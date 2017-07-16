Nationals Acquire Sean Doolittle, Ryan Madson

The Nationals made their long-awaited strike for bullpen help, acquiring relievers Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson from the Athletics, FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal reports (Twitter links). Right-hander Blake Treinen, minor league left-hander Jesus Luzardo and minor league third baseman Sheldon Neuse,
newest oldest
Comments
TheChanceyColborn
Whoa.
STLShadows
Oh dang this is interesting
Jamespfunk
Hope the prospects aren’t anything major
rycm131
It’s the A’s they won’t be. Trust me
antonio bananas
yea, the As dont have a 15 year track record or anything….
dwightgoodenspinkynail
Second and third round picks from last year. In A ball and GCL respectively.
jklaus37
Hope treinen can pitch better in oakland
ryanh48
I wonder who the other two are. I bet both are top 15 in Washington system
thunder12k
Neuse is #6 and Lazardo is #10 per MLB.com. Treinen was pretty good up until this season but nothing seems to be going right in their bullpen this year
rycm131
You obviously haven’t followed the A’s trading habits over the last 10 years. They won’t be
Doorman550
Neuse is 6th and Luzardo is their 10th.
rycm131
The prospects better be decent as this 29 year old Blake character doesn’t look like much. Shaping up to be the typical A’s trade???
jbigz12
Wonder who the A’s go with at closer if casilla is dealt now.
bringinthereliefpitcher
Treinen who they just acquired or dull
packer fan52
Maybe this will fix the nats bullpen problems
CUBBIESFOREVER
They’ll both need Tommy John when Dusty gets done with them.
CardsNation5
Lol! Facts
barrybonds1994
Lol dude, get over Dusty. Kerry Wood had tommy john before dusty even got to Chicago, and both him and Mark Prior never pitched more than 211 innings when Dusty was there. Aren’t #1’s and #2’s supposed to be able to throw at least 200 innings? Or is it Dusty’s fault for expecting the norm out of top starting pitchers on a competitive team? Hindsight is 20-20 and your homeboy’s were just injury prone pitchers. Should the cubs fire maddon for letting Hendricks throw 200+ last year?? He sucks this year its obviously maddens fault huh?
ilikebaseball
Wow pretty ignorant statement. A 22 year old throwing 211 innings after never throwing more than 160 in a season. An over 50 innings jump. He had over 10 starts of 130 pitches. Again a 22 year old not a 6 year veteran with multiple 200 innings seasons under his belt. Hendricks has had a steady build up of innings over the past 4 seasons and he was 26 last year. About a bad of analogy to try and prove point as you could pick up. I could tear up his Kerry Wood usage as well. Dusty over used both pitchers plain and simple. Only a chode would argue agains this….
walls17
Yankees couldn’t give up something similar?
mattgarcia2324
My thoughts exactly
JoseDeAnda
Finally some decent bullpen pieces
24TheKid
Which one is going to be the closer?
cameroon
If they’re smart, Doolittle will be their closer with Madison as the 8th inning guy
brettmar21
My guess is, Doolittle, in the immediate future. But I won’t be shocked at all if Rizzo gets another piece.
antonio bananas
if they’re smart, they go with a leverage approach and not silly rigid innings rules
cameroon
This is Dusty Baker we’re talking about
oaklandoaks
Too early to tell who got the best of this deal ’til we find out who the prospects are.
angelsfan4life412
Do you think they should still make a run at Robertson
jbigz12
I wonder if Rizzo will want to take on any more money after taking Madsons contract on
terry
I doubt it.
mike.gordon34
Nope, lets go get neshek or hand
Kelirae1
They are prospects #6 and #10 in the Nats’ system
LordOfMoo
Prospects are Neuse and Luzardo(watching Nats game)
brettmar21
Rizzo does it again. He instantly upgrades the back of the bullpen. Both are instant upgrades over just about every single person in the pen. They have control and the cost is very reasonable. Doolittle could probably close. But the acquisition cost in no way prevents the Nationals from making another deal for a big time name like Iglesias, or Britton. Or if they want a lesser deal Robertson.
angelsfan4life412
It does help the bullpen a lot, I can put them in the nlcs right now with the rotation, I think they should look at another back end rotation piece with joe ross on the dl now,
bringinthereliefpitcher
To be fair, anything was an upgrade over how that pen has performed this year.
Both come with injury history so its a gamble theyll stay healthy if used too much, which dusty baker breaks pitchers like a bull does china.
halos101
i don’t think this is it for the nats
brettmar21
I agree. I still won’t be completely shocked if they go all in for Raisel Iglesias. I still think they should get Neshek as well.
bringinthereliefpitcher
Wow A’s got jipped. Interesting that they wanted Treinen. 3 years of team control for Treinen maybe Beane hopes to rebuild his value as a closer and trade him later on.
dazedatnoon
first round playoff exit….
Goop Pooberson
treinen has always done well until this season. nice change of scenery deal for him
jbigz12
Treinen might do very well in a large ball park and they could flip him again this time next year. His hard sinker could play in Oakland
Michael Chaney
Wow
bravosfan4life
Haha as a braves fan i hope they suck just likethe rest of their pen does
SixFlagsMagicPadres
Wow, I guess that takes them out of the running for Hand. The A’s should get some interesting prospects back.
jbigz12
I don’t know if it takes them out of the running for Hand. Hand is on a very affordable contract and I doubt they are satisfied with their bullpen as is. I would think more than anything it takes them out of the running for Robertson
raz427
I think Houston gets him because Harris was just placed on the DL and Hand would be the perfect replacement for them while Harris is out.
bringinthereliefpitcher
They still have capital to trade for Hand and Cahill- Fedde Kieboom and Watson.
Which, the nats could put Cahill in the pen during the post season where he’s been successful which will give them 4 quality pen pieces.
Plus that leaves them Robles and Soto to go after Gray.
Ully
You can say the Nats did a lot in the addition of Doolittle and Madson.
roaster22
The Oakland a’s. The same old thing. Giving up like every year. Trading the best player away. Instead of building around the those players. That why there bad year after year. Why don’t.trade away there the general manager, since he can not fine the solution. Oakland the farm system for major at trade deadline.
jbigz12
You’re not going to build around Ryan Madson and Sean doolittle
mikep
Luzardo could end up being a stud
brettmar21
He could. He would have been rated much higher if he wasn’t so far from the majors. I was hoping to keep him. CHI wanted him too, It was obvious a lot of people were high on him. I’m sure Rizzo didn’t want to give him up but with their need, he could let someone 4 years away from the majors hold up that deal.
TheChanceyColborn
So an up and down sinkerballer and two top 10 prospects? Pretty good haul.
raz427
I always liked Doolittle. I think he can be valuable given his stuff. He should be their CP. I wish LAD made a run at him. They need another LRP.
Andrew Farrug
Notice they didn’t touch any of their top five prospects..saving some ammo for a closer?
Nats4life
Killings two birds with one stone we need good relievers and treinen SUCKS
cmancoley
Wait so are Madson and Doolittle rentals?
cameroon
No, Madson signed through next year, Doolittle longer
halos101
madsons under contracts next year also and doolittle is controllable through 2020
BlueSkyLA
Nope. Four years of team control between them,
forwhomjoshbelltolls
A’s fans can take heart that the last time the Nats traded a reliever who wasn’t quite working out there, he turned out OK in Pittsburgh.
Having said that, looks like Rizzo got a steal here.
steelerbravenation
Sonny Gray I believe your up maybe Jed Lowrie or Alonso 1st but I believe it’s coming fast
daniellu91
Really like this deal as a Nationals fan… Doolittle, Madson both are putting up fantastic numbers out of the pen and can only help what’s been a dumpster fire for the Nationals this season.
Looking at the prospects they gave up, Neuse (#6 prospect on MLB.com) has a .291/.349/.469 slash line at the plate, while mlb.com profiles him as an average defender at 3B who will need to hit well to be a regular starter.
Luzardo (#10 prospect on MLB.com) has been recovering from Tommy John surgery he had last march, currently in the Rookie league, he’s put up a 1.32 era, 1.02 whip, striking out 15 batters in almost 14 IP. Luzardo is a lefty who was hitting up to 97 mph before surgery, scouts also like his changeup which has plus potential. He could move quickly up the ladder when healthy, and profiles as a 3 or 4 starter.
Wrek305
They got 2 good relievers for two crap players. Nats stole this one.
leprechaun
Well Hahn waited to long in moving Robertson because Luzardo was the guy he was eyeing
LADreamin
A’s got fleeced if that’s all they got. Smh Are we sure Billy Beane isn’t Dave Stewart with a mask on?!
Brat922
Didn’t finish the article?!