Minor MLB Transactions: 7/1/17

The latest minor moves from around baseball:

Major League Baseball has suspended Giants right-handed prospect Joan Gregorio for the rest of the season because of steroid use, tweets Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle. Gregorio, 25, is the Giants’ eighth-best prospect, per MLB Pipeline, which lauds his fastball and notes that the team regards him as a potential starter at the big league level. The 6-foot-7 Gregorio has worked almost exclusively out of the rotation at various minor league levels since debuting with the Giants organization in 2010. In 13 starts and 74 innings this year at Triple-A, Gregorio logged a 3.04 ERA (with a 5.13 FIP), 7.42 K/9 and 4.26 BB/9.

right-handed prospect for the rest of the season because of steroid use, tweets Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle. Gregorio, 25, is the Giants’ eighth-best prospect, per MLB Pipeline, which lauds his fastball and notes that the team regards him as a potential starter at the big league level. The 6-foot-7 Gregorio has worked almost exclusively out of the rotation at various minor league levels since debuting with the Giants organization in 2010. In 13 starts and 74 innings this year at Triple-A, Gregorio logged a 3.04 ERA (with a 5.13 FIP), 7.42 K/9 and 4.26 BB/9. The Pirates released infielder Jason Rogers on Friday, according to their Triple-A affiliate in Indianapolis (Twitter link). The 29-year-old will sign with the Hanshin Tigers of the Japanese Central League, reports Stephen J. Nesbitt of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Rogers’ tenure with the Pirates began in December 2015, when they acquired him from NL Central rival Milwaukee in a deal that saw the Brewers land center fielder Keon Broxton . While Broxton has turned into a regular for the Brewers, Rogers only totaled 33 plate appearances with the Pirates (all last season) and hit a meager .080/.303/.160. He was much better at Triple-A this year, slashing .289/.362/.439 with nine home runs in 282 PAs.

released infielder on Friday, according to their Triple-A affiliate in Indianapolis (Twitter link). The 29-year-old will sign with the Hanshin Tigers of the Japanese Central League, reports Stephen J. Nesbitt of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Rogers’ tenure with the Pirates began in December 2015, when they acquired him from NL Central rival Milwaukee in a deal that saw the Brewers land center fielder . While Broxton has turned into a regular for the Brewers, Rogers only totaled 33 plate appearances with the Pirates (all last season) and hit a meager .080/.303/.160. He was much better at Triple-A this year, slashing .289/.362/.439 with nine home runs in 282 PAs. Righty Eddie Gamboa has declined an outright assignment to Triple-A in favor of free agency, Rangers executive vice president of communications John Blake announced Friday. The Rangers designated Gamboa for assignment June 22, which came after the 32-year-old knuckleballer opened the season with a 6.49 ERA, 5.3 K/9 and 4.5 BB/9 in 77 2/3 Triple-A innings. Gamboa made his major league debut with the Rays last season and put up a 1.35 ERA, 7.4 K/9 and 5.4 BB/9 over 13 1/3 frames. Texas acquired him for a player to be named later or cash considerations over the winter.

has declined an outright assignment to Triple-A in favor of free agency, executive vice president of communications John Blake announced Friday. The Rangers designated Gamboa for assignment June 22, which came after the 32-year-old knuckleballer opened the season with a 6.49 ERA, 5.3 K/9 and 4.5 BB/9 in 77 2/3 Triple-A innings. Gamboa made his major league debut with the Rays last season and put up a 1.35 ERA, 7.4 K/9 and 5.4 BB/9 over 13 1/3 frames. Texas acquired him for a player to be named later or cash considerations over the winter. The Indians announced that MLB has suspended right-hander Joe Colon for the rest of the season after he tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance. Colon has been with the Indians since they selected him in the 12th round of the 2009 draft, and he debuted in the majors last year with 10 innings of eight-earned run, 12-hit ball. The 27-year-old worked at Triple-A this season and posted a 4.13 ERA, 9.37 K/9 and 4.96 BB/9 in 32 2/3 innings.