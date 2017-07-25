Headlines

  1. Should tribe focus on hitting or pitching at deadline

      • NEED another bat. RH OF to get rid of Guyer’s bum a**, or 2B/3B to start over/platoon with Kipnis. Another SP would be a luxury but only the top tier guys would be a true upgrade. No use in depleting the farm for arms we already have.

  2. Who will the cubs get in pitching relief and starting

  3. Why is it that the Orioles are not making bids, I know they are a low market team but not to afford a great starting pitcher is mind boggling to me. We need to buy even if he has to pay for the player that he was saving for but he must buy a pitcher and now If he wants to go far into the playoffs.

    • the Orioles aren’t making the playoffs and should sell off half their bullpen

    • The Orioles aren’t really a small market team but why would they be buying anyone? They suck.

  4. With the braves chance at a wild card slim how should they go about contributing to the rebuild while still hanging on to Albies and acuna?

    • Sell off all their impending FAs and continue to give young kids playing time. Look for an opportunity to acquire a good SP without overpaying. Try hard not to rush Acuna, Allard and Wright too much.

      Dump Matt Kemp at all costs

  5. I see the majority of the chat was Steve really trying to drive home the idea he doesn’t like Lance Lynn, or really any Cardinals fans for that matter.

    • Because he said a lopsided trade was lopsided? Or because he (correctly) noted that pitchers who have performed better than Lynn have performed better than lynn?

