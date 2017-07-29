Minor MLB Transactions: 7/29/17

Here are today’s minor moves from around the league.
- The Royals have requested release waivers on righty Al Alburquerque, MLB.com’s Jeffrey Flanagan tweets. The Royals designated Alburquerque for assignment when they acquired Trevor Cahill, Brandon Maurer and Ryan Buchter from the Padres last week. The 31-year-old Alburquerque pitched ten innings for the Royals in 2017, allowing four runs while striking out nine and walking six. The hard-throwing, control-challenged righty has a 3.23 ERA, 10.9 K/9 and 5.1 BB/9 in 237 career innings spanning seven big-league seasons.
- The Giants have signed 27-year-old righty Casey Kelly to a minor-league deal and assigned him to Triple-A Sacramento, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area tweets. Kelly, a former first-round pick of the Red Sox, headed to the Padres with Anthony Rizzo in a 2010 trade for Adrian Gonzalez, then to the Padres five years later in a deal involving Christian Bethancourt. He signed with the Cubs last winter and posted a 4.65 ERA, 6.5 K/9 and 3.5 BB/9 in 12 outings, including 11 starts, for Triple-A Iowa before being released last week. He’s struggled in brief big-league opportunities spanning three seasons with the Padres and Braves.
- The Phillies have announced that they’ve selected the contract of righty Pedro Beato from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Beato will presumably take the roster spot vacated when the Phillies traded Howie Kendrick yesterday. Beato, 30, posted a 2.72 ERA, 7.0 K/9 and 3.5 BB/9 in 46 1/3 innings of relief with Lehigh Valley. He’s pitched in the big leagues with the Mets, Red Sox and Braves, but hasn’t appeared in the Majors since 2014.
RiverCatsFilms
“Kelly, a former first-round pick of the Red Sox, headed to the Padres with Anthony Rizzo in a 2010 trade for Adrian Gonzalez, then to the Padres five years later in a deal involving Christian Bethancourt”
Not sure if it’s just me, but Kelly couldn’t have been traded from the Padres to the Padres.
Ironman_4life
With the Padres , nothing is out or ordinary.
eyoung11
Seems like something the Mets would do
hiflew
Kelly didn’t go WITH Rizzo to San Diego. Kelly was the headliner of that trade with Rizzo the #2 guy. The way that sentence was written makes it seem like Kelly was a throw in.
connfyoozed
I’ve got to think that Al Al is going to get another look from someone. Sure he’s wild, but those high K numbers are still going to intrigue teams. It might behoove him to catch on with an NL team if possible and pitch to guys who haven’t seen him as much.
Brat922
I am confused ♀️