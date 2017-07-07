Minor MLB Transactions: 7/7/17

Here are the day’s minor moves:

The Padres have outrighted infielder Chase d’Arnaud , per a club announcement. The 30-year-old lost his roster spot in San Diego after recording just seven hits in 51 plate appearances. He has also appeared briefly this year for the Braves and Red Sox, marking his sixth season of MLB action. The versatile infielder owns only a .223/.278/.306 batting line in 499 total MLB plate appearances.

Also outrighted to Triple-A was Royals righty Seth Maness, per Kansas City. He has made it back from a partial UCL tear, helping to pioneer primary repair surgery in the process, but was not successful upon his return to the majors. The 28-year-old surrendered 16 base hits (albeit only four earned runs) in his 9 2/3 innings with the Royals and struggled also in his Triple-A time. But perhaps there's still hope of a rebound for a pitcher who put up loads of good innings for the Cardinals over the prior four campaigns.