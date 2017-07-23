Minor MLB Transactions: 7/23/17

Here are the latest minor moves from around baseball, with the newest transactions at the top of the post…

Rangers infielder Pete Kozma cleared waivers and has accepted an outright assignment to Triple-A, Rangers executive VP of communications John Blake tweets. Kozma was designated for assignment on Thursday. The veteran has appeared in 39 games with the Rangers and Yankees this season, filling in at all four infield positions and hitting .111/.200/.178 in 51 plate appearances.

