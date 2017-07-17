Olney’s Latest: Gray, Alonso, Neshek, Tigers, Teheran, Twins, Hand, Angels

In his latest pair of columns, ESPN’s Buster Olney tackles a host of trade-related topics. Each is well worth a full read-through, but here are some highlights…
- Olney lists Sonny Gray, Yonder Alonso, J.D. Martinez, Justin Wilson and Pat Neshek as five players that definitively will be traded prior to the non-waiver trade deadline. All of those players are known to be available, with the Athletics and Phillies at differing stages of a lengthy rebuilding process and the Tigers aiming to pare down payroll by moving short-term veterans. But, Olney’s strong characterization of the likelihood is nonetheless notable, especially since both Gray and Wilson are controllable beyond the 2017 campaign. The Brewers, Cubs, Astros, Yankees, Braves and Indians are among the teams in the mix for Gray, though likely not all to the same extent. Alonso, meanwhile, has reportedly had talks with the A’s about an extension, though Billy Beane’s rebuilding comments yesterday certainly lend credence to the notion that a trade could be the likelier outcome.
- The Braves, meanwhile, are “very much open to offers for Julio Teheran,” Olney reports, citing execs with other clubs that have spoken to Atlanta about the righty. Olney’s report meshes with recent indications from David O’Brien of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, as he writes that the Braves would like to move Teheran for a package of prospects but would first prefer to acquire a suitable rotation replacement for him. Teheran has struggled mightily at Atlanta’s new SunTrust Park this season (7.58 ERA, 13 HR in 46 1/3 home innings; 2.53 ERA, seven HR in 57 road innings), so perhaps the Atlanta front office thinks now more than ever that he’s best suited for a change of scenery.
- The Twins have let other clubs know that while they plan to be buyers at the deadline, they’ll act in a measured sense and won’t gut the upper echelon of their farm system in order to land a significant name. Minnesota has previously been linked to bullpen and rotation help, and while GM Thad Levine has outwardly suggested that the team will at least consider pursuing controllable assets this July, Olney’s column casts some doubt on how strongly the Twins will be in the mix for the top names available (e.g. Gray).
- The Padres seem intent on getting the best return possible on lefty Brad Hand at some point in the next two weeks rather than waiting for the offseason, Olney writes. While the 27-year-old is controlled through the 2019 season, there’s an argument to be made that his value is near its peak right now, especially with so many clubs seeking bullpen help. Olney notes that the Rays are one such team that is looking specifically for left-handed relief pitching.
- Currently sitting at 46-49 and buried in the AL West but just 3.5 games out of a Wild Card spot, the Angels will determine their deadline course based largely on their play in the next week or so, per Olney. A strong week that puts them closer to a Wild Card spot could lead to a conservative buyers’ mentality (similar to the Twins), but if they struggle and fall further back, rental relievers like Bud Norris, David Hernandez and Yusmeiro Petit could all be marketed. The same goes for other impending free agents such as Cameron Maybin and Yunel Escobar.
Comments
krillin
I love baseball. It’s crazy how the NL and AL differ so greatly in what records are considered contending for a WC slot
RunDMC
ATL is overloaded with prospects and one positive I can see the front office taking is trading quantity (and quality) prospects to someone like OAK that loves projects, as well as high ceiling players. ATL would clear some room at some levels that’s already needed as some of the lower level prospects (Drew Waters, Kevin Maitan) are already being promoted. This FO values high-end risk over high-floor players, which is the opposite of Wren’s MO. I can imagine a Gray trade for a package not as much as Quintana got, but then ATL would turn around and trade Teheran to get prospects back. While long-term controllability is the most important, we have the money long term to be able to extend, but I think they want to bring someone in and see them win and mesh with the team, proving they’re worth their money, rather than signing a free agent arm to a big deal and taking a risk — especially seeing how hitter-friendly SunTrust has become (shorter dimensions than Great American BallPark in a few areas).
Dookie Howser, MD
I would put Dansby in the high floor, low ceiling category, wouldn’t you?
NL_East_Rivalry
I’m more in the case of Mid Floor Mid Ceiling. He won’t become a super star, he will always be serviceable yet times like these show his floor isn’t as high. I believe he will start doing a little better though
RunDMC
I still don’t think we have enough evidence to evaluate him, honestly. I know that’s a lot of excuses, but he needs to struggle before he can really get going. Not all rookies are going to pull a Bellinger, Judge, etc. Take Alex Bregman for instance — he’s a serviceable player, but is he a dud because he hasn’t been lights-out out of the gate? And can he never get better with more games under his belt? In both cases, I think we’re seeing their floors and not their ceilings. How long before we see their ceilings? Time will tell.
Just Another Fan
Exactly, you can’t act like a basic sophomore slump is going to be who he is from here on out. Many greats go through a teething process.
Just Another Fan
If Gray goes to ATL, Maitan is the headlining the return for sure.
Can’t trade Waters yet.
braves25
I think Albies will be traded before Maitan
Just Another Fan
Interesting, I could see both in a Gray deal.
Braves fans: Sonny Gray is more valuable than any prospect you have and nothing you say can make that not true. Gray is awesome, its insane of you to say Maitan is worth more than him.
Its never not bizarre to me that people think prospects are more valuable than established MLB star players. Like, how can you not know that is just entirely wrong to think like that? Explain how you came to think like this, because its so entirely backwards its unbelievable to me.
Sam.rhodes16
Best I can do is Touissant, Wisler, and Demeritte
barnard
Gray is likely the better player at this point than any Braves prospect; but more valuable? I guess that depends on how much you buy into years of control and surplus value. I think the argument could be made that Maitan is a more valuable asset than Gray
RunDMC
They have 7 in the top 50 overall in the midseason rerankings, none of which is Maitan — they don’t need to include him nor would they. Gray hasn’t improved his stock that much.
Just Another Fan
Uh, have you been paying attention to Gray’s starts lately? He literally has the exact same FIP he had in 2014 and 2015 right now. His stock is sky high no matter what you think.
Sam.rhodes16
Unbelievably foolish. Gray isn’t worth near that. ATL won’t ship out a top bat for Gray. A big arm will headline any return package, insanity and stupidity to suggest otherwise dude
Just Another Fan
You dont know how trades work.
Sam.rhodes16
You don’t seem to understand that Coppy doesn’t have to trade for a decent #2 starter at all. We are doing just fine rebuilding and playing better than .500 ball in the last 40 something games. Very content to stick instead of overpaying
billysbballz
Look at Quintana. Gets traded to a NL team cubbies and throws up zeros with 12 strikeouts.
If he were traded to Yanks his pitching line in Fenway would have been very different.
Two different leagues for pitchers as one is almost like AAAA.
The NL needs to go to DH or they should get rid of interleague play all together. One or the other. I love strategy that comes with no DH but then I also hate how pitchers in NL get in jams and pitch around lineups to get out of jams going after the opposing pitcher. At least for me it’s frustrating to watch in interleague. This is why AL clubs trading for a Hand or Tehran have to consider the league switch and regression that comes with it. Too much evidence to ignore it. Very small sample size of pitchers who pitch better in AL after leaving the NL and huge sample size when reversed of pitchers pitching much better going from AL to NL.
hibbisco
Or maybe he just had a good start?
bravesfan
God I love Tehran, and Hate tehran.. one game, he’s Cy Young, next he’s freaking joe dirt. I’m ultimately ok with the braves trading him. Should get a good enough return. Quintana was overpaid for… maybe we can get some fools to overpay for Tehran.
NL_East_Rivalry
Teheran mostly does bad at Sun Trust and good everywhere else. He needs a change of scenery.
firstbleed
What?! You realized he played against an AL team in their own park, so the DH was in effect?
Dookie Howser, MD
He also already pitched against Baltimore in Camden Yards this year. His line was 5IP, 9H, 4ER, 3BB, and 4K.
Doctor Stran9e
Lol^
RunDMC
You do realize Quintana’s gem came against the Orioles from your precious AL, right?
Want to pad NL pitcher’s stats — let them face the free-swinging O’s.
Blue_Painted_Dreams_LA
What? I’m really confused as your first half of the statement made absolutely no sense. So he was traded to an NL team. We got that right. He has 12Ks because the O’s aren’t a very good baseball team right now. Ok check. But here’s the problem he was pitching in an AL park against an AL lineup. What? Q literally has no control over who he pitches against. So the first part of your argument is just inaccurate.
SteveLovesBaseball
Quintana pitched against the Orioles….of the AL…..
atlbraves2010
I agree with you about the starters switching leagues, but not really with relievers. How many times does a late inning reliever get to pitch around someone to get to the pitcher? They dont, because at that stage of the game they would just be facing a pinch hitter. I have not really looked up data to support this, but I dont think there would be a whole lot of regression for a relief pitcher going from the NL to the AL
melmann218
Considering he was pitching against an AL team.
cxcx
Pretty sure Hand hasn’t been pitching to a lot of pitchers as a late inning reliever.
socalsoxfan78
Quintana pitched against Baltimore yesterday. They are in the AL. But in the grand scheme of things, you are right, he’ll get better because he will face pitchers instead of designated hitters.
Just Another Fan
NL has 1 free out that gives ptichers a break and gets them out of jams – that doesnt happen in the AL so you have to be better and on your game 100% of the time, not throwing 3 mediocre breaking balls to K the pitcher with the .100 OPS..
Mikel Grady
Some of #9 American League hitters don’t hit any better than some pitchers
Just Another Fan
There are zero AL regulars with OPS’s under .400, and the ones that are .500-.600 are always in danger of losing their jobs.
Meanwhile there’s tons of pitchers with .100 OPS’s.
mack22
Or maybe the AL dump the DH and get back to real Baseball
puigpower
+1
Mikel Grady
He pitched in American League park(oriole’s) so does he strikeout 15 when he goes back to wrigley?
the mick
He faced a DH.
bringinthereliefpitcher
An AAAA league that has won 7 of the last 11 world series.
Also, small sample size?
Far as relievers go Kimbrel, Madson, Gregerson, Vincent, Brach, Chapman, Boxberger all transitioned from the NL to the AL and have been effective relievers in the AL within the last 3 years.
Ill have to look up starters later.
But youll find starters that have been and havent been successful going to the AL from NL and you’ll find reliever who havent been successful.
But there’s much more to it than simply DH and no DH- ballpark factors, weather, etc also play major factors.
MB923
“An AAAA league that has won 7 of the last 11 world series”
Don’t you think it’s better to use Interleague numbers with all 30 teams year round than an extremely small sample of 2 teams playing 4-7 games, to judge which league is “better” head to head???
I’m not sure what the record is this year, but for a full season, you have to go all the way back to 2003 for when the last time the NL won more games than the AL head to head.
Dookie Howser, MD
I wonder how much the road splits for Tehren other GMS are factoring into his value. Just looking at ERA makes you think getting away from Suntrust and you’d have a solid front of the rotation starter. Look a ltitle deeper though and his home/road xFIP splits isn’t nearly so dramatic (5.56/4.99). Kind of looks like his road stats are more of the outlier with a BABIP of 245 and stranding 85.9 % of runners.
RunDMC
Teheran has always defied the FIP. Yes, I do believe he’s incredibly, painfully inconsistent, but he performs better than what the FIP indicates.
baseballdeez
The Cubs aren’t in on Gray. Theo is there to drive up the price to make sure the Brewers include Brinson or Hader as the headliner along with another Top 100 pitcher (Woodruff/Burnes/Ortiz) if they ultimately land him. Theo has depleted their system in the past 12 months so needs to play an active role in helping the Brewers lose as much top tier talent as possible when targeting a Gray type player. Stearns isn’t giving up the immediate future for Gray
Just Another Fan
Cubs are in win-now mode, A’s are in win-later.
Whoever gets Gray, wins now.
baseballdeez
What does that have to do with my post? Theo doesn’t have any prospects left so he isn’t landing Gray unless he gives up 2 young MLB players (ie Happ Almora, Schwarber types). He already has Quintana, Lester, Arrieta, Kendricks, Lackey. Theo’s driving up the price. I think Gray ends up in Houston. They, like the Brewers, can get a deal done without giving up their Top 2 prospects but Houston already has other young players established whereas the Brewers don’t other than Santana (and Arcia to a certain extent but he still has plenty of growing to do). The Astros desperately need Gray whereas the Brewers could simply add Hader to the rotation now or wait a couple weeks to add Woodruff. Then they only need to target 1-2 more pen arms.
Just Another Fan
Gray has postseason experience, something no Brewer has. I see Chicago getting him and DFA’ing Lackey, to both get a guy to replace Arrieta next year and to block Milwaukee from getting him. Happ, Almora & Clifton for Gray is a trade that gets done.
mikeyst13
Brewers are not trading Brinson or Hader and would be really surprised to see Woodruff there either as he will be in the rotation when he’s back off the DL. Stearns has said they won’t mortgage the future to make a run at anyone this year and he knows just as well as you that the Cubs don’t have the pieces to make a serious run at Gray. A’s have also proclaimed that they are all in on the rebuild and prefer high ceiling guys to MLB ready talent. Ray, Harrison/Clark, one of Ortiz/Ponce/Bickford/Diplan, and a wild card is as high as I could see Milwaukee going and I see Houston or Atlanta outbidding that.
baseballdeez
I agree hence my last line. No way I see him trading Brinson, Hader, Woodruff or Burnes (and I can’t see him parting with Phillips either as he can be the 4th OF next year getting 400 PA). Hader he wants to use as his Andrew Miller type this year and it’s been almost 6wks since he’s been out of the rotation so, while he could step in there, I don’t see that happening. Woodruff definitely can step in potentially by month’s end and Burnes is flying through the system. I could see Ortiz but even then I’m sure he’s reluctant to do so. Ray, Ortiz, Harrison, Griep and I still think that’s too much for Gray himself
atlbraves2010
I cant see the Brewers trading Brinson or Hader, so I suppose if that is what Beane demands then the crew probably does get him
mikeyst13
Hader has been a big part of their bullpen and Brinson is going to be up and playing in CF soon if Broxton doesn’t start playing better and at the very least will be contributing when rosters expand. They are not going to trade away from their big league club in a playoff run.
arc89
I just don’t understand these people saying their team is getting a deep discounted price for Gray. Why would the A’s trade him for a discounted price of a couple mid level prospects? I rather see the A’s keep him and not trade him. He has been on the trading block all year and so far no team has offered them what they want for Gray. So if it is a discounted price you are hoping for Gray isn’t getting traded.
Mikel Grady
Theo said not in on Quintana. Guessing he isn’t letting other teams known his game plan
baseballdeez
Did anybody seriously believe Theo not being in on Quintana? They desperately needed an arm and had the pieces to get him – he comes with 3yrs additional control and he’s losing Lackey, Arrieta in FA. It made all the sense in the world to target Quintana.
the mick
You know that whole “drive up the price” doesn’t work right? If a GM is not savvy enough to know a player’s worth (floor and ceiling) he shouldn’t be a GM. Owners usually muck it up, not GMs.
The Cubs have genuine interest in Gray provided they can acquire him at a price their FO feels is fair based on their needs. Theo has been pretty transparent / they’d rather not trade anyone on the major league roster. So if their minor league system is insufficient then Gray goes elsewhere.
The idea that a GM can be manipulated by planted rumors is laughable.
AngelsintheTroutfield
Halos need to sell. I think there’s a market for all of those listed above and maybe a prospect like Thaiss could also be made available too. We need to retool for 2018-2020 and 2B/LF are the areas of need.
RyÅn W Krol
You don’t sell when you’re 3.5 games out of a playoff spot. Like the article says, it will be determined by where they are after the next week. If they’re 7 back then unload. If they’re 2 back or go on a streak and hold a spot then they buy. Either way they’ll probably add on for next season any way.
the mick
See White Sox “White Flag Trade 1997” it even has its own Wikipedia page.
Just Another Fan
Then trade Mike Trout already, he’d probably bring back literally any 10 non-superstar players from any teams MLB+farm.
mattgarcia2324
Maybe the yankees could get Gray and Alonzo for a similar package like what the Nats gave up.
Just Another Fan
Being that Gray + Alonso are very cheap, no, not happening.
Doolittle+Madson were mostly a salary dump, WSN took on $25M. Alonso is like $1.5M and Gray is in arbitration for the next 3 years.
forwhomjoshbelltolls
What about a deal based on a Gerrit Cole for Julio Teheran (assuming he’s not a Boras guy) swap?
Teheran already has one extra year of control and unlike Cole, it’s possible he could be extended.
RunDMC
That’s actually really interesting. And with PIT’s luck with getting the most out of pitchers (Liriano, Nova, etc.), I could see Teheran flourishing there better than anywhere.
connfyoozed
That’s an intriguing idea. I don’t see it happening, but it’s a bit outside the box, and that’s the way Huntington has operated lately: trade for younger, proven regular players instead of prospects (Felipe Rivero).
Tanner Larson
Twins gotta move some good prospects to get a guy like a Sonny Gray or a Brad Hand!
bobbleheadguru
Tigers are 8 games under .500, but only SIX games out of the AL Central or Wildcard (they were 8 out on Friday and picked up 2 games in 3 days).
There are 72 games left. Weird how close they are to the playoffs.
They could be like Colorado in 2007. They have enough talent to make a run.
TraderRyan9
They have to trade the obvious guys stated in this article. That said, they can still compete and win the Central as the whole team is underperforming. Vmart is hitting the ball well but it’s not falling. Same with cabrera and kinsler. If the ball starts dropping and zimmermann can pitch a little above 500 and if sanchez can keep up pitching decent (minus sunday against a good lineup), and norris gets his crap together they have a good chance to be in the midst of winning the division.
bobbleheadguru
Package Wilson and JD together, and Tigers should get 3 top 100 players.
Voice of Reason
I just don’t see the Cubs ponying up the prospects to get gray. I’d rather go with a Gausman or Bradley as the 5 as cost will be less with both having upside. Monty is in the pen and ready of the 5 falters next year.
That said, I think a team like the astros could certainly offer more than the Cubs unless the Cubs wanted to go with a piece from the 25 man. I don’t want them to do that at this point.