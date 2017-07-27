Latest On Sonny Gray

Earlier tonight, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported that rival clubs believe that most teams have informed the Athletics which centerpieces they’re willing to part with in a potential trade for right-hander with Sonny Gray, adding that the Yankees are believed to be the front-runners. According to Sherman, many expect that the A’s will deal Gray before this Sunday’s scheduled start against the Twins.
Though the Yankees are the perceived front-runner, Jon Morosi of MLB.com tweets that both the Nationals and Mariners have some interest in Gray, though the extent of that interest isn’t clear. MLB Network’s Ken Rosenthal writes that the Mariners and A’s haven’t touched base on Gray in about a week, though multiple rivals from around the game believe that ever-active GM Jerry Dipoto will find a way to make a competitive bid despite a thin farm system.
Rosenthal outlines a speculative scenario in which the M’s could pair a big league outfielder with top prospect Kyle Lewis (among other pieces), then pivot to acquire a new corner outfielder in what is currently a buyers’ market for short-term corner bats. (Rosenthal’s column has multiple quotes on Dipoto’s whirlwind style of trading, including one unnamed exec opining: “I don’t think he’s burning [the farm system] to the ground. I think he knows it’s already on fire and is trying to do what he can with the assets he has.” It’s well worth a full look.)
As for the Nats, Rosenthal reports that a deal could hinge on whether the Nats would part with prized prospect Victor Robles in a deal (Twitter links). Some in the Nationals’ organization now value fellow outfield prospect Juan Soto over Robles, though that hardly suggests that Washington has soured on Robles or given up on him in any way.
Sherman suggests that one factor working in favor of the Yankees is that some believe the Astros to be the team most willing to roll the dice on Orioles’ closer Zach Britton, which could take some of their focus off Gray. Sherman notes that the Astros do still have some trepidation about the various red flags surrounding Britton this year (injuries, lack of appearances on consecutive days, etc.). Houston GM Jeff Luhnow again emphasized to ESPN’s Jerry Crasnick today, however, that he doesn’t feel obligated to overpay for any addition given the team’s significant lead in the American League West. “We have a pretty good team, and if we can improve it without giving up too much of our future, we will,” said Luhnow.
Comments
24TheKid
Davis and Gray for Lewis, Haniger, Neidert, Anthony Jimenez, and Dan Vogelbach.
nolanryan77
As an A’s fan no thank you.
24TheKid
I sure hope Billy Beane has that same reply for Jerry.
arc89
There is 8 teams bidding on Gray. One will fold and give Beane the best deal. To say there is a front runner is misleading because if the yanks wanted to they could outbid the other teams. The Yanks are playing it tough on what they are offering.
YankeeMan3099
Arc who do you think in the end gets Gray honestly, it’s so hard to pick someone cuz you just don’t know how this will go it’s crazy man.
nste23
I think the Yankees will they will give in and throw in ONE of the “untouchables”
thegreatcerealfamine
Who are the untouchables?
KnicksCavsFan
It already says the Yanks have the best package on the table. Why would they bid against themselves and add a top 50 prospect?
nste23
Gleyber Torres,Clint Frazier,Chance Adams,and Justus Sheffield I know it seems like a stretch but I truly believed they’re desperate for starting pitching. I doubt Frazier or Torres are moved however.
staxxxxxxxxx
Torres, Frazier, Adams, Sheffield and one more I think.
max
IMO: He’ll stay in Oakland through the season, and Beane will shop him again at the Winter Meetings when there will be 29 teams interested instead of just 7 or 8, and he’ll trade him then, like the Pads with Kimbrell, White Sox with Sale, etc.
YankeeMan3099
I don’t think so because if they do that then they are risking him getting injured the rest of this year, also if u deal him in the offseason your now at a disadvantage because there’s free agents and more pitchers maybe available from other teams they would be foolish not to trade him at deadline.
rycm131
It’s rarely the team you expect that ends up making the trade. Expect a surprise team to sneak in. Perhaps the Diamondbacks or Rangers
staxxxxxxxxx
Neither of those teams have the prospects. I think the Nats pull the trigger with Robles and Yankees refuse to include Torres.
forwhomjoshbelltolls
I don’t think they would actually pull the trigger on such a deal, but…the Pirates have the pieces to make a deal for Gray and were one of the teams scouting him the other day.
xabial
Yankees are the frontrunners but no mention what they’re willing to give. As a yankees fan, this makes me nervous. Gray isn’t worth emptying the farm.
Get a rental like Darvish theoretically he shouldn’t cost as much (1 year rental) and is more effective pitcher in my opinion
hunthutch
The 10 run outing mike weaken im his return