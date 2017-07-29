Nationals Designate Matt Skole For Assignment

The Nationals have announced that they’ve designated corner infielder Matt Skole for assignment. The move clears space on their 40-man roster for the newly acquired Howie Kendrick.

Skole, who turns 27, tomorrow, has spent the bulk of the season with Triple-A Syracuse, batting .235/.330/.458 over 179 plate appearances while also missing time to injury. Skole earned a place on the Nats’ 40-man roster following a 2016 season in which he posted a slash line at Syracuse that was similar to this year’s while hitting 24 homers. The 2011 fifth-round pick did not rank in MLB.com’s list of the top 30 Nationals prospects, and he has never played in the big leagues.