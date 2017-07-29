Nationals Focused On Britton, Wilson, Hand

The Nationals remain open to upgrading their rotation, but their main priority now is the bullpen, and they’re especially interested in lefties Zach Britton, Justin Wilson and Brad Hand, FanRag’s Jon Heyman writes. Of the three, Britton might be the highest priority, Heyman writes. There appears to be considerable interest from other clubs, however (the Astros and Dodgers have both been closely connected to Britton), and it’s unclear whether the Orioles would trade Britton to a local rival.
We noted the Nationals’ strong interest in Wilson earlier today. The Tigers lefty has attracted plenty of interest from other clubs as well in a season in which he’s posted a 2.75 ERA, 12.6 K/9 and 3.6 BB/9 while throwing his fastball at a career-high average of 96.1 MPH.
The Padres have said that they might hold onto Hand, who isn’t eligible for free agency until after the 2019 season, and Heyman added in a tweet this afternoon that the Padres haven’t been overly impressed with the offers they’ve received and could consider keeping Hand. He’s in the midst of a second straight dominant season, however, with a 2.00 ERA, 11.7 K/9 and 2.3 BB/9 over 54 innings, and his value might never be higher.
The Nationals have already bolstered their bullpen with the additions of Ryan Madson and Sean Doolittle, and have at least one big hole in their rotation due to injuries to Stephen Strasburg and Joe Ross. (The team recently promoted Erick Fedde, who might be able to capably fill one of those vacancies, but they still have Edwin Jackson in the other.) It appears they could be counting on a relatively quick return from Strasburg. As Heyman notes, they don’t want to trade top prospects Juan Soto or Victor Robles. Focusing on bullpen rather than rotation help, then, might be a way of limiting somewhat the prospect price they’ll have to pay for upgrades — while, of course, increasing the chance of avoiding some of the high-profile late-inning troubles they’ve had in recent playoff runs.
Comments
dodgerfan711
Doolittle, Romero, Perez and the possibility of Solis coming back. How many LH relivers do they need?
donniebaseball
It’s about getting an elite reliever, not just a LH one.
JDGoat
Why are they prioritizing in Britton? He’ll cost the most and has been the least effective and has injury concerns. I realize when he’s on he’s one of the best in the game, but that’ll be a huge risk for them, especially since it’ll likely cost the few remaining trade chips they got left.
donniebaseball
@JDGoat That’s a great argument. Teams that are contending have to be interested in his upside if the price is appropriate enough.
frankiegxiii
Does anyone know about his medicals? He had a forearm strain at the beginning of the season right? Were there reports of him having an MRI on his arm? Just asking because it seems to me he should be pitching better than his stats suggest he is (must admit I also haven’t watched him pitch this year) if he is fully healthy, not that his stats are bad or anything, but I would never have guessed they belonged to Britton if his name weren’t right next to them.
TheWestCoastRyan
Forearm strains are a huge red flag. The odds aren’t in Britton’s favor that he’ll avoid Tommy John surgery.
WildeThing
To take the competition away. Buy a World Series.
brettmar21
I would love to see Wilson or even better Rosenthal.
padresfan
I don’t think the nationals have enough top elite guys left to get Wilson or hand
brettmar21
They have enough elite guys to get anyone they want. The question is if they are willing to give them up
Flash105
As a Cubs fan, I hope not! They are already scary!!
chicagofan1978
As a Cub fan also, I wouldn’t be concerned with the Nats. It’s probably the Dodgers year.
fs54
Unfortunately I agree. This Nats lineup is good but rotation and bullpen has serious holes.
donniebaseball
Don’t sleep on the Nats. Deadline isn’t over and Doolittle and Madson are quality relievers.
donniebaseball
They do. Robles is rated really high. So is Fedde and Soto have pretty high ceilings for prospects. IDK about their floors. Robles and especially Soto are pretty far away.
The prospect sites have raved about robles though.
padresfan
They wont trade frede
padresfan
I know Robles
JDGoat
I think they could land either with Soto straight up. Maybe a couple lower end prospects packaged but Soto would be a great return for Detroit or San Diego
TheWestCoastRyan
Hand to the Nats would have to include Robles or Soto coming back. Hand probably isn’t enough to get Robles unless the Padres throw in some of their own prospects but Soto and a lower guy would definitely be fair. I’d prefer to see the Padres get a shortstop for Hand tho. They have enough OF’s as it is.
brettmar21
It will be interesting. There have been reports of a split between Soto and Robles in the scouting department. There is a contingent of Nats evaluators who see Soto above Robles. Baseball Prospectus ranked him as 12 overall in midseason top 50. I would be interested in how other teams view the situation
chesteraarthur
lolz?
TheWestCoastRyan
They do. All they have to do is offer Robles for one of those guys straight up and the deal is done.
Whether or not Rizzo will, or should, do that is a story for another day.
Aril
i think Dodgers should do the same im fine in playoff if Maeda throw 3inning come Ryu for 2 and from 5-9 with the bullpen
The_Porcupine
Angelo’s will never trade with DC unless it is an absolute fleecing of their system. Fair or not, it will take 2 of their top prospects as a starting point.
fs54
LOL he can keep Zach.
outinleftfield
Yeah right, Heyman. As if Angelos would ever allow a trade to happen with the Nationals. Not happening.
Zac19082016
If they offered Robles or Fedde, he would listen no matter what his personal feelings were. Pretty short sighted if he lets personal/regional beef get in the way of business. That being said, it’s not happening because the Nats aren’t gonna move either guy.
majorflaw
If his baseball “people” all told Angelos that the proposed trade would make the organization stronger why would he object? I know all about the Os/Nats feud, particularly the MASN issue. Still doubt that Angelos would block a trade which would help his team just to spite the Nationals. Wouldn’t have gotten to where he is with that sort of self destructive, petty nonsense. Guess we’ll see.
bringinthereliefpitcher
Hand’s value certainly can go higher.
Elite setup man to elite closer definitely increases the price.
Padres risk Hand getting injured, but letting him close all of august and september will increase his trade value in the off season as any team acquiring him can pencil him in as a set up man or closer.
Plus, the off season might be better timing cause right now teams cant deal draft picks from june. After the world series they can be included in a Hand deal which works for the Padres getting most from Hand and teams keeping other pieces.
Twins could include Royce Lewis, Blue Jays can include Logan Warmoth, Rangers could include Christopher Seise, etc.
TraderRyan9
Maybe but hand will certainly get more than A -Ballers I would say
Priggs89
The Twins aren’t trading Royce Lewis for a reliever anytime soon.
padresfan
I think he was just making a point vs saying they’re trade bait
bringinthereliefpitcher
The point was every player drafted in June becomes trade eligible and with most playing short season you get a peak at them.
Padresrebuild
Padres should sell Hand now, however, I would understand if they kept him due to underwhelming offers and waited until winter.
TraderRyan9
Why won’t the nationals trade Soto or Robles? Their time to win it all is now. Right now. Theyll never have a better chance to win it all than this season. This really is their year
chesteraarthur
If you guaranteed that trading them would win a world series, maybe, but in baseball, acquiring improvements doesn’t increase your odds all that much. Which is why we see many instances where the best team doesn’t win a world series.
Trading off a bunch of future value for minimal current improvement just doesn’t make sense. They also still have a pretty decent outlook after this year, so I’m not sure why you think their time to win it all is right now.
blovy8
Why can’t they can’t be just as good next year? The same players now plus more of Turner and Eaton will be back if they can afford it . Zim’s year and good health is the only real outlier. The issue is the money to keep that together and it’s the same issue holding back a big deal this year, although taking on Madson’s money is encouraging in that regard.
E munchy
If the nationals make a solid offer the Orioles better not let that petty crap hold up any potential deal.