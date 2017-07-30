Bullpen Rumors: Hand, Reed, Wilson, Britton, Givens, Kintzler

The Padres have lowered their asking price for lefty Brad Hand and are no longer seeking top tier prospects, reports ESPN’s Jerry Crasnick (Twitter links). However, Crasnick adds that most of the offers received thus far have included players with “limited ceilings” — prospects ranked in the 15 to 20 range within their respective organizations. The Padres’ front office hasn’t deemed any of those offers worth considering, and Crasnick notes that chairman Ron Fowler’s comments about being willing to hold onto Hand into the offseason weren’t posturing.
More on the market for relievers…
- Mets righty Addison Reed is “a focus” for the Red Sox as Boston look to bolster its relief corps in advance of tomorrow’s non-waiver deadline, tweets MLB Network’s Ken Rosenthal. However, there are multiple clubs with interest in Reed, and there’s no trade close at this time, he adds. MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, meanwhile, tweets that while Boston’s interest is strong, they’re still one of as many as 10 clubs with some level of interest.
- The Astros and the Nationals have had the most serious discussions on Tigers left-hander Justin Wilson in the past 24 hours, Jon Morosi of MLB.com reports (on Twitter). Both teams have long been linked to the Detroit closer, who is in the midst of a career year and is controlled through the 2018 season. Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post tweets that the Nats have scouted Wilson closely, but no trade is imminent at this time.
- In marketing closer Zach Britton, the Orioles are seeking a greater package than the one the Yankees received in exchange for Aroldis Chapman last season (Gleyber Torres, Billy McKinney, Adam Warren and Rashad Crawford) but “not quite” what the Yanks received for Andrew Miller (Clint Frazier, Justus Sheffield, Ben Heller, J.P. Feyereisen), Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports. They’ve also received interest in right-handers Brad Brach and Mychal Givens, but they’re not inclined to deal the 27-year-old Givens, who is controlled through the 2021 season. The Astros, Dodgers and Nationals are among the teams that have expressed interest in Britton, Heyman writes.
- The Twins have “probably had the highest volume of calls” on closer Brandon Kintzler “and some of our other relievers,” general manager Thad Levine tells Jim Bowden and Jim Duquette of MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (audio link). Levine had no qualms about indicating that the Twins are opening to selling further assets after trading Jaime Garcia earlier today. He did suggest that the Twins “would like nothing more than to retain” Kintzler beyond the 2017 campaign, though as an impending free agent, the 32-year-old nonetheless seems a logical trade candidate. (Minnesota could look to re-sign him this winter even if he’s traded.)
Comments
JDGoat
I don’t blame the Padres. Hand has been an elite level arm the past two years. If teams don’t want to give up quality to get quality, that’s on them, and they can pay for it in the postseason
Rocketride
The Padres are such a sad organization. They will never compete again. They should move to Seattle.
petersdylan36
What?!?! We aren’t talking basketball here. Seattle has a franchise, Troll.
Surprisingly a Bucks Fan
Dave W.
That’s a brilliant comment! So glad you chose to write it down!
s2alliot
Neither do Mariners. At least Padres have made their way to the World Series.
petersdylan36
It seemed inevitable that the asking price would come down. But it also seems like a joke that teams were offering their 15-20 ranked prospects. Brad Hand is controllable for two and half seasons. Has not allowed a run since June 10th. Has been consistent for 18 months now. And has the ability to close or be the set up man. AJ knows what type of players he wants and won’t settle.
I do think now is the time to trade him though, not in the offseason. He is on fire and they need to capitalize on it.
IndianaDodgerFan
There’s a difference in each teams prospects. You take a team that has a weak farm like the Orioles or Giants. Their top 5 prospects might not even be in the top 10 on a team with a good deep farm like the Dodgers, White Sox, Yankees, etc. Plus you can have a young stud thats ceiling is realy high, but he could be say your #15 prospect because the ones in front of him are older and more developed. Thats what makes ranking them so hard.
Just something to think about.
s2alliot
You aren’t gonna get Hand for a low-ball offer. Don’t cry when your bullpen gets worked over and get obliterated in the post season. We will makes sure to laugh at you for not making a deal. We are going to hold on to him, and he will rack up saves from now until the end of the season, continuing the success he has already made. And, at the off season, y’all will end up paying more, regretting that you didn’t make the deal this July. We will get a haul for Hand, period.
s2alliot
I’m looking at you, Nationals. Your bullpen still stinks even after the trade. You still have a chance to fix what has been broken all season long.
rocky7
Y’all sound pretty bitter about nobody thinking like Padres fans regarding paying a Kings ransom for Hand.
Maybe y’all should direct it towards your Rock Star GM not being able to land a good deal, and that y’all have bragged about on MLB TradeRumors in the past.
IndianaDodgerFan
Hand is good , but he’s no Miller or Chapman. You guys won’t give him away but your not getting 3-4 high level prospects either.
brian1
The Orioles trading Zach Britton is Fake News!
dodgerbluebitches
Good because they are on one with their asking price. Britton had been meh since coming back and they are protecting his appearances to hide he’s not right. Hopefully he goes to the Nats, they blow out the rest of their farm system to do it and dodgers tap that a$$ in the post season.
grifftrain
“Tap that A$$”… stay classy blue
Rford
Dodgers should jump in and take Hand from the pads… They have enough in the minors to get him without loosing any talent.
aff10
Kinda confusing comment. They could, and arguably should, acquire Hand, but it’s hard to see how they’d do so without giving up quality talent. Their farm will still be strong, no doubt, but it’ll be a dent
drstevenhorn
I agree. He’s probably more dependable than Britton at this point. If the Pads will deal with the Dodgers, I’d do it.
bringinthereliefpitcher
Offer the Padres a deal worth trading Hand.
Just because you offer the best offer doesn’t mean its a worthwhile offer to trade Hand.
Padres have options. Let Hand close and build value and trade him during the off season or offer him a long term contract to buy out his arbitration years and 2 free agent years which will let hin seek another long term contract at 31.
BAINES03
Before chapman was traded he had put up 4 seasons of 2.5+ WAR. Miller had 3 excellent years and team control. Hand has been great for 1.5 years but has also benefited from his home park. Last year his xFIP was 3.34 and only contributed a 1.6 fWAR even after throwing 89 innings. Preller and fans need to lower their expectations or they will be disappointed.
bringinthereliefpitcher
Hold onto Hand, let him close remainder of the season, and trade during the off season.
Or during the offseason work out a long term deal with hand to buy out his remaining 2 arb years at 6 and 7 mill respectively and 2 free agent years at 11 and 12 respectively with a 15 mill option 3-5 mill buy out.
Which gives the Padres 5 years of Hand but doesnt jeopardize the long term plan.
If teams are low balling preller increase his asking price and Hands calue by closing during the off season or stick it to the teams by giving Hand a long term deal.
Backatit
Wonder if the Braves would trade top ten pitching prospect Max Fried (Obtained from Padres following TJS) for Brad Hand. Fried, now 23, is ready to compete for a rotation spot next spring. Hand could get an audition in closer role for Braves.
s2alliot
There are precedents. Excellent relievers cost. I am not claiming Hand is in a same league as Chapman nor Kimbrel. But his worth is beyond top 15-20 prospect in their respective organization. Like I said, Padres doesn’t have to trade Hand right now. Preller can use Hand’s affordable contract and its duration as a leverage against the other team. If I were Preller, I’m willing to take chances and not trade Hand. His value can only go up when he racks up more saves. Prospects come and go, after all. You only get a shot in clinching WS once a year. When prospects are, just a prospect, you should rather spend them in a way that strengthen your odd to win the WS?
Padresrebuild
They’re disrespecting Brad Hand, he costs more than a few top 20 guys
217cubs
I don’t know the Cubs farm system well enough to offer a proposed package but I would love to see the Cubs snag him.
s2alliot
I’m laughing at you too, when you team spends $200+ million dollars and just have players sit on their couch watching WS games. And you are watching WS game on your TV knowing that your team isn’t even playing. You can troll me all you want but I can fire back, too.
hiflyer000
It’s just a bad time to try and trade a Reliever. All the other ones that have been traded so far have brought back underwhelming returns, despite the fact that so many teams are starved for help. The Pads should just hang on to him and try again in the offseason.