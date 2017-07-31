Nationals Acquire Brandon Kintzler From Twins

The Nationals have acquired Twins closer Brandon Kintzler, Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post reports. The Twins will receive lefty Tyler Watson in return, FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal tweets.
Kintzler will likely take over ninth-inning duties for a Nationals bullpen that has endured late struggles in recent seasons. He’ll be the third reliever to make his way to Washington this month, with Ryan Madson and Sean Doolittle making their way from Oakland two weeks ago.
The 32-year-old Kintzler isn’t a prototypical closer, with strikeout rates of just 5.8 K/9 and 5.4 K/9 in the last two seasons. Nonetheless, he’s enjoyed success in the role those last two seasons, with a 2.98 ERA, a strong 1.7 BB/9 and 45 saves in that span. He throws his fastball in the 94-MPH range and gets good sink, leading to an excellent 57.8 career GB%. He’s making $2,925,000 this season and is eligible for free agency in the fall.
The 20-year-old Watson earned a $400K bonus after the Nats selected him in the 34th round of the draft in 2015. He was in the midst of a strong season with Class A Hagerstown, with a 4.35 ERA but with 9.5 K/9 and 2.3 BB/9 in 93 innings. MLB.com rated him the Nationals’ 17th-best prospect, noting that he rarely throws harder than 90 MPH but locates well, throws on a downhill plane and could add velocity as he matures.
Comments
causality
FAKE NEWS
fellersjohn6
Probably Drew Ward and Voth
Phantomofdb
Kintzler is a good piece. Hopefully the Twins got something of value back.
Strauss
He sucks. He won’t be there next year
Jamespfunk
Knew the Nats would add a piece but hope it didn’t cost much
chetmanley
Tyler Watson is the return, per Rosenthal.
mike.gordon34
This is our closing savior? Great looks like we will be watching the WS from home again.
mike.gordon34
Robles and Soto better be joint MVP’s when they come up. Probably could have gotten osuna for one of them and some other prospects
majorflaw
If you understand how overrated the closer role is you would not be concerned by the absence of a ‘certified closer.’ There is no reason Madison, Doolittle, Kintzler and Glover, should he return, can’t close the Nats to a championship. No need for a savior, just everyone they’ve got staying healthy.
majorflaw
Madson, of course. Bleeping autocorrect.
clutchcutch22
And once again, the site is crashing as everyone feverishly clicks the refresh button to see what their team did at the last second!
Zack35
Tyler Watson
ivynora
Joe Blanton should be packing.
speill
Who closes there. Dolittle?
mike.gordon34
No one, not even the ownership
Connorsoxfan
Ken rosenthal reporting Darvish has been traded
raef715
tony watson, decent A ball lefty they drafted out of high school a couple years ago, per ken rosenthal.
hodor
*Tyler. Tony was never Nats’ property to begin with.
Mike M
who is the Twins closer???
hodor
Matt Belisle. I know. Sad state of affairs in the BP there.
wjf010
They don’t need one. They aren’t a contender.
NerdFerguson
The Twins deemed Kintzler tradeable after management decided it was in the team’s best interest to not hold leads late in games for the rest of the year. If it does strangely happen, the plan is to let Chris Gimenez pitch the ninth.
Phantomofdb
What difference does holding a late lead make when you are destined for 3rd place? A closer can only save a game if you have a lead to begin with. The Twins are fading quickly and the Indians AND royals are scorching.
speill
Closer Monkey says still Dolittle for now