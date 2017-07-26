Headlines

Go To Hoops Rumors
Go To Pro Football Rumors
Go To Hoops Rumors
Go To Pro Football Rumors
newest oldest

Comments

  1. Yankees should try to get Nova back from Pittsburgh to add solid controllable starter. I think he is just fully recovered from TJ surgery and can pitch in NY. Probably cheaper to obtain than Gray. Both would be best but really want to see them keep some of the kids and see what they turn into. They should also give Adams a chance, he’s been ripping up the minors. Would also rather see them grab Duda for first also probably cheaper and better fit.

    0
    0

  2. HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA No. No. Zack Cozart is not taking an extension from the Reds. Come this offseason one of two things will happen: A) He signs with the highest bidder (which could be the Reds but could also be anyone else) or B) The Reds QO him and he takes the QO

    0
    0

Leave a Reply

MLB Trade Rumors is not affiliated with Major League Baseball, MLB or MLB.com

hide arrowsFOX Sports Engage Networkscroll to top