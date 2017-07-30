Bullpen Rumors: Hand, Reed, Wilson, Britton, Givens, Kintzler

The Padres have lowered their asking price for lefty Brad Hand and are no longer seeking top tier prospects, reports ESPN’s Jerry Crasnick (Twitter links). However, Crasnick adds that most of the offers received thus far have included players with “limited ceilings” — prospects ranked in the 15 to 20 range within their respective organizations. The Padres’ front office hasn’t deemed any of those offers worth considering, and Crasnick notes that chairman Ron Fowler’s comments about being willing to hold onto Hand into the offseason weren’t posturing.

