Nationals Designate Matt Skole For Assignment

The Nationals have announced that they’ve designated corner infielder Matt Skole for assignment. The move clears space on their 40-man roster for the newly acquired Howie Kendrick.
Skole, who turns 27, tomorrow, has spent the bulk of the season with Triple-A Syracuse, batting .235/.330/.458 over 179 plate appearances while also missing time to injury. Skole earned a place on the Nats’ 40-man roster following a 2016 season in which he posted a slash line at Syracuse that was similar to this year’s while hitting 24 homers. The 2011 fifth-round pick did not rank in MLB.com’s list of the top 30 Nationals prospects, and he has never played in the big leagues.
Comments
gray
What a crappy Birthday present.
oztimes2
Not the first National to have a bad birthday
Phillies2017
Guthrie got the boot on his birthday too. Rizzos one cold SOB
LA Sam
Guthrie!!!!! Guthrie in his .2 of an inning, a game he started, gave up 10 earned runs!!! That’s a 135.00 ERA! He’s a Stanford guy…..it takes being that smart to even figure out his ERA! It doesn’t matter what day it was….it was a great day to release em….put a candle on it! Get the bullpen guys to sing to em! Lucky they didn’t shoot em on the mound….justifiable homicide! Just sayin…..
Hiro
.2 inning?…. you mean 2/3rd of an inning?
bringinthereliefpitcher
Yankees!
brettmar21
Feel bad for the guy, he was crushing balls and looked on the fast track but after the Tommy John surgery just never looked the same.