Nationals Acquire Sean Doolittle, Ryan Madson

The Nationals made their long-awaited strike for bullpen help, acquiring relievers Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson from the Athletics, FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal reports (Twitter links). Right-hander Blake Treinen, minor league left-hander Jesus Luzardo and minor league third baseman Sheldon Neuse, The Nats have officially announced the move, adding that Joe Ross has been transferred to the 60-day DL to create roster space.
The trade ends months of speculation about how Washington would address its struggling bullpen, which sits last in baseball with a cumulative 5.34 ERA and -0.9 fWAR. The Nats were linked in trade rumors to seemingly every available reliever in the sport and finally settled on a familiar trade partner in Oakland. Rosenthal reported yesterday that the Nationals were looking to add both Doolittle and Madson from the A’s in a single deal. Both Madson and Doolittle have closing experience and either could slide right into Washington’s open ninth-inning role, though the club could also alternate between the two depending on how matchups favor the right-handed Madson or the left-handed Doolittle.
The Nats are undoubtedly very familiar with Madson from his years pitching for the Phillies in the NL East, though that almost seems like another career for the 36-year-old, who missed all of 2012-14 due to injury before resurfacing as a shutdown reliever for the 2015 World Series champion Royals. Madson parlayed that comeback year into a three-year, $22MM deal with the A’s and has performed well in Oakland, posting a 3.03 ERA, 7.6 K/9 and 3.38 K/BB rate in 104 IP wearing in the green-and-gold.
Drafted 41st overall by the A’s in 2007, Doolittle has been a staple of the A’s bullpen for the last six seasons, with a 3.09 ERA, 10.7 K/9 and a sterling 6.38 K/BB rate over his 253 career innings. He has run into a bit of trouble with home runs over the last two seasons, which could hint at an issue as he moves from the Coliseum to a more hitter-friendly venue in Nationals Park.
Doolittle is owed roughly $1MM more this season and $4.35MM in 2018, as per an early-career extension signed with the Athletics in April 2014. The Nationals also hold club options on Doolittle for 2019 ($6MM, $500K buyout) and 2020 ($6.5MM, $500K buyout), making him an affordable long-term answer in their bullpen. Between both Doolittle and Madson, the Nats have addressed their pen both now and in the future with the trade. They’ve added $11.85MM in payroll next season, though some money will come off the books with the likes of Jayson Werth, Joe Blanton, Oliver Perez and Stephen Drew hitting free agency (though Bryce Harper and Daniel Murphy are due hefty raises and will eat up almost $15MM of that open money).
Treinen was part of another Oakland/Washington deal back in January 2013 when the then-Athletics prospect was dealt to the Nats as part of the three-team deal with the Mariners that saw John Jaso go to the A’s, Mike Morse to Seattle and A.J. Cole to the Nationals. Armed with both a 96mph-fastball and an ability to keep the ball out of the air (62.2% career ground-ball rate), Treinen put up good numbers for the Nats in 2014-16 before running into problems this season. Treinen has a 5.73 ERA over 37 2/3 innings, though a bloated .381 BABIP is partially to blame — Treinen’s ERA predictors (3.75 FIP, 4.09 xFIP, 3.75 SIERA) are much more forgiving of his performance.
The righty will only be arb-eligible for the first time this coming winter, so the Athletics have acquired a big arm under team control through the 2020 season. Santiago Casilla is likely to be Oakland’s primary ninth-inning option in the short term, though Treinen surely projects as a potential closer of the future for the A’s, and could conceivably audition in the role before this season is out.
Luzardo and Neuse were respectively rated 15th and 17th by the Baseball America Prospect Handbook’s preseason ranking of the top 30 prospects in the Nationals’ system. Luzardo is a hard-throwing 19-year-old who was a third-round pick for Washington in the 2016 draft, despite undergoing Tommy John surgery in March 2016. He quite possibly would’ve been taken earlier in the draft were it not for that surgery, and Luzardo has only just begun his pro career, with three starts this season for the Nationals’ rookie league team.
Neuse was a second-round pick in 2016, and is hitting .291/.349/.469 with nine home runs over 321 A-ball plate appearances this year. Neuse is described by the BA Handbook as possessing average power potential, with “a short, compact swing” that allows him to hit to all fields.
TheChanceyColborn
Whoa.
STLShadows
Oh dang this is interesting
Jamespfunk
Hope the prospects aren’t anything major
rycm131
It’s the A’s they won’t be. Trust me
antonio bananas
yea, the As dont have a 15 year track record or anything….
qbass187
Exactly.
dwightgoodenspinkynail
Second and third round picks from last year. In A ball and GCL respectively.
jklaus37
Hope treinen can pitch better in oakland
ryanh48
I wonder who the other two are. I bet both are top 15 in Washington system
thunder12k
Neuse is #6 and Lazardo is #10 per MLB.com. Treinen was pretty good up until this season but nothing seems to be going right in their bullpen this year
rycm131
You obviously haven’t followed the A’s trading habits over the last 10 years. They won’t be
Doorman550
Neuse is 6th and Luzardo is their 10th.
rycm131
The prospects better be decent as this 29 year old Blake character doesn’t look like much. Shaping up to be the typical A’s trade???
davidcoonce74
Treinen was a throw-in just to fill one of the holes in the A’s pen. The real trade was for the prospects.
jbigz12
Wonder who the A’s go with at closer if casilla is dealt now.
bringinthereliefpitcher
Treinen who they just acquired or dull
packer fan52
Maybe this will fix the nats bullpen problems
CUBBIESFOREVER
They’ll both need Tommy John when Dusty gets done with them.
CardsNation5
Lol! Facts
barrybonds1994
Lol dude, get over Dusty. Kerry Wood had tommy john before dusty even got to Chicago, and both him and Mark Prior never pitched more than 211 innings when Dusty was there. Aren’t #1’s and #2’s supposed to be able to throw at least 200 innings? Or is it Dusty’s fault for expecting the norm out of top starting pitchers on a competitive team? Hindsight is 20-20 and your homeboy’s were just injury prone pitchers. Should the cubs fire maddon for letting Hendricks throw 200+ last year?? He sucks this year its obviously maddens fault huh?
ilikebaseball
Wow pretty ignorant statement. A 22 year old throwing 211 innings after never throwing more than 160 in a season. An over 50 innings jump. He had over 10 starts of 130 pitches. Again a 22 year old not a 6 year veteran with multiple 200 innings seasons under his belt. Hendricks has had a steady build up of innings over the past 4 seasons and he was 26 last year. About a bad of analogy to try and prove point as you could pick up. I could tear up his Kerry Wood usage as well. Dusty over used both pitchers plain and simple. Only a chode would argue agains this….
davidcoonce74
Kerry Wood, the day after he was drafted, started both ends of a high-school double-header, throwing over 200 pitches. It’s safe to say he was well on his way to breaking down no matter who managed him.
eilexx
This idea about increasing a pitcher’s innings’ total in tiny increments is new to baseball, and has nothing to do with pitchers breaking down. Pitchers today break down far more often than before for two reasons:
1) Every pitchers tries to throw every pitch…fastball, breaking ball, changeup, etc….at maximum velocity/effort. They use every ounce of energy they have to throw the baseball instead of learning how to pitch and use their arms effectively.
2) People are weaker today than in the past. Sure, you can argue that today’s players can benchpress much more weight than ever before, and score off the charts on specific drills and whatnot, but people (and ballplayers) from decades passed were stronger they had to do more in their everyday lives than most of us can ever imagine. Their overall bodies were stronger, more durable, and built to withstand life’s grind. Today most people choose an escalator/elevator instead of walking up stairs, drive everywhere they go, and get all their needed supplies and things manufactured. People are just weaker overall, which has led to dramatic increases in injuries.
bringinthereliefpitcher
Innings doesnt mean much esp since youre leaving out pitch count. Doesnt matter if he pitches 5 innings if he threw 120 pitches to do so- fatigue comes from pitches thrown not innings pitched. Pitch count has more to do with arm issues than innings pitched.
Also, its not just wood and prior- homer bailey, joe ross, edison volquez and others
bsteady7
He didn’t leave out pitch count
hiflew
Homer Bailey was injured AFTER Dusty left. How about you stop cherry picking facts and look at the whole picture. The 2012 Reds with Dusty used only 5 starters the entire season (barring 1 September DH start). Doesn’t seem like he injured pitchers much.
And even if your examples were true, Dusty has managed 22 seasons and you listed 5 names. Name me any manager with longevity that DIDN’T have 5 injured pitchers along the way.
davidcoonce74
Joe Ross? He’s been handled with kid gloves his whole career. He’s averaging 85 IP/year in his career.
jekporkins
It’s not just Wood and Prior – he wrecked Robb Nenn and Jason Schmidt. He mismanages his pitching staffs. He cost the Giants two World Series – 2002 and 1993 (who plays a rookie’s first game as a starter in the last game of the year where if we lose we miss the playoffs?)
I could write a book about how he is actually Satan in disguise.
jade
The Nats fans will turn on him once he destroys Scherzer.
davidcoonce74
This is such a tired narrative. It’s not 2003 anymore. Baker has learned from his mistakes.
CUBBIESFOREVER
Dusty Baker is a tired narrative.
ray_derek
It’s still fun to rip on him
daniellu91
Yeah… Dusty really overworks his relievers
walls17
Yankees couldn’t give up something similar?
mattgarcia2324
My thoughts exactly
JoseDeAnda
Finally some decent bullpen pieces
24TheKid
Which one is going to be the closer?
cameroon
If they’re smart, Doolittle will be their closer with Madison as the 8th inning guy
brettmar21
My guess is, Doolittle, in the immediate future. But I won’t be shocked at all if Rizzo gets another piece.
antonio bananas
if they’re smart, they go with a leverage approach and not silly rigid innings rules
cameroon
This is Dusty Baker we’re talking about
ahtigers
^^
oaklandoaks
Too early to tell who got the best of this deal ’til we find out who the prospects are.
angelsfan4life412
Do you think they should still make a run at Robertson
jbigz12
I wonder if Rizzo will want to take on any more money after taking Madsons contract on
terry
I doubt it.
mike.gordon34
Nope, lets go get neshek or hand
Kelirae1
They are prospects #6 and #10 in the Nats’ system
LordOfMoo
Prospects are Neuse and Luzardo(watching Nats game)
brettmar21
Rizzo does it again. He instantly upgrades the back of the bullpen. Both are instant upgrades over just about every single person in the pen. They have control and the cost is very reasonable. Doolittle could probably close. But the acquisition cost in no way prevents the Nationals from making another deal for a big time name like Iglesias, or Britton. Or if they want a lesser deal Robertson.
angelsfan4life412
It does help the bullpen a lot, I can put them in the nlcs right now with the rotation, I think they should look at another back end rotation piece with joe ross on the dl now,
bringinthereliefpitcher
To be fair, anything was an upgrade over how that pen has performed this year.
Both come with injury history so its a gamble theyll stay healthy if used too much, which dusty baker breaks pitchers like a bull does china.
Rob
Multiple bulls at once broke zero China. Source: Mythbusters
grifftrain
Nats could still be in the market for another Starting pitcher
halos101
i don’t think this is it for the nats
brettmar21
I agree. I still won’t be completely shocked if they go all in for Raisel Iglesias. I still think they should get Neshek as well.
bringinthereliefpitcher
Wow A’s got jipped. Interesting that they wanted Treinen. 3 years of team control for Treinen maybe Beane hopes to rebuild his value as a closer and trade him later on.
davidcoonce74
A’s made out pretty well here. Shed about 25 million dollars in salary and got two decent prospects. Neuse’s numbers look fairly solid, although he’s a long way away. Luzardo is only 19 and has only pitched in 3 games but gotta love a 15/0 K/Bb ratio.
Henduland
Treinen started out in the A’s system. We’ve seen relievers play terrible one place then rebound in a new city. A’s are buying low on him.
dazedatnoon
first round playoff exit….
Goop Pooberson
treinen has always done well until this season. nice change of scenery deal for him
jbigz12
Treinen might do very well in a large ball park and they could flip him again this time next year. His hard sinker could play in Oakland
grifftrain
Treinen can hit triple digits and his pitches have movement, but he walks a lot of batters, and he is known to give up many hits. Who knows, he may do better elsewhere. His stuff is good, he just never could put it together
Michael Chaney
Wow
bravosfan4life
Haha as a braves fan i hope they suck just likethe rest of their pen does
SixFlagsMagicPadres
Wow, I guess that takes them out of the running for Hand. The A’s should get some interesting prospects back.
jbigz12
I don’t know if it takes them out of the running for Hand. Hand is on a very affordable contract and I doubt they are satisfied with their bullpen as is. I would think more than anything it takes them out of the running for Robertson
raz427
I think Houston gets him because Harris was just placed on the DL and Hand would be the perfect replacement for them while Harris is out.
bringinthereliefpitcher
They still have capital to trade for Hand and Cahill- Fedde Kieboom and Watson.
Which, the nats could put Cahill in the pen during the post season where he’s been successful which will give them 4 quality pen pieces.
Plus that leaves them Robles and Soto to go after Gray.
SixFlagsMagicPadres
That’s true. I guess it’s still a good possibility then, especially since they didn’t give up really significant prospects. Also, like raz was saying, the Astros could now be a team that inquires about him.
Ully
You can say the Nats did a lot in the addition of Doolittle and Madson.
roaster22
The Oakland a’s. The same old thing. Giving up like every year. Trading the best player away. Instead of building around the those players. That why there bad year after year. Why don’t.trade away there the general manager, since he can not fine the solution. Oakland the farm system for major at trade deadline.
jbigz12
You’re not going to build around Ryan Madson and Sean doolittle
mikep
Luzardo could end up being a stud
brettmar21
He could. He would have been rated much higher if he wasn’t so far from the majors. I was hoping to keep him. CHI wanted him too, It was obvious a lot of people were high on him. I’m sure Rizzo didn’t want to give him up but with their need, he could let someone 4 years away from the majors hold up that deal.
TheChanceyColborn
So an up and down sinkerballer and two top 10 prospects? Pretty good haul.
daniellu91
Not much ‘up’ in Treinan’s game this year other than his ERA and WHIP.
The prospects the Nationals gave up certainly have potential, though given the Nationals plethora of pitching, and having Rendon at 3B, they were quite expendable. Best of luck to Neuse and Luzardo making the big leagues in Oakland!
raz427
I always liked Doolittle. I think he can be valuable given his stuff. He should be their CP. I wish LAD made a run at him. They need another LRP.
Andrew Farrug
Notice they didn’t touch any of their top five prospects..saving some ammo for a closer?
mike.gordon34
Like a verlander & Wilson deal…….
Nats4life
Killings two birds with one stone we need good relievers and treinen SUCKS
cmancoley
Wait so are Madson and Doolittle rentals?
cameroon
No, Madson signed through next year, Doolittle longer
halos101
madsons under contracts next year also and doolittle is controllable through 2020
BlueSkyLA
Nope. Four years of team control between them,
forwhomjoshbelltolls
A’s fans can take heart that the last time the Nats traded a reliever who wasn’t quite working out there, he turned out OK in Pittsburgh.
Having said that, looks like Rizzo got a steal here.
steelerbravenation
Sonny Gray I believe your up maybe Jed Lowrie or Alonso 1st but I believe it’s coming fast
angelsfan4life412
Sonny Gray to the cubs or Astros , the yankees could but I don’t see them trading their top prospects they got in last years trades
daniellu91
Really like this deal as a Nationals fan… Doolittle, Madson both are putting up fantastic numbers out of the pen and can only help what’s been a dumpster fire for the Nationals this season.
Looking at the prospects they gave up, Neuse (#6 prospect on MLB.com) has a .291/.349/.469 slash line at the plate, while mlb.com profiles him as an average defender at 3B who will need to hit well to be a regular starter.
Luzardo (#10 prospect on MLB.com) has been recovering from Tommy John surgery he had last march, currently in the Rookie league, he’s put up a 1.32 era, 1.02 whip, striking out 15 batters in almost 14 IP. Luzardo is a lefty who was hitting up to 97 mph before surgery, scouts also like his changeup which has plus potential. He could move quickly up the ladder when healthy, and profiles as a 3 or 4 starter.
Wrek305
They got 2 good relievers for two crap players. Nats stole this one.
cmancoley
I wouldn’t say for two crap players at all. That’s just being ignorant to Neuse and Luzardo’s potential. However I will say that the Nationals won’t this trade pretty easily. Two well above average late inning arms for 4 years each is quite the acquisition
leprechaun
Well Hahn waited to long in moving Robertson because Luzardo was the guy he was eyeing
angelsfan4life412
Rangers could swing a trade for him or Tampa Bay?
cmancoley
Nah the Rangers aren’t buying. If anything they’ll be selling Lucroy, Darvish, Profar
angelsfan4life412
I think they should be sellers but if they go on a run the next week or 2 , then they can be buyers, The rays and rangers are the two dark horse sleepers imo.
LADreamin
A’s got fleeced if that’s all they got. Smh Are we sure Billy Beane isn’t Dave Stewart with a mask on?!
brettmar21
I’m not sure it was a fleecing. As a Nats fan, Jesus Luzardo really has the potential to be something special. Now it will be likely 3or4 years before he is in the majors, but he has the stuff to be really good
Henduland
Relievers like Madson and Doolittle typically don’t net MLB ready talent. Lotto ticket prospects for set up men seems fair.
arc89
Should have gotten Stevenson in the deal instead of a 3B prospect is my feelings on that trade.
Henduland
Who knows, the A’s may like Neuse better than Stevenson. His hit tool is certainly better. And perhaps a deal goes down soon bringing a CF prospect back for Sonny Gray. That makes Stevenson superfluous. The A’s already have Brugman as a fourth OF type.
Brat922
Didn’t finish the article?!
halos101
really man…
seamaholic
Nats had to do it but man, that’s a lot to give up. Luzardo was one of the steals of the 2016 draft, a kid who would have easily been a high first rounder if he hadn’t had TJ surgery. Still only 19. And Neuse is a polished college hitter who can play all over the OF and is probably a year or two away. Even Treinen has great stuff. And Madson’s about to turn 37 and due for major regression.
Good deal, A’s. First one in a while.
Henduland
Madson has been lights out and was away from baseball for years. He’s a young 37.
Just keep Madson away from the 9th inning and you’ll be impressed. If the Nats win the Series, this was a brilliant trade. Hard to get too flamethrowing 96 mph heater relievers, one lefty and one righty, in the same deal.
phillyoakman
Henduland
Don’t get why the A’s wanted Treinen in the deal. Already have Hendriks who can’t get anyone out of the bullpen. Would have taken another prospect over Treinen. Relievers are fickle though. Treinen could turn it around while Doolittle or Madson implode in Washington.
The prospects are OK, Luzardo is a classic lottery ticket prospect, about what you would expect for a reliever. Neuse doesn’t have a position potentially even though he’s a couple years away. I wouldn’t be shocked if the A’s move Neuse a year from now for a player they need (pitching, OF) if he continued to play well as he advances.
The Nationals didn’t give up any top pieces and can still ad more bullpen help if they want. I think they won this trade, for now. Time will tell though.
KIBM
wow. Just wow.
Flubby
Good deal for the nats
Just Another Fan
Nats got away with robbery and Oakland get nothing that helps them in 2018. Puke.
daniellu91
Rizzo didn’t give up any of the top 5 guys (hope he isn’t considering trading Robles or Fedde). Leaves room to maneuver something for one of the closers that’s on the market. Unless he thinks one of Doolittle or Madson could take the job.
Henduland
Both Doolittle and Madson are better in the 7th and 8th. Trust me. Now go get Robertson and you have a pretty lethal pen. Will have to give up two good prospects for him though.
Priggs89
Henduland – “It’ll take Soto and Stephenson”
Henduland
I’m sure that’s what Beane asked for at first.
Just Another Fan
I’m pretty sure Rizzo called Beane and said “Hey remember when you owed me a favor? This is the favor.” and told him what the trade was.
Henduland
When has Beane ever ripped off Rizzo?
The Gio trade stands out as sucking to me. If the A’s had kept Gio, they may have won the World Series in 2012 or 2013. Instead, they got a fifth starter in Tom Milone and an offense first Catcher who couldn’t throw in Norris.
outinleftfield
They gave up more than a prospect, they gave up a major league pitcher. The guy who was the closer to start the season.
Trueblue1018
Welp there goes Dodgers chance of Gray and Doolittle :/
angelsfan4life412
the dodgers could still get Gray but the a’s would still want a lot
angelsfan4life412
Gray would cost the dodgers a lot
outinleftfield
Interesting. The Nationals give up the guy Dusty chose as his closer to start the year and their #6 and #10 prospects, but they got a minimum of one extra year of control of the often injured Doolittle and one extra year of control of the 36-year-old Madson.
Dusty gets his veterans. Doubt they will make a difference as neither is a closer and, well, its still Dusty managing that pitching staff, but for the long suffering Nats fans, I hope they stop the bleeding in the pen a bit.
cameroon
Madson improves that Nationals alone as he’s been shutdown in the 8th inning for the A’s, and Doolittle’s been very shutdown and has succeeded as closer in the past and can do it again
chesteraarthur
Good. Wont have to read any more garbage about brad hand + cahil for robles
Priggs89
Unfortunately, you probably will still be reading those for another couple weeks.
Just Another Fan
Horrible trade for Oakland, does Rizzo have photos of Beane or something?
Like, Doolittle is elite and cheap. Madson for those 3 make sense but this is a clunker of a trade for Beane, who had been doing well in trades since the Donaldson one.
Henduland
Doolittle has not been durable and Madson could fall off a cliff at any moment. I’m old enough to remember fans getting upset over Billy Taylor getting traded for Jason Isringhausen. Treinen has talent and may turn it around. The Nats got two good relievers, but both do have their warts.
This trade doesn’t look good on the A’s end right now but give it some time to be evaluated. Remember, Beane flipped Kazmir for a minor league catcher, then traded the catcher for Khris Davis. I suspect Neuse is going to be traded down the line if he rises up to AAA and plays well at 3rd. The A’s don’t need a Third Basemen.
WolandJR
Luzardo will be good and is just starting to pitch after coming back from surgery. Good results so far. And Treinen should bounce back. This is a fair trade with upside for both teams. What makes it odd is that teams have been getting fleeced for releivers recently, so ‘fair’ looks ‘horrible’ to some.
davidcoonce74
Billy Beane isn’t the GM of the A’s.
Just Another Fan
Did I say he was? He’s the one who signs off on all the trades and makes most of them too.
GM does not = “guy who makes trades” anymore, it’s changed recently. Theo isn’t the GM of the Cubs but he makes all the moves.
angelsfan4life412
With Joe Ross on the DL now , should they go after a back end of the rotation starter??