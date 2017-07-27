Justin Wilson Trade Rumors: Thursday

Justin Wilson has been among the most talked-about assets on the trade market, and the sheer volume of updates on the expansive market for his services is enough to warrant its own dedicated post with the deadline looming. Here’s the latest on the Tigers southpaw, who currently boasts a 2.75 ERA with 12.6 K/9, 3.7 BB/9 and a 36.1 percent ground-ball rate…
- The Yankees have joined the pursuit of Tigers lefty Justin Wilson, reports Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press. It was New York that traded Wilson to the Tigers in the first place (for righties Chad Green and Luis Cessa), and while the Yanks have already beefed up their ’pen with the additions of David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle, they appear further interested in adding a shutdown lefty. The Tigers, though, are aiming extremely high in talks for Wilson, with Fenech suggesting that they’re seeking an Aroldis Chapman -esque return for Wilson. While the 29-year-old Wilson is earning a bargain $2.7MM salary and can be controlled through 2018 via arbitration, that’s still a sky-high ask. The Cubs sent Gleyber Torres, Billy McKinney, Adam Warren and Rashad Crawford to New York in exchange for Chapman last summer.
- The Astros could be the most focused team on Tigers southpaw Justin Wilson, reports ESPN’s Jerry Crasnick (via Twitter). Wilson has leapfrogged Orioles closer Zach Britton on the Astros’ list of targets, though all indications are that the ask on Wilson is extremely high. Houston is hardly alone in its pursuit of Wilson and has yet to definitively separate itself from the pack, however, per Crasnick (Twitter links). There are at least six teams still in on Wilson, with the Nationals “strongly” in the mix. Lastly, Crasnick tweets that the odds of a package deal sending Wilson and Justin Verlander to a team “are not good” due to the complex nature of such negotiations.
- FanRag’s Jon Heyman writes that the Brewers, Astros and Red Sox were recently considered to be the leaders in the Wilson sweepstakes, though others are in on him as well. Heyman lists the Cubs, Rockies, D-backs, Dodgers and Nationals as other potential landing spots in a trade.
Drewnasty
Wilson to the Yankees doesn’t pass the sniff test to me. They Yankees literally have 6 high end relievers that can get both RH and LH out. There is no reason to go after Wilson.
bobbleheadguru
… What do they figuratively have?
Hiro
Tommy Kahnle, David Robertson, Chad Green, Aroldis Chapman, Dellin Betances Adam Warren, Caleb Smith and Luis Cessa on the ML roster.
In the MiL roster, Jonathan Holder, Chasen Shreve, … and I forgot the rest.
thegreatcerealfamine
Cessa,Green,Betances,and Chapman are part of the reason they’re 9-19 in one run games. That is why they made the trade last week,because if they would of just played .500 ball they’d be sitting alone at the top of the east.
empiresam
While Wilson is useful for any team including the Yankees, could they supposedly be in the hunt just to increase the cost for say Boston or Tampa? The money he makes certainly makes sense for even Tampa.
Jamey Colin Hodgin
lets be real here,,,you can’t lose hicks, castro, holliday, and even fowler all at the the time and expect to keep that pace,,that had plenty to do with the losing streak.
YankeeMan3099
Agreed Yanks should be focused on trying to finish a deal with Oakland to get Gray.
WubbaLubbaDubDub
Cashman is driving up the price. There are many ways of weakening one’s opponents.
saavedra
you weaken opponents by making the seller stronger? then NET talent on your team stays the same, and the seller could be a contender in the next seasons so, there’s really not much of a point in that.
mcase7187
Anyone the Sox go after so do the Yankees that’s the way it goes in the east and that’s ok Yankees need starting pitching so till they get that they won’t be betting the Astros right now
bobbleheadguru
It should be pointed out that the Tigers should wait until 5 minutes before the deadline to make a deal. Be willing to make no deal and watch the bids go up. No need to HAVE TO trade him.
NatsCapsGuy
Wilson for fedde, both kiebooms and Stevenson
majorflaw
Not happening. Why would the Nationals overpay for what would be a fifth lefty for their bullpen?
TraderRyan9
Is fedde even gonna make it? HaveNT seen him before
yukongold
Wilson for Green and Cessa.
dodgerfan711
Right after this 3 team trade. Didi to Dbacks. Shane Green to Yankees. Robbie Ray to Tigers
notorious623
Wilson to the Astros makes the most sense to me. However, if the Tigers really are looking for as big of a haul for Wilson as they claim, that may rule the Astros out as Luhnow won’t panic and drastically overpay. I still think the Astros end up with Britton though
frankpr21
Better deal, how about for Houston. Ozuna, Straily, Ramos for Musgrove, Fisher, Moran, Marte, Bukauskas, and some other lower tier prospects and this deal is done. They are loaded with prospects they wouldn’t notice it. So be bold make this deal and they can shorten the game to five innings. Thanks for the opp., to be a GM for the Houston Astros.
notorious623
Haha it’s fun to think about, but that deal would never happen. Additionally, Bukauskas can’t be dealt anyways since he was just drafted.
Michael Chaney
Seems pretty light for the Marlins. And Moran is still talked about like a top prospect even though he isn’t, not to mention the fact that the Marlins traded him a few years ago when his value was much higher than it is now.
Michael Chaney
Plus Bakauskas isn’t eligible to be traded anyway
Leif
That’s the worst trade ever! The Astros got rid of Straily 2 seasons ago.
Anthony Rainier
Straily had a run with Houston, didn’t go well, and it was with our pitching coach we still have. If he’d pitched under someone else, maybe but if Houston is going to add a SP it’ll have to be a significant upgrade over our 3-5 guys and Straily isn’t any better than what we have now.
And the other issue with this offer is Ozuna. I don’t see a fit for him in Houston and I don’t think Houston can move Fisher right now with Springer out. With his performance, Fisher looks to have made himself too valuable to move for this year and the future.
I think Ramos would be great in the pen, but Houston balks at Fisher, Musgrove, Tucker and Whitley in any deal.
Musgrove might have found a home in the bullpen and it wouldn’t surprise me if he becomes the setup guy. His stuff is really good for a bit, but he doesn’t adjust well as the game progresses and he can’t make it past the 5th or 6th innings.
Houston will add a LH to the pen for certain….. might not be any of the names we’ve been hearing though.
BAINES03
Isn’t Luhnow the same guy that traded Velasquez, Oberholtzer, Eshelman, Mark Appel, and Harold Arauz for Ken Giles? If he deems it worthwhile, he will overpay… by a lot it seems.
Steven St Croix
That wasn’t a bad trade for Houston. If they had VV instead of Giles, he would be in the bullpen or Fresno, he has an ERA of over 6!
jkwdbu
The only player I regret losing in hindsight is Eshelman.
justinept
Luhnow took Appel over Bryant. A yes later, he traded Dexter Fowler for Luis Valbuena to fill the hole Bryant would have filled. A few months later, he traded Domingo Santana, Brett Phillips, and Josh Hader for Calor Gomez to fill the hole created by Fowler.
TraderRyan9
Wilson is great. Cubs got Chapman as a rental for top prospects. Wilson is not a rental, so why is that a sky-high asking price? Whoever writes for mlbtr, wow. Will take some great prospects to get him, and rightfully so.
Steve Adams
Because while Wilson is good, he’s nowhere near as good as Chapman and has nowhere near the track record that Chapman carried at the deadline. Chapman is a generational relief talent. Wilson is a good reliever having his best year.
TraderRyan9
In that case, verlander should be the highest sought starter then?
Past performance means little.
justinept
It’s as if you only want to focus on things that serve your point while completely ignoring the rest of the reality. Verlander, like Chapman, is a generational talent. The difference is that Chapman was still performing at that level at the time of the trade; Verlander is not. Worse, Verlander is going to be paid like the generational talent for the next couple years…
Basically, if you put Verlander’s track record with Wilson’s performance, you’d get a Chapman like return… but one without the other won’t do it.
TraderRyan9
Verlander with 2.77 era last 4 starts. He still has it. Numbers aren’t always indicatI’ve of a guys ability. Look at quintana from the white sox. Terrible numbers for white sox. Goes to Cubs and dominates. Verlander is not a strong contending team..if you dont think he’s still a 3.00 era type of pitcher…..God help you
Michael Birks
That’s cherry picking at its finest what about JVs other 16 starts? That contract is an albatross, even if it is only for two more years
TraderRyan9
Of course tigers will have to eat some, but verlander still very good
TraderRyan9
Numbers don’t tell the story all the time. Especially for guys playing on non-contending teams and have enjoyed a big pay day already. The incentive to keep performing at a high level on a non-contending team is gone because well, your not contending, and you already had a giant pay day.
majorflaw
“Verlander with 2.77 era last 4 starts. He still has it.”
Got small sample size? You have to ignore quite a bit of poor pitching to conclude that he still “has it.”
“Numbers aren’t always indicative of a guy’s ability.”
Then why did you bother citing them above?
“Look at Quintana from the White six. Terrible numbers for the white sox. Goes to Cubs and dominates.”
Once again, small sample size. How many starts has he made for the Cubs? Plus he’s an AL pitcher moving to the (no DH) NL and playing for a much better team. Of course he’s gonna perform better.
” . . . If you don’t think he’s still a 3.00 era type of pitcher . . . God help you.”
What a stupid way to conclude an ambitiously stupid argument. Thanks for playing.
TraderRyan9
Uh, I actually watche’d those games where verlander has a 2.77 era. He still throws close to 100 and can hit that number when he wants to. He still has filthy secondary stuff. Any real scout will tell you he still is very good. If you don’t think so, you’re clearly clueless and should not even comment on this situation.
Now, go play with your little bouncy ball somewhere else because I was never playing in the first place, little one.
Andrew McLetchie
Verlander hasn’t been a “3.00 type of pitcher” for years!! His FIP hasn’t dipped below 3.28 since 2012. To make a claim like that based on a tiny sample of 4 starts is delusional.
majorflaw
So everyone who disagrees with you is “clearly clueless and should not comment on this situation”. Nope. World doesn’t work that way.
“Now go play with your little bouncy ball somewhere else because I was never playing in the first place, little one.”
Heh. You really oughta do the homework on me before opening your impotent yap. Same handle for the last twenty years. Urine well over your head, kiddo.
justinept
He has a 4.22 FIP and a 4.79 chip this year. At 34 years old, there’s every reason to be concerned that this is the beginning of the end for him as a top-tier starter. Can he still flash and be the guy you remember? Sure. But for $28 mil per year, he won’t do it nearly enough.
Andrew McLetchie
Dude, you’ve gone from being fractally wrong to insulting, careful. I love JV, but his FIP is higher than since 2006, while his FB is the only plus pitch in his arsenal any more, and his walk rate is the highest its ever been. He hasn’t touched 100 mph since 2015…where are you getting your information??
TraderRyan9
Would it help if ESPN glorified wilson?
thegreatcerealfamine
Only if he plays for the Cowboys or Cavs.
TraderRyan9
Hate both
justinept
Additionally, his walks per 9 are at a career worst. His gb% is right around his career worst. His hard hit contact numbers are a career worst. And his Babip against is actually low for a guy that has only generated soft contact 15% of the time and who gives up a line drive 25% of the time.
His traditional numbers are bad. His metrics are much, much worse.
justinept
If you can find the sucker at the table, then by all means… but your comps are wrong and ridiculous.
Chapman pre-trade – 2.01 ERA. 1.93 FIP. 220 ERA
Wilson now – 2.75 ERA. 3.23 FIP. 159 ERA .
The k/9 are identical. Chapman destroys him everywhere else.
TraderRyan9
Btw, Wilson’s numbers are identical to Chapmans last year. Chapman just has a bigger name.
justinept
Bigger name because he has a longer track record. The Cubs were confident that Chapman would continue to pitch like he had been because there was more evidence to suggest he would. There’s no such evidence with Wilson. He could go back to being average real fast because that’s what he’s always been prior to this year – average.
TraderRyan9
wilson is under contract next season. That fact alone is worth two top.100
Andrew McLetchie
No, it isn’t. Where do you get the notion that a lefty reliever with all of 14 saves to his name is worth not one but two top prospects??
JP8
tazawa is under contract next season too…..
thegreatcerealfamine
And higher mph!
cards81
I wish they would stop listing the Cubs as a potential team in trade talks
justinept
Well… they are. The lack of an elite prospect doesn’t mean they don’t have pieces that could be dealt. Happ and Almora could be moved and both were top 100 prospects prior to losing their prospect status this year. Candelario was also on that list.
TraderRyan9
Certainly albertos will be involved
chicagofan1978
Care to elaborate? Let me guess, cause the Cubs are out of it this year? I don’t think they will get Grey or Darvish but they are not done yet.
forwhomjoshbelltolls
The Chapman return cannot realistically be used as a comparable for any sane trade.
The Cubs were in a unique position of having more prospects than they needed and staring 108 years of futility in the face.
They overpaid. By a lot. Period. For a rental. It worked. Good for them.
But, that was a unique set of circumstances.
TraderRyan9
They gave up two top 100, and 1 being a top 50. For a rental, yes, that’s an overpay. Not for a guy that is not a rental.
jbigz12
Wilson to the rays for gillaspie and hu….. oh wait
baseball365
The Chapman trade will never happen again and for any writer or person in management to use it, is not paying attention. It was a confluence of several factors at the perfect moment. You had a team that hadn’t won a WS in over 100 years and a prospect that was shooting up the charts (Torres). Everything was right at that exact moment for the trade to happen. Frankly, as been written in many places, it was pure brilliance on the part of the Yankee GM. Sure the Cubs paid up, but I think the Indians paid more for Miller. And not to discredit the Cubs GM, they won the WS, so the cost of the trade is largely irrelevant now.
The Padres got Margot (I think 88 or 89 out of 100 at the time) for Kimbrel and again, he had a closer pedigree.
Wilson might bring back a top 60-80 prospect (or a teams 3rd or 4th type of deal) and another complimentary piece. That’s all.
TraderRyan9
Your.low ball offer would be laughed at.
baseball365
Apparently it wasn’t clear. My apologies. A Wilson trade will likely bring back a top 60-80 prospect (which might rate as a #3 in some teams system) and another complimentary piece. 2 for 1 type of deal. That’s all.
baseball365
I mean Robertson and Khahle cost the Yanks Rutherford who would be any teams #3 or #4 prospect not named the Yankees. So I can’t see how Wilson would produce a greater return than that. Plus the Sox obtained Clarkin another former 1st rounder.
thegreatcerealfamine
You’re way overvaluing Rutherford..#5 on the Whit Sox. He seems to be like the Clinton foundation,nothing of substance.
ryanh48
Ha ha ha. That’s a good one!
RegretfulTigersFan7
No, the JD deal was a low ball offer–I’d say the above deal sounds about right.
I see Wilson fetching an organization’s top four and a lotto ticket or two.
He’s not Chapman, Wilson is good but Chapman is a top five closer in MLB.
Wilson is a late innings bullpen pitcher with good, not great, stuff that is more adapt to the setup role but can close if need be.
RegretfulTigersFan7
And by top four I mean, one top four prospect.
Injediwetrust
The Red Sox also took on 24M in salary with Kimbrel.
justinept
So you mean a dominant player in his prime brought back less because the team acquiring him took on all the money? Why do Tigers fans think Verlander will bring back more considering he’s not dominant, he’s outside his prime, and the Tigers are asking s team to take on nearly $60 milllion?
TraderRyan9
Nationals should make a big push to land wilson. Their window to win it all is closing fast.
majorflaw
Nonsense. No reason the Nats need to overpay for a 5th lefty for their bullpen. You’re just trolling now.
Dodgers13
It doesn’t seem like the dodgers will get Wilson. They seem more centered on a starter, and if they go for a reliever it would be Hand or Reed.
Sam.rhodes16
I’m a Braves homer, so don’t take this as a LAD troll.
Hand for Yadier Alvarez (centerpiece) and Calhoun (main secondary piece) with a lotto ticket or two going both ways.
That’s about the price that Preller has set for Hand at this point.
Honestly I think y’all should ship out those guys for Darvish!
DetroitDave84
Yankees are focused on Starting Pitching so the only way they get Wilson is IF they were going to get JV. I think Houston gets Justin Wilson. JV is still the big mystery because someone is going to get lightening in a bottle money aside, he’s Jack Morris Circa 1987!
TraderRyan9
Wilson is way better than most of you advanced stats guys think. Hahaha. Fip. Hhahahab
ruckus727
Wilson doesn’t have the track record and splash appeal Chapman had. I’d be shocked if he fetched the same kind of package.