they will get Kershaw in a trade for Frazier and Torres because they are future HOF.ers.
saavedra
Don’t be silly. The yankees would only trade 1 of their future HoF for Kershaw because his contract is too expensive.
Mikel Grady
Cubs in talks with gray
arc89
Doubt Cubs could obtain Gray. Since they traded away most of their assets in the last 2 years. More likely they are looking for relievers from the A’s.
Just Another Fan
If Happ, Schwarber and Baez are on the table, Sonny’s a Cub.
arc89
A’s have no need for Schwarber they have to many DHs as it is. I doubt cubs offer up Baez or Happ in a trade if they did a deal probably be worked out.
Chris Drogaris
Again Sonny Gray is not worth Frazier I dont know why you so stuck on the Yankees trading away Frazier, you know we do have other prospects to trade you are obsessed with the Yankees and them trading Frazier ive never seen anything like it. You will be let down when we dont trade him.
arc89
chris its because that is the only prospect that makes sense for the A’s. They lack any good OF help on the team right now. Trading for players a few years away would be a waste. Most of the yanks best prospects are in A ball. Most A’s best prospects are up this year or close to next year so you want to make the run when they are together.
Death
For Frazier?? More like Gray, Alonso, and Madson.
hodor
Maybe now we will get to see Chance Adams?
higgy5592
I bet we do now. We have no other choice really. I don’t really want to see Cessa back in there.
saavedra
We will get a Chance to see Adams… get traded.
dewssox79
shame on them. oh well Quintana is off the boards because they couldnt give up a top prospect.
billysbballz
Why butter? Be happy with your deal! Unless you like the Yankee prospects better?
Hahaha
Sorry
billysbballz
Why bitter?
MB923
Shame on them for what?
KnicksCavsFan
I don’t think it was a matter of 1 top prospect. After all, that’s not what the Cubs gave up was it?
whiddon3
Hey White Sox, how much for Quin-
…. oh wait nvm
Los Calcetines Rojos
“Our top 10 prospects are all untouchable and Quintana isn’t worth it. He’s a no.3-no.4 at best”
Just Another Fan
lmao
Priggs89
How dare you troll the Yanks. So jealous. H8r.
billysbballz
Did any Yankee fan say that? Top ten untouchable? Don’t be trolling now Los Rojas!
I think we have certain prospects untouchable for Q and Grey.
pitchers are very volatile animals and you don’t trade the farm unless your one pitcher away. If anything this hurts Yanks chances of making any deals and stay put which is fine but don’t be haters. Love on each other as that cookoo pop singer said.
Antdrew
the yankees should take a CHANCE on their sp spec adams
bronxbombers
Here comes his “chance”! Aka chance adams
halos101
i knew someone would comment that lol
mikep
Well he’ll never throw for the Yankees again
hopper15
Cueto?
billysbballz
Yeah I would do a Cueto deal or szamardia
billysbballz
Sorry, didn’t finish thought
Cueto or szamardia if we can dump salary for them which I doubt!
driftcat28
I doubt this changes the Yankees plans at the deadline. They were already on the lookout for starting pitching but weren’t going to part with any major prospects for it. I think this just means Chance Adams will get a chance to start now.
Besides the hit starting pitching depth takes now, I don’t know if Pinedas injury is that devastating for the Yankees. He was reverting back to old Pineda. At least now, they have a chance to infuse new blood into the rotation and maybe get a jolt that way. We shall see what happens!
driftcat28
Also for anyone thinking that the Yankees must wish they traded for Q, the yanks have known about the injury for a few days now and still didn’t pull the trigger…again don’t expect a huge trade regardless of the injury
ctguy
Cashman stated that they were aware of this for several days. Glad he showed restraint and didn’t overpay in a trade. Finding out about this injury now is better for Yankees than if they found out about it after they had signed him to a new contract. Pineda always had a lot of potential but was erratic at best.
thomweights
Hey Chris Drogaris, I hope it was worth passing on 3+ years of consistent controllable pitching!
chopper2hopper
Yankees #1 woooooo hoooooo!!! Go Frazier!! The untouchable Torres! You want Torres or Rutherford? Hahahahaha!!!! No chance!!!!! mike trout??? No chance i do that! I know how baseball trades work!!! No chance!!!!
How’d I do?
Chris Drogaris
Lol Quintana is not a ACE it’s not like we passed on Kershaw or Scherzer get a clue before talking another clueless guy who knows nothing about baseball.
chopper2hopper
I used waaaaaaaay too much punctuation
thomweights
He’s less of a fan of punctuation and more into run-on sentences and referencing THE YANKEE WAY to shut down all the HATERS
billysbballz
Give me three workhorse veteran starters around 32-34yo who don’t breakdown (David Wells, Bartolo Colon types) with two young electric arms (Severino, etc) from the system and an high powered bullpen and that is a winning formula. I know it rarely exists anymore.
This is another example why trading big positional prospects like Frazier or Rutherford for a sonny gray is an awful idea as pitchers go down too easy. Not dependable and reliable.
Los Calcetines Rojos
so, you make a point about workhorses and pitchers going down as a reason not to trade for an electric arm who would slot in at your no.1 or no.2 spot right now yet you mention Colon who pitched 377.2 innings over those 3 seasons as a type of pitcher who is a better fit. Maybe not the best pitcher to use there.
.
tank62
Sorry he’s injured hate that for the kid but reality is he sucked anyways just bring up Chance Adams let the kid pitch. Pineda was always a waste ten million dollar arm ten cent head. This will not hurt the Yankees
whitemule70
Stay with internal options, please.
TraderRyan9
What do you think the Yankees would give up for Michael Fulmer?
Frazier, Torres and Adams?
Chris Drogaris
It wouldn’t be both Torres and Frazier for Fulmer.
Here’s the trade I would make:
Yankees receive: Fulmer, Verlander, Wilson, $20-25 million
Tigers receive: OF Clint Frazier (No. 49), LHP Justus Sheffield, (No. 73), OF Blake Rutherford (No. 36)
KnicksCavsFan
What? That’s it? No Miggy Cabrera too? Dude….
bencole
There’s no way the Tigers would move all 3 of their pitching trade pieces for just those 3 guys.
KnicksCavsFan
That seems a bit much but why would the Tigers trade Fulmer at this point?
ctguy
No way Detroit gets Frazier, Torres & Adams. Certainly not just for Fulmer.
KnicksCavsFan
I always want to see the Yankees win. However, Quintana is not an elite SP. He simply was the most attractive that was available because of age and additional years of control. I’m not even confident that the Yanks are 1 pitcher away from being competitive in the playoffs. I would not be upset if the Yanks didn’t make a huge splash that cost 2 or prospects. Certainly it would be foolish to think that some of our prospects will match the success of Severino, Judge, Sanchez, etc but I think I’d rather continue to build from within and supplement in FA. Next year’s FA class includes Darvish, Arrieta, etc who can be had for just cash.
Chris Drogaris
Thank you at least someone else on here has a brain
bravesfan
Bird is likely done also. They can fill needs prob the cheapest with the braves. Garica and Adams for a few close to major league ready prospects. I think 1 lower end top 100 is reasonable… but I think braves fans would be happy with a couple players in their top organizational 30 in general. They could do this trade and still have the piece to get a top end pitcher if they choose too.