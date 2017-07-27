Marlins Open To Trading Dan Straily

After focusing primarily on trades involving their relievers over the past couple of weeks, the Marlins have now informed teams that they’re open to trading right-hander Dan Straily, reports Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports (via Twitter).
The 28-year-old Straily was essentially a free pickup for the Reds in Spring Training 2016 and has continually built up increasing trade value over the past season and a half. Cincinnati dealt him to Miami in exchange for a prospect package headlined by flamethrowing rookie starter Luis Castillo this offseason, and it’s possible that the market for controllable starters is thin enough that the Fish can recoup comparable or even superior value after four more strong months out of Straily.
While Straily definitely won’t be mistake for a top-of-the-rotation starter, he’s been a durable mid-rotation piece dating back to Opening Day 2016. Over his past 308 2/3 innings, Straily has averaged 7.8 K/9 against 3.1 BB/9 with a 33 percent ground-ball rate en route to a 3.79 ERA. Alternative metrics like FIP and xFIP don’t love Straily, though as an extreme fly-ball pitcher, he’s more likely to sustain his .251 BABIP than a more ground-ball oriented pitcher would be. (Fly-balls in play, generally speaking, are easier to turn into outs than grounders.)
Straily’s true value, however, comes through the simple fact that he’s a solid mid-rotation piece that is controlled not just through the 2017 campaign but all the way through 2020. He’s yet to reach arbitration eligibility (though he will this offseason) and should be affordable, from a financial standpoint, for any team in the Majors.
The Marlins have begun to replenish a perilously thin farm system by trading David Phelps to the Mariners, and it stands to reason that they’ll also part with closer AJ Ramos and, perhaps, Straily over the next 96 hours. Virtually all reports on the team have suggested that they’re not open to trading core offensive players like Christian Yelich, Marcell Ozuna, Giancarlo Stanton and J.T. Realmuto, and the team has several potential trade chips on the disabled list in the form of Kyle Barraclough, Edinson Volquez and Martin Prado.
Whether their likely inability to cash in on those players impacted Miami’s willingness to move Straily isn’t clear, but now is among the best times possible to be marketing an affordable, controllable starter — even if his ceiling is that of a workhorse rather than that of an ace. Moving both Straily and Ramos in the coming days won’t dramatically overhaul the Miami farm system, but it’d further begin to build up a minor league reservoir of talent that has been thinned out by trades and injuries to recent top picks Tyler Kolek and Braxton Garrett.
Comments
commonsense
This is the right move. It cost them prospects to acquire him so it doesn’t make sense to try to stash him away as a “core” player while your farm system is still subpar and your not competing for the playoffs. He has pitched well enough to get a better return then what he was acquired for.
DVail1979
The Marlins would have been wise to keep Luis Castillo and this isn’t a knock on Staily but they weren’t winning this year so why not keep the upside?
bastros88
they needed major league pitching desperately heading into the season, and even if Straily was gonna be bad, at least he could give them innings, which they needed
DVail1979
Straily sorry .. missed the “r”
curtthehurt
Stearns should look into this.
jackt
Stearns is all about “due diligence.”
ray_derek
They’ll be in 4th place in 10 days or so.
curtthehurt
Lol Cards or Pirates fan I’m guessing? Don’t get ahead of yourself. I know the Cubs are going to win the division because despite being a diehard Crew fan I also know my baseball. Everyone has their skids but you don’t play 3.5 months of good baseball for nothing. As terrible as this road trip has been, a few things go differently and it’s closer to a .500 one. We’re way ahead of schedule and really only a few pieces short. We’ll be right in there down the stretch and a serious threat the next few years.
jbigz12
Marlins would have been better off keeping Luis Castillo. He looks like he’s gonna be a good one.
commonsense
The Marlins traded him twice. The first time in the infamous Andrew cashner deal. They clearly didn’t mind trading him and didn’t see him as per of there future. Not saying that was the right call but it’s the one they made.
tealmarlin
Prado for some pitching but he’s on the disable list, and with his contract I doubt we are getting something respectable in return.
jbigz12
If you can get someone to take Prado’s entire deal that’d be a huge win in itself