Morning Market Chatter: Verlander, Claudio, Asdrubal, Hand

While the Tigers have drawn interest in Justin Verlander during the run-up to the deadline, there are no active talks as of this morning, per MLB.com’s Jon Morosi (via Twitter). As Morosi notes, that’s of added significance given that Verlander possesses full no-trade rights — meaning he’d need to be afforded some time to approve any deal that might take place. Most recent indications have been that Verlander would not end up moving this summer, with his expensive contract and the Tigers’ relatively lofty trade requests posing barriers. But his recent run of solid outings had perhaps made him a more intriguing target, and it remains possible that a late-breaking move could occur. That’s quite unlikely, though, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today (Twitter link) who hears that neither Verlander nor outfielder Justin Upton will be on the move today.
More market chatter:
- The Rangers are “reluctantly willing” to engage in trade talks on reliever Alex Claudio, per Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News (via Twitter). He becomes the latest Texas player to hit the rumor wire, joining fellow relievers Jeremy Jeffress and Keone Kela (though as Grant notes, Jeffress may just end up being DFA’ed). Among those hurlers, Claudio — a 25-year-old southpaw — is likely the one that Texas is least inclined to deal. While he doesn’t record many strikeouts, Claudio allows few free passes and has turned into a groundball monster over the past two seasons. He’s also cheap and controllable for four more seasons. Grant hints that Texas could consider attempting to package Claudio with Yu Darvish if that’d move the needle significantly in the effort to achieve a big return for the star hurler. That could indeed present an intriguing potential package for a team eyeing Darvish, providing a quality and controllable pen lefty to go with the rental starter, though such a swap would no doubt still be tricky to work out.
- Despite prior indications that the Mets would find a taker for Asdrubal Cabrera by the deadline, the team is “way less optimistic” of that possibility today, per Joel Sherman of the New York Post (via Twitter). Indeed, that may well extend to other veterans (beyond those already dealt, of course), per Marc Carig of Newsday (via Twitter). As Sherman explains, hanging onto Cabrera past the deadline doesn’t necessarily mean he won’t be traded, as he and other Mets veterans carry large enough salaries (on short enough terms) to clear waivers in August. Of course, making deals after the non-waiver deadline generally means working under additional constraints with reduced leverage. And in the Mets’ case, keeping the veterans would complicate the club’s roster plans.
- The Padres are still telling interested teams they will hold firm on their asking price or wait to deal lefty Brad Hand, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post (via Twitter). That’s unsurprising at this point, though perhaps some have believed San Diego would begin to draw back the sticker price on deadline day. So far as has been reported, no teams are ready to hand over the kind of top-tier talent the Pads want for the controllable and excellent southpaw.
- The Twins now seem likely to deal righty Brandon Kintzler as the volume of phone calls increases, MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand suggests on Twitter. The opposite is true of Marlins starter Dan Straily, Feinsand tweets. While Straily continues to be discussed, there hasn’t been any evident traction.
Comments
RyanR
Claudio needs to stay.
Whos123
Yes
SuperSinker
Poor Padres.
dvmwitt
Why? Why sell for 50 cents on the dollar. It would be stupid to get rid of him for less than you want. There is zero hurry. Trade him in the winter, or just keep holding onto him.
southi
Of course he could crash and burn his value just like Julio Teheran has this season. While it is often logical to hold on to an asset it doesn’t always pay off.
bringinthereliefpitcher
Teherans struggles have been somewhat attributed to him changing home parks. He’s been better away from suntrust.
link to fangraphs.com
Padres arent leaving petco anytime soon.
dvmwitt
Just because other GMs are willing to trade their players for less than they are worth, doesn’t mean that Preller needs to. I think he’s being smart not letting up.
justinept
They’re worth what people are willing to pay. The consumer dictates the price; not the seller. If every buyer says the price is too high, then that means the price is too high.
dvmwitt
Or they undervalue your player. If you don’t think its the right price, you don’t sell. If you were selling a car and someone kept low balling you, in your opinion, and you wanted to sell it, but didn’t need to sell it, would you sell it? If so, I’ll make you an offer.
chesteraarthur
Takes example that clearly states “every buyer” and exists in a restricted pool of participants (29 other mlb teams) and changes it to selling a car (large market of participants) to a single person.
Funny how you can make things look the way you want them to when you change the example to fit your reply.
Little Whirl
I mean, yes & no. A short reliever – no matter how good (& Brad Hand is very, very good) – has only so much value for a team where SD is likely to be as far as contending goes over the next few years. Also, I think the market for RPs is typically much more robust around the trade deadline than in the offseason.
saavedra
“Poor Nats/Yankees/Dodgers”.
Me, when I see their bullpens getting lit in the postseason.
hunthutch
Why lol yanks and dodgers are gonna be lights out in the post season
saavedra
The yankees won’t even make it unless they acquire Gray, Darvish and/or Hand, and even then it’s no guarantee.
IndianaDodgerFan
1/2 of LAs bullpen has put up as good or better numbers than Hand. The problem is they are all RHPs. LA wants a LHP and Hand isn’t the only one available.
darkstar61
Kenley Jansen does not represent “1/2 of LAs bullpen”
Baez has a lower ERA, but the 3.50 range FIP indicates what has caused that
TheWestCoastRyan
He is the best one available tho (Britton will 99% need Tommy John surgery within the next year)
saavedra
The Dodgers are in such a strong position that I believe they should go after Brad Hand, even if it costs them a top prospect, with the kind of season they are having, they should go all in. He would be the best pitcher in that bullpen not named Kenley Jensen, and he can’t pitch all of the relief innings on the postseason, even if Dave Roberts would want that, as evidenced by his 50 pitch game in the NLDS last year.
I get it that Brandon Morrow has better numbers, but in 22 innings, and Baez has a 3.55 FIP, so please don’t try to argue that Hand wouldn’t be the #2 on that bullpen.
cubsfan2489
Glad you can see into the future and let pitchers know when they’re going to get Tommy John.
TheWestCoastRyan
Forearm soreness = Tommy John surgery. Everyone knows this (well except you apparently, but it wouldn’t be the first time you were oblivious to the facts)
cubsfan2489
If it were a guarantee Einstein, he’d already have had it. Most cases, yes that’s what forearm soreness leads to. Not every time. Go back to sticking your head up your rear now.
TheWestCoastRyan
Hence me saying he will “99% need Tommy John surgery.” There’s plenty of risk there. If you are a betting man the safe bet is that he will need it. Trade accordingly.
Browntown
AJ – you don’t have to trade Hand now, wait for the best deal! He’s cheap, effective and controllable, what’s the rush? This guy could be a centerpiece for the Pads once they start to contend.
jbigz12
It’s unlikely he ever has more value then he does right now. Best case you can move him in the offseason for the same package you could get now but I really don’t see how his price can significantly increase.
dvmwitt
Yeah, he has more value right now, but if the return is way less than his value, why trade him? Even if his value drops, there will be more teams in on him in the off season.
jbigz12
Im not sure they’re getting 50 cents on the dollar or if Preller is asking 1.25 for that dollar. The asking price on him is real high
dvmwitt
Good. Stick to your guns, AJ. Its not like we can’t use him
TheWestCoastRyan
Not really. I could see a team that isn’t contending now but plan to contend in 2018 and 2019 trading for Hand now. They’re not going to wait until the offseason and risk someone else getting him first. It’s not like he’s a pending FA.
Kevro2139
more teams will be in the running for him in the off-season. teams like the Mets, giants, braves, blue jays, cardinals… teams that are having down years or should be competing next year… will be interested in a strong reliever
TheWestCoastRyan
They’d still be in on him now tho. If they want Hand for 2018 and 2019 they’re not going to wait until the offseason and risk someone else getting him first.
SixFlagsMagicPadres
I agree, especially if they are not going to get what they feel is the best value right now. They can always trade him in the offseason, as there will be plenty of teams in need of his service.
TheWestCoastRyan
I just don’t see how Hand can really increase his trade value. I thought the same thing about Kimbrel two years ago but it took a GM change for that to happen.
saavedra
His value “might never be higher”, yet teams are offering top 15-20 organizational prospects for him. What’s the point of trading him at his peak value when teams are offering a dime on the dollar?
jbigz12
Idk where you’re getting that teams are offering top 15-20 org prospects as the headliner because Dan Jennings just got the #10 prospect on the rays. I find that hard to be true
saavedra
From this website, actually. I don’t know which article, but I believe I read that yesterday.
jkr11a
Claudio is the only positive out of the Rangers pen…too much control too cheap if you plan on contending the next year or two
darkstar61
Wonder why the Indians haven’t been connected to an Asdrubal Cabrera reunion. Should come cheap enough prospect wise, and they have an immediate need for middle-infield help.
Seems to make a lot of sense.
baseball10
Texas doesn’t seem willing to actually make a deal
Baseball Lifer
They did trade LuCroy yesterday… No need to fret, the deadline is still hours away.
jkr11a
Darvish will be moved. I wouldn’t count out Gomez being moved as well.
PadSquad.619
Padres will get what they want. Deadlines spark actions Especially if Britton goes early. Dodgers/Astros havent really done much to help their cause in their bullpen as of yet.
ntmartin2010
Rangers need to trade Napoli, who has quietly mashed 22 HRs, Gomez, Cashner, Yu (of course), and maybe throw in Kela to sweeten that deal.
And plus the Dodgers need to get smart and realize that in order to get something, they have to give something, and that will have to be one of the following guys (Buehler, Verdugo, Alvarez, Calhoun). It will especially have to be 1, if not 2 of those guys if Kela is packaged.
Wizzrobe
I don’t think Napoli will have any takers since he is a 1B/DH with a .283 OBP. His 22 HRs come with very few RBIs. Napoli will still be available in August and will probably clear waivers given that he’s not hitting well.
bringinthereliefpitcher
Padres have options with Hand.
They can wait to deal him during the offseason, which increases teams pieces to include in a deal since 2017 draft prospects can be traded.
Or
They can approach him with a contract extension either front loaded or back loaded. Maybe a front loaded 2 year 26 mill contract to buy out his 2 remaining arb years and a 2 year 18 mill for his 1st 2 free agent years. All in all it is a 4 year 44 mill deal. Or switch it to 2 year 18 for arb and 2 year 26 for free agent years. Hand will hit the market at 31ish and line him up for another 3-4 year deal.
TheWestCoastRyan
You mean like how the Padres were able to extend Justin Upton?
saavedra
you mean how Justin Upton had 2 more years of arb elegibility?
TheWestCoastRyan
The facts still remains that you can’t “just sign” or “just extend” any player and that Hand has a lot to gain by waiting out free agency.
TheWestCoastRyan
Why hasn’t Chacin been traded yet? There is no excuse for not trading him.