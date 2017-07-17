Rays Discussing Justin Wilson, Tony Watson

11:44am: Rosenthal tweets that Tampa Bay is also discussing Pirates lefty Tony Watson. The 32-year-old Watson is earning a bit more than twice Wilson’s salary ($5.6MM) and is a free agent at season’s end. He’s also having a down year, with a diminished strikeout rate (6.3 K/9) and ground-ball rate (41.6 percent) to go along with an increased home-run rate (1.51 HR/9). Watson has a 3.67 ERA through 41 2/3 innings overall, though FIP, xFIP and SIERA all peg him for a mark more in the mid- to upper-4.00 range. Of course, given all of those factors, the cost of acquiring Watson, in terms of prospects, would be considerably lesser than the cost of acquiring Wilson.
More generally speaking, MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand tweets that the Rays have shown interest in virtually every reliever that has a chance of being made available, although certainly it seems that Wilson is higher up on their list than many, given the wording of Topkin’s initial report.
11:19am: Joel Sherman of the New York Post tweets that while the Rays do indeed have interest in Wilson, the prospect price is currently a bit high for them. Tampa Bay is expressing interest in a number of relievers, though, he adds. MLB.com’s Jason Beck tweets that the two sides are not yet close to a deal.
11:10am: The Rays have legitimate interest in Tigers lefty Justin Wilson, and talks between the two sides have gained some traction, reports Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times (via Twitter). The Rays are known to be on the hunt for a left-handed upgrade in their bullpen, which is further underscored by a new report from Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports and MLB Network revealing that Tampa Bay was in on Sean Doolittle before he headed to the Nationals (Twitter link).
Wilson’s excellent production, modest salary ($2.7MM in 2017) and remaining club control (through the 2018 season via arbitration) all figure to appeal to the Tampa Bay front office. Set to turn 30 next month, Wilson opened the season as Detroit’s primary setup reliever, but a combination of his brilliant performance and a nightmarish season for closer Francisco Rodriguez thrust the southpaw into the ninth inning spotlight.
Wilson has picked up 10 saves since taking the closer reins from K-Rod, and more importantly has dominated opponents all season long, regardless of role. Through 35 1/3 innings, Wilson has averaged 12.7 K/9 and 3.3 BB/9 to complement a 35.1 percent ground-ball rate. He’s posted a career-best 96.1 mph average fastball and a career-high 14.7 percent swinging-strike rate on the season as well. The end result is a 2.29 ERA on the season, with ERA alternatives like FIP (2.89), xFIP (3.29) and SIERA (2.67) all largely supporting his excellent season.
Comments
RaysBaseball4
Personally, I’d like to see the Rays land Wilson over Strickland. We need more, and I mean at least one, good lefty. We have some decent righty’s.
bobbleheadguru
Who would you offer the Tigers? They want 2 Top 100s prospects..
Maybe 1 top 100 and one semi-proven young league minimum guy would be enough.
dbell8
I’m thinking either Mallex Smith and Jake Bauers or Bauers/Gillaspie and Whitley
kc38
Yeah let’s trade the only guy who we have that can play center field right now. You’d make a good gm. Bauers and a younger pitcher gets this done.
dbell8
Tigers fan here… wasn’t really thinking from a Rays perspective. Just know that the Tigers have been high on Smith in the past
Little Whirl
He’d be a tremendous upgrade & a good fit (both in terms of on field & future salary commitment), agreed. I would have to think that ~1.5 years of Justin Wilson won’t come cheap though (which makes me wonder how arduously the Rays will pursue this in the end).
bobbleheadguru
This is very interesting. Are Tigers asking for a 20-21 year old prospect?…. or maybe a MLB player at minimum salary?
ThePriceWasRight
could see the tigers asking for an of like jake Bauer or Jesus Sanchez plus maybe a Ryan Yarbrough who could fill a lefty pen role for Detroit next year.
jbigz12
I think there’s quite a difference between Gilaspie and Bauers at this point. If it was Gilaspie and Whitley I think tht’s a no brainer for Tampa Bay.
ThePriceWasRight
who said Gillespie?
I believe a top 100 prospects like Bauer makes sense and a lower prospect pitcher. Yarborough makes sense for Detroit as a guy who is on the verge of the majors and van contribute some next year if they don’t do a full teardown
jbigz12
It was tagged on the wrong comment chief. . The one above you said Gilaspie. Bauers for Wilson makes sense, you guys have LoMo for another year anyway and Gilaspie could turn it around.
LodgeBoxin
LoMo on a 1 yr deal.
jbigz12
Well that complicates things. Brad Miller could slide over to 1B if they can’t sign Morrison back though,.
jbigz12
Shane Greene closes for detroit following the trade? He seems like the most likely guy to me
bobbleheadguru
Maybe Alex Wilson?… or maybe try out a young pitcher like Buck Farmer, Boyd or Norris for that slot… for this year only.
jbigz12
Maybe. Alex Wilson doesn’t have closer stuff to me but Sam dyson got the job done last year so maybe. One of the young guys would be interesting.
Andrew Farrug
I’m thinking Bruce Rondon will get a good look..
jbigz12
Idk about Rondon he’s been mostly bad as a major league pitcher. I know he has the heater but he walks too many batters and he’s hittable. I don’t see that. I think Joe Jimenez is a long term option but I don’t think he’s ready yet. Plus if you put Wilson or Greene in there you can let their value increase and deal them this time next year.
Little Whirl
Agreed. Greene would seem almost too obvious a choice, honestly. Could be a worthy tryout.
rma0915
Wily Adames would be nice to bring back, along with a decent pitching prospect.
Matt Galvin
But they aren’t Trading him.
jbigz12
Tigers dealt Adames to TB years ago anyway. Not going to happen
kc38
BAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
Andrew Farrug
Brent Honeywell, Jesus Sanchez, and either a throw-in infielder or take a flier on Jumbo Diaz…It’s a little hefty maybe the Tigers can gift Steven Moya a fresh start while he still holds a little value…
jbigz12
Honeywell isn’t coming over for Justin Wilson. You have a better shot at getting De Leon although I don’t see either one.
Andrew Farrug
Probably but Avila should be fired if he doesn’t at least ask lol
bobbleheadguru
Here come the Nationals!
