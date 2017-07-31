Midday Market Chatter: Nats, Dodgers, Lynn, Panik

The Nationals have been linked to a variety of relievers even after adding two veterans earlier this month, and Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post tweets that the pursuit continues in earnest today. While it seems a variety of hurlers could be of interest, adding a pitcher capable of taking on closing duties remains a “priority,” per the report. Washington has been connected to Brandon Kintzler of the Twins today, along with a long list of other pitchers.
Here’s some more midday chatter as the non-waiver deadline looms:
- Some Dodgers front office folks would like to see the club come away with a “wipeout left-handed reliever” today, ESPN.com’s Buster Olney tweets. That has been noted as a strong priority over recent weeks, of course, though the club has also been said to be eyeing top-tier starting pitching as well. At this point, it would seem, Zach Britton of the Orioles is the likeliest target among lefty pen pieces, though it’s still unclear whether he’ll end up being moved.
- There’s industry chatter linking the Indians to Cardinals righty Lance Lynn, Olney tweets — a connection that was made a few days ago as well. And Cleveland also has some interest in discussing some of the excess young outfielders on the St. Louis roster, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch adds on Twitter. The Cards are said to be willing to listen on some such position players — in particular, Tommy Pham and Randal Grichuk. It’s not immediately clear, though, whether the sides are engaged in earnest today.
- The Angels have been rumored to be looking at second basemen of late, and recently spoke with the Giants about Joe Panik, per Olney (via Twitter). But those talks evidently did not materialize into anything the sides found worthy of further pursuit, and there’s no indication that Panik is in play today.
- Both the Cubs and Red Sox appear to have made their moves at this point, per reports from Olney (via Twitter) and Sean McAdam of the Boston Sports Journal (Twitter link). Chicago is, however, still keeping an eye out for controllable pitching depth, while Boston will also “monitor [the] market” up until the deadline.
Macias22
I knew the dodgers wouldn’t give up the prospects the Rangers wanted.
bleedsblueinAR
Still have a couple hours. I still think something will get worked out, especially if they package Claudio with him. I just don’t think they will get more than their 2nd round draft pick return if they give him a QO in the offseason.
Macias22
I just feel like if they give up top prospects it should’ve been for Gray. But I’d love to have either
imindless
Be grateful. If we gave into the greedy ranger front office what they wanted we would get fleeced for a rental. Darvish isn’t the piece that makes us a champion. Bullpen help would be something I could see us looking into more than the rotation help. A prospect out of the top 5 and maybe a top 20 player for darvish is where I would draw the line. I’d offer willie Calhoun and Brock Stewart and Trevor oaks for Britton.
dodgerfan711
No reason to trade the entire service time of verdugo for a few of Yu’s starts in october. The playoffs are a crapshoot and its not like Yu is having that good of a year. Lets not forget he was serving up BP last year in the ALDS when the rangers were in a must win game
TheChanceyColborn
Panik isn’t going anywhere.
ABStract
I hope not!
jonnyblah
Yeah, not for a while, anyway. I think they see him as potentially part of their core for next year. It would take quite a package to get him.
DodgersDigital
Sucks leaving a comment here now!
Hand > Blevins > Cecil
DodgersDigital
I just wanted to say : “Hand > Blevins > Cecil” and by the time I left my post, 3 new headlines had buried this one
sophie24
Dodgers are in a position to win the WS take a chance and go for Darvish by giving 2 prospects it’s not going to dissolve your farm system go get him.
imindless
If it were that simple it would have already been done. It’s not just prospects, they want elite prospects for a rental.
dodgerfan711
Those 2 prospects will be in the major leagues soon. This isnt some kid gleyber torres who is years away.
BlueSkyLA
The “wipeout lefty” reliever the Dodgers desire might already be on the roster. If they trade for a top-rotation righty (Darvish) they could move Ryu to the pen.
Tali71
Sox made a medium well move, a power bat could come handy, but we’re out of prospects can’t give up the lasts remaining