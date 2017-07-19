MLBTR Poll: Best Rental Starter

Let’s get this out of the way: Yu Darvish will be the best rental arm available, if he is marketed. But all indications are the Rangers won’t do that, barring a total collapse over the next ten days.
Assuming that Darvish isn’t within reach, teams with interest in renting a rotation piece will be looking at a decidedly less accomplished group of starters. (And no, I don’t consider Johnny Cueto a pure rental, even if he is still likely to opt out of his contract.) Here are the best such hurlers that seem reasonably likely to be available (in alphabetical order). Which do you think is the top target?
- Trevor Cahill, Padres: Like the other members of the Friars’ staff, the 29-year-old is quite affordable. He’s also sitting on a 3.14 ERA with 11.1 K/9 and 3.1 BB/9 through ten starts on the year, though he did miss time due to injury.
- Jhoulys Chacin, Padres: Chacin has been rather effective, with a 4.33 ERA thus far, and has also racked up 108 frames. He is also throwing as hard as ever with a 92 mph average fastball.
- Marco Estrada, Blue Jays: The results have been terrible, but Estrada has struck out 9.9 opposing hitters per nine and could represent quite an intriguing turnaround candidate.
- Scott Feldman, Reds: He’s hurt now, but had been quietly providing solid innings, as he has for most of his career. If he’s able to bounce back quickly from the DL, Feldman could be valued for his steadiness.
- Jaime Garcia, Braves: He’s earning a healthy $12MM salary, and has had his ups and downs, but has been quite good at times in the not-so-distant past.
- Jeremy Hellickson, Phillies: Hellickson was failing to get strikeouts for much of the year, but has ramped things up of late. He also has allowed 11 earned in his past 30 1/3 innings.
- Derek Holland, White Sox: It’s tough to sugarcoat Holland’s struggles since the calendar flipped to June, but he was carrying a 2.37 ERA to that point and has still mixed in some productive outings since.
- Francisco Liriano, Blue Jays: Likewise, Liriano has not produced results. But he’s still bringing 93 from the left side and can miss bats; perhaps an organization with some ideas on how to get him back to form could take a shot on the enigmatic southpaw.
Which pitcher do you prefer?
smelliott00
Lance Lynn
CNichols
His team is 4.5 games back of first. They’re not likely to sell him since it would be like surrendering the season. He’s off the list for the same reason Darvish is.
cards4141
I disagree. The Cardinals have a deep well of pitching depth they could plug into Lynn’s spot in the rotation. Weaver, Gonzales, Gant, Flaherty, Gallen or even Lyons could come up and take his spot without sacrificing much production. I figure the Cardinals could get an org top 5 from a team desperate enough
ba2929
Where’s Lance Lynn?
And you have Clayton Richard in the poll, but say nothing about him.
hiflew
Did you see him pitch today? 14 hits and 10 runs in 3.2 innings. Enough said.
Jeff Todd
Weird, I took Richard out of the poll (he was initially in it) and he’s not showing up on the back end. Not sure why it’s still coming through, but I decided I couldn’t really make a case for him (especially after today’s bombardment).
Where’s Lynn? On a team that still has a very plausible path to the postseason.
Shipm8
All indications seem to say that Lynn will be gone (judging from Goold’s reporting and commentary). We have a glutton of pitching waiting in the wings for that 5th rotation spot with Weaver, Lyons, Flaherty, and Gonzales all on deck.
Dewitt’s comments about being “dealers” at the deadline also seem to indicate that he’ll probably be gone.
Jeff Todd
Well I may have missed something from Goold, but I would trust his assessment. Will go poke around — I’m also working on the next top deadline target list.
padresfan
RIchards has his moments
Is he a tradable asset? No
Is Cahill ? Yes
Chacin? Maybe
Andrew Farrug
So could Anibal Sanchez conceivably be traded for cash given his recent string of quality starts and the state that the starting pitching market is in?
Andrew Farrug
I could see the M’s and the Royals both as “suitors” for him as a cheap rebound candidate. That way Detroit can keep Boyd in the rotation and win back a little favor with the fan base and the majority of the media.
partyatnapolis
halos101
i’d go with estrada out of this list
greenarrow1150
sonny is the best rental out there
kaido24
He’s not a rental since he’s not a free agent at the end of the year.
tharrie0820
Why does Sonny gray have such a higher trade value than Julio Teheran? Their per season averages are virtually identical, both have 3 years of control with Teheran having fixed rates and an option for his 3rd year where gray has arbitrition. Yeah, he’s been bad this year, but all of that has been at SunTrust… 2.50 road era in just 1 less start. Is it because his crap season is this year instead of last like gray?
kaido24
Nice closed poll., there should be at least an “other”..
My answer is Lance Lynn.
yankeeaddiction
What an awful market. If I were a gm I would start looking at guys in the independent league.
a1544
Or just go after relievers like cashman did. I love it
MathTeacherSDSUAlumni619
Relievers mean nothing if your starters arent keeping you in games.
werfighting
Do yu want darvish on the phillies this offseason or in the next 2 weeks it does not look like it is going to be at the trade deadline but Pete the phillies manager says that at the deadline and offseason for 2018 the phillies are going to withhold their future with Bryce, manny and pitchers like Jamie Garcia the third class and jake arrieta the the second class or if you think he is a first class?
hiflew
My vote goes to Hellickson. He doesn’t have the highest ceiling, but he probably has the highest floor.
renegadescoach
I agree.
JDGoat
Should be Acestrada easily, but he’s been awful this past month. I hope he can help a contender, he’s been amazing in the playoffs these past two years.
Brixton
Out of these guys i’d probably take hellickson bcuz hes been good lately, has been healthy and won’t cost much to acquire even with the phils picking up the tab. That said, Lance Lynn is the best.
And the Rangers are foolish if they dont deal Darvish unless they lock him up. They are booking on a WC game because they arent winning that division
Dark_Knight
They should be shopping Darvish, Cashner and Hamels.
a1544
Don’t forget Cahill has a 56% GB rate with that K rate
darkstar61
Where’s the “they all suck” option?
Out of them all, I guess I would possibly feel most comfortable with the production of Jaime Garcia for the stretch (the salary is a prob tho) or maybe Estrada if my coaches thought they could get him back on track quickly (plus he’s been unlucky, so some regression to the mean might be seen naturally)
saavedra
Cahill has been lights out… when he’s on the mound. He can be a relief pitcher on the playoffs as well, which is nice.
Estrada seems like a risky but interesting bounce back candidate, if the price is right, but the walks are to high for my taste.
Chacin can eat… innings, and Hellickson can, too.
Though to make an argument on the rest.
MathTeacherSDSUAlumni619
Maybe the Red Sox look to add Hand, Solarte, Cahill to counter the Yankees.
Groome, Chavis, Beeks, and another prospect for all 3 is about what it would take. They’re all cheap and Hand and Solarte come with extra team control.
saavedra
Will the red sox deal with Preller? Maybe now that Pomeranz is killing it and Espinoza is on the shelf…
HueJashole
Where’s Lance Lynn?
bbatardo
I’d definitely go with Cahill based on his past relieving experience. He’d make a nice long man out of the bullpen in the playoffs when teams no longer use 5 man rotations.
bigcubsfan
Cake Arrieta
bastros88
Jeremy Guthrie
Wainofan
Lynn is in record that he wants to remain a cardinal. Why can’t they do a verbal contract with him and then trade him for prospects and then resign him in off season? He’d be a huge get for a team that needs pitching. Durable innings eater and loads of playoff experience. He’s a 3-4 starter on most contenders