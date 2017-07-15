Minor MLB Transactions: 7/15/2017

Here are today’s minor moves from around the game.

The Dodgers are purchased the contract of lefty reliever Brian Moran from the the Atlantic League's Bridgeport Bluefish, the Bluefish have announced. Moran will report to Double-A Tulsa. The 28-year-old Moran posted a 2.32 ERA over 19 1/3 innings with Bridgeport, striking out a terrific 33 batters and walking nine. He was also throwing 93 MPH there, Driveline Baseball's Kyle Boddy recently tweeted. Though Moran has never pitched in the Majors, this won't be his first stint in affiliated ball — he was a seventh-round pick by the Mariners in the 2009 draft and spent several years in Seattle's system, then briefly pitched for the Braves' Triple-A team in Gwinnett last year. Overall, Moran has fared well at the Triple-A level, with a 3.69 ERA, 2.7 BB/9 and a tremendous 11.9 K/9 over 105 innings spanning three seasons.